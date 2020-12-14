ROUNDUP: Waupun, Markesan girls hoops win, CWC boys win

Abbie Aalsma led with 22 points and Kayl Petersen added 20 to help the Waupun prep girls basketball team throttle Berlin 73-43 in Monday’s East Central Conference game.

Waupun’s Gaby Matamoros added 12 points for the Warriors, who are ranked second in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.

MARKESAN 38, FALL RIVER 22

Markesan defeated Fall River in Monday’s Trailways West Conference girls basketball game.

Markesan’s Grace Mast matched the Pirates’ team score with 22 points on the night. Fall River’s Rebecca Tramburg finished with a team-high 5 points.

Markesan is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play, and will be back in action Tuesday night when the Hornets buzz over to Westfield for a Trailways West Conference game.

This was the first loss for the Pirates, who are 2-1 overall, with all three games coming in league play. They will host Montello on Friday night in some more Trailways West action.

PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 64, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 41

The Hilltoppers had a plethora of players score, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigersharks had their number in Monday’s Trailways West Conference game.