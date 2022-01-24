Randolph boys get boost from surprise source in win over 8th-ranked Oakfield; other notes from weekend

It's been a season filled with landmines for the Randolph boys basketball team, one of the best in Division 5 that has put together a difficult schedule to try and prep for the playoffs.

The Rockets navigated the most recent one without setting it off, winning 55-40 over visiting Oakfield in the marquee match-up at the inaugural Trailways Midseason Crossover.

The Oaks entered ranked eighth in the Div. 5 coaches poll and the leaders of the Trailways East at 6-0. But they couldn't upset fourth-ranked Randolph, the unbeaten leaders of the West at 7-0.

It was the normal suspects who fueled the Rockets to their 12th win of the year (against just a pair of losses, both to teams in Div. 1 or 2), with Sam Grieger putting up 20 points and Travis Alvin adding 14.

But sophomore Karter Meredith, who was averaging only 4.8 points per game coming in, had 14 as well.

Grant Bass led Oakfield (11-3) with 15 points.

