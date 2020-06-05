PREP TRAP SHOOTING: Spring season continues for Rio/Pardeeville co-op

“It’s more fun now that there’s nothing (else) to do,” Schneider said. “Before I was busy and trap was just something I had to do, but now it’s something fun to do.”

Grotti said he’s noticed that the kids appreciate the opportunity to shoot this spring more than they have in the past.

“They’re very happy, very excited at the fact they have this opportunity to be able to do this, be able to shoot and get out of the house and go do something,” Grotti said. “We got a few new shooters, but typically, in the spring, they’ve shot at least one season in the fall. These are all kids that have shot. They know the deal, they know the routine and it’s nice for them to be out there and have some sense of normalcy.”

And while the season continues for the Rio/Pardeeville team’s it is far from a normal season. A typical shooting night is social affair, where teammates hang out before and after their time on the range. That can no longer happen this season.

Grotti said kids show up at the Rio Conservation Club before their scheduled 30-minute shooting window, and have to remain in their car in the parking lot until it is their time to shoot.