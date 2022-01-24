Randolph boys get boost from surprise source in win over 8th-ranked Oakfield; other notes from weekend

It's been a season filled with landmines for the Randolph boys basketball team, one of the best in Division 5 that has put together a difficult schedule to try and prep for the playoffs.
The Rockets navigated the most recent one without setting it off, winning 55-40 over visiting Oakfield in the marquee match-up at the inaugural Trailways Midseason Crossover.
The Oaks entered ranked eighth in the Div. 5 coaches poll and the leaders of the Trailways East at 6-0. But they couldn't upset fourth-ranked Randolph, the unbeaten leaders of the West at 7-0.
It was the normal suspects who fueled the Rockets to their 12th win of the year (against just a pair of losses, both to teams in Div. 1 or 2), with Sam Grieger putting up 20 points and Travis Alvin adding 14.
But sophomore Karter Meredith, who was averaging only 4.8 points per game coming in, had 14 as well.
Grant Bass led Oakfield (11-3) with 15 points.
Randolph is now 12-2 overall while the Oaks dropped to 11-3.
2K not too far off for Lindert
The Pardeeville boys basketball team had little trouble with Deerfield on Saturday, also at the Midseason Crossover, this game played at Fall River High School.
And as usual, versatile senior Derek Lindert was a big reason why.
The 6-foot-2 guard had 28 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds for a triple-double to lead the Bulldogs to a 67-52 win over the Demons.
Lindert now sits on 1,776 career points in his quest for 2,000. With nine remaining regular season games and at least one playoff game, he'll need to average 22.4 per game to get to the milestone mark.
Devin Seth had 11 points and six rebounds to complement Lindert on Saturday, while Dylan Lancelle had nine points and four rebounds. Hayden Guenther had four points but helped control the boards with nine rebounds.
Falcons fly by Tiger Sharks
In another of the intriguing match-ups at the Midseason Crossover, Hustisford out of the East had little trouble beating Princeton/Green Lake from the West, winning 68-47 in their first action following a 10-day break.
Gavin Thimm had 22 points and five assists to lead Husty, while Blake Peplinski had nine points, 15 rebounds and limited P/GL leading scorer (14.3 points per game) to just seven in this one.
Caleb Peplinski had only three points but hauled in 10 rebounds to "give us an advantage inside," according to Husty coach Otto Hopfinger.
Nathan Newville had 11 points, nine of them coming on a trio of 3-pointers.
Josh Peplinski had a dozen points, four rebounds and three assists
During the 10-day break from game-action, Husty, the defending Div. 5 state champion, was short-handed at practice, some days working with only a handful of players.
"With Saturday being our first day back to full strength," Hopfinger said, "I was not sure what to expect but the boys definitely showed they missed being on the court and played with a high level of effort and intensity."
Husty is now 9-3 overall and in the East race at 4-1. P/GL is third in the West at 5-2.
Trio of T-Birds in top-3
Luke Statz took the top spot on the podium Saturday at the Sparta Invite, winning the bracket at 182 pounds.
He wasn’t the only one on the Baraboo wrestling team to take home a medal, either — Peyton Oberg (120 pounds) and Connor Goorsky (145) both claimed bronze medals.
Goorsky, who is honorable mention at 145 in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, saw his record improve to 27-5 on the weekend. The junior’s only loss at the tournament was by major decision in the semifinals to 10th-ranked sophomore Tyler Jahn from Holmen.
Baraboo took seventh among the 16 teams with 77½ points, just 1½ ahead of eighth-place Mauston/Necedah.
Two Golden Eagles get bronze
Also at the Sparta Invite, Mauston/Necedah’s Jackson Whitney (138 pounds) and Espyn Sweers (170) both nabbed third-place finishes.
Drake Gosda, a sophomore who’s honorable mention at 113 in Div. 2, was not in action for the Golden Eagles.
Strong showing for Beaver Dam/Wayland
The Golden Beavers traveled to Whitnall for the Zelinski Memorial Duals on Saturday and returned home with a fourth-place finish, ending up in the top quarter of the 16-team field.
They edged Franklin 33-31 and beat Elkhorn 49-30 but lost to Stoughton, New Prague (Minn.)) and Mukwonago.
Sophomore Gabe Klatt, a 195-pounder ranked second in Div. 1 at that weight, won all five of his matches.
Klatt also won the night before in BD/W’s 39-34 win Badger East Conference win over Stoughton at Stoughton.
Avery Femrite, a freshman for BD/W, was also 5-0 at 113 pounds in Whitnall.
Kyler Neuberger, ranked eighth at 138 in Div. 1, was 3-1 and
And 220-pounder Nick Ludowese, who entered the rankings at 10th last week, was 2-3 although he competed three times at heavyweight.
Marshmen add to trophy case
Already in the poll position for the Trailways South Conference championship, the Horicon wrestling team served up an appetizer on Saturday, winning the Poynette Duals on Saturday.
It was the Marshmen’s first tournament title of the season.
They opened with a 40-21 win over Winnebago Lutheran Academy, boosted by pins from Shayne Fluhr, Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer, Brady Groenewold and Cayden Reinwald.
Next was a 63-6 win over Cedarburg which saw pins by Fluhr, Hetzel-Sawyer and Gronewold, followed by a 54-6 win over Trailways North foe Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Randolph/Fall River with help from pins by Reinwald, Brady Elvers and Bryce Twardokus.
The toughest dual of the day for Horicon came in the fourth dual, which resulted in a 36-36 tie but a victory in the standings for the Marshmen by virtue of tiebreakers.
Hetzel-Sawyer, Reinwald and Austin Zamorano all scored bonus points in that won, six apiece thanks to pins.
The championship was secured with a 54-18 win over Living Word Lutheran, a dual in which Reinwald recorded his fifth pin of the day.
Groenewold, Elvers, Hetzel-Sawyer and Seth Rohloff also won, finishing off perfect 5-0 records for each at the tournament.
Horicon will go for the Trailways South dual championship on Thursday when it takes on Deerfield.
