ROUNDUP: Waupun, Markesan girls hoops win, CWC boys win

Abbie Aalsma led with 22 points and Kayl Petersen added 20 to help the Waupun prep girls basketball team throttle Berlin 73-43 in Monday’s East Central Conference game.
Waupun’s Gaby Matamoros added 12 points for the Warriors, who are ranked second in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
MARKESAN 38, FALL RIVER 22
Markesan defeated Fall River in Monday’s Trailways West Conference girls basketball game.
Markesan’s Grace Mast matched the Pirates’ team score with 22 points on the night. Fall River’s Rebecca Tramburg finished with a team-high 5 points.
Markesan is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play, and will be back in action Tuesday night when the Hornets buzz over to Westfield for a Trailways West Conference game.
This was the first loss for the Pirates, who are 2-1 overall, with all three games coming in league play. They will host Montello on Friday night in some more Trailways West action.
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 64, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 41
The Hilltoppers had a plethora of players score, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigersharks had their number in Monday’s Trailways West Conference game.
The Hilltoppers had 10 out of 13 players on the team score, including Alyssa Raley, who led with eight, and Lindsay Drews, who contributed with seven.
CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 59, HORICON 45
CWC’s Benn McKean led with 19 points and Will Syers added 14 points to help the Crusaders beat the Marshmen in a Trailways West Conference boys basketball game.
Horicon’s Carter Boehmer led with 12 points while Daniel Janiszewski added nine. Horicon’s Anthony Dechsner, Hunter Voy and Cole Frederick each added six points as well.
