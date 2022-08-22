10 area high school boys soccer players to know this fall

There are many talented high school boys soccer teams in the Wiscnews area, including Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Dells.
The Thunderbirds (16-7-2 overall, 5-2-1 Badger West) finished the season second in the Badger West Conference behind Oregon (20-0-3, 7-0-1). A lot of the success the T-birds had last season was because of the Lopez twins, Johan and Ronaldo. These two return as seniors and expected to lead Baraboo.
Wisconsin Dells (14-2-0, 7-1) took second behind Sugar River (13-2-2, 8-0) in the Capitol Conference. The Chiefs lose forward Alejandro Salazar, defender Adrian Juarez and goalie Jeremy Paige to graduation. All three earned all-conference recognition. However, they do bring back senior Yair Perez to lead the way.
The Eagles (11-10-1, 4-3-1) were competitive and finished fourth in the Badger West. They lost Austin Keyser, Sam Drescher, Quinn Baier and Isaac Homar to graduation. Senior Ben Wilson is expected to pick up the slack.
People are also reading…
The state tournament at Kohler Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee will be Nov. 3-5.
10 boys soccer players to watch
Johan Lopez, sr., Baraboo
Position: Forward
Something to know: He was seventh in scoring in the state last year with 35 goals and nine assists. He broke the Baraboo goal-scoring record, and was first-team all-conference and all-state honorable mention.
Quotable: Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said, “Johan is a top-level player with electric pace and a lethal eye for goal. His tenacity and strength allow him to maintain possession of the ball while running at his opponents. Johan's soccer intelligence helps him to see the run and play develop before the ball gets to him.”
Ronaldo Lopez, sr., Baraboo
Position: Midfield
Something to know: He was 11th in scoring in the state last year with 30 goals and 16 assists. He was first-team all-conference and all-state honorable mention.
Quotable: Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said, “Ronaldo is the midfield maestro that controls the middle, distributes accurate passes and has phenomenal ball control. Ronaldo also has great strength and a powerful shot, making him an excellent box-to-box midfielder. He provides stability on both sides of the ball and poses a constant threat to our opponents.”
Adam Meyer, sr., Beaver Dam
Position: Left outside back, fullback
Something to know: Meyer was a second-team All-Badger East Conference defender last season. He’s a captain this year.
Quotable: Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said, “He’s good at getting up (field) because the way we play the game is my backs give us our width and they’ve got to be on the attack when we’re on the attack. … He makes really good runs. Even as a back, he’s making really good offensive runs, which is really, really, really nice. He’s a heck of a guy to deal with for an attacking player.”
Neil Venhuizen, sr., Central Wisconsin Christian
Position: Defensive midfielder/defense
Something to know: He finished his junior season with one goal and one assist.
Quotable: Central Wisconsin Christian coach Paul Stuebs said, “Neil is the hardest worker on our soccer team. He always gives 110%. He is a force in the middle of the field winning balls and helping break up the attack. He also helps us transition from defense to offense. None of the things he does shows up on the score sheet in goals or assists, but he is a huge asset to the soccer team this year. His leadership on and off the soccer field is also something he should get recognition for. … He is the player that does all of the dirty work, the player that you want every other player to follow in regards to the drive that Neil has. The drive to go hard into tackles, to go up for every 50/50 ball, and the drive to keep playing whatever his role on the team is.”
Tony Genco, sr., Columbus
Position: Forward
Something to know: Genco’s also an accomplished golfer. His favorite pizza is a chicken, bacon, ranch pizza from James Street Pizza, in Columbus. Ranch is considered a main food group for him.
Quotable: Columbus assistant coach Lucas Aplin said, “Tony’s technical ability is what sets him apart as a player. His skill on the ball and willingness to take opponents on creates a lot of opportunities for both himself and his teammates. Looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish his senior year.”
Connor Pecard, jr., Lodi
Position: Forward/midfield
Something to know: He finished with nine goals and three assists in 14 games as a sophomore. He was an honorable mention All-Capitol Conference player.
Quotable: Lodi head coach Derek Callahan said, “What makes Connor special and important to our team is his skill, work rate and love for soccer. He lives and breathes the game. He’s constantly studying, attending camps and looks for any way to improve his game, and has an unlimited gas tank and can run for days. Last year, he was our top goal scorer, tied for top in assists while dueling in cross country. All as a sophomore. We are extremely excited to see what he can do as a junior.”
Luke Wilson, sr., Portage/Poynette
Position: Forward
Something to know: Moved from defense to forward during the 2021 season and shared the team lead in goals with nine on the season.
Quotable: Portage/Poynette coach Daniel Rolling said Wilson has a constant motor, is always active, has good touch on the ball and finds the open spaces.
Ben Wilson, sr., Sauk Prairie
Position: Midfield
Something to know: According to WisSports.net, Wilson finished with seven goals and two assists for the Eagles last season.
Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said, "Drew has ability to create his own space for scoring. As one of only five seniors in the program, we will rely on him early this season."
TJ Haddy, sr., Waupun
Position: Center midfield
Something to know: Last fall Haddy was the team’s MVP and earned second-team All-East Central Conference honors as a midfielder.
Quotable: Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said, “TJ is just starting to realize his talent and gain confidence on the field. He has become a leader on the team as a junior, he’s starting as a central midfielder controlling the game. TJ has great character on and off the field and is unquestionably the captain of this team.”
Yair Perez, sr., Wisconsin Dells
Position: Forward
Something to know: Perez was a first-team All-Capitol Conference player.
Here's the skinny on 21 area high school football teams
BEAVER DAM
Coach: Brock Linde, third season, 6-11 overall.
Last season: 4-6 overall, 3-4 Badger Large Conference, first-round playoff loss.
Outgoing: Jaden Barstow led the Golden Beavers with 126 tackles (40 solo) and was a second-team defensive back in the Badger Large. Offensive lineman Colton Fakes, fullback Nick Ludowese and receiver Alex Soto were all honorable mention in the Badger Large last season.
Returning: Junior Camron Mendoza, a Badger Large honorable mention quarterback, returns to lead the offense. Senior Hayden DeZarn, a Badger Large honorable mention lineman, will anchor the offensive line. Senior Michael Fox was a honorable mention defensive end last season with 37 tackles and three for loss.
Outlook: Beaver Dam could’ve had a chance to finish in the middle of the pack of the Badger Large Conference this season, but an offseason injury to stud running back Gabe Klatt (above) has hindered the outlook. Klatt accounted for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Now a running-back-by-committee approach will happen with seniors Landon Semrau and Ozzy DeWees; juniors Bradyn Strachota, Kyler Keel, Avery Priewe, Boston Damon, Leo George; and sophomore Eli Bryant all seeing time in the backfield this season. Mendoza, who threw for 688 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 401 yards and two more touchdowns, will be expected to pick up the pieces and lead the Golden Beavers. Semrau is a returning linebacker with 68 tackles from last season to lead the defense.
COLUMBUS
Coach: Andrew Selgrad, second season, 11-2.
Last season: 11-2 overall, 6-1 Capitol Conference, Lost 42-19 to Catholic Memorial in WIAA Division 4, Level 4.
Outgoing: Big losses for the Cardinals include tight end/defensive back Mason Carthew, running back/linebacker Andrew Pfeffer, offensive/defensive tackle Caden Morschauser and defensive lineman Eddie Roelke.
Returning: The Cardinals' starting backfield is back with senior QB Nathan Cotter and junior running back Colton Brunell (Capitol Conference Offensive Player of the Year). The offensive line that returns three seniors, Collin Selk (conference offensive lineman of the year), Brady Engel and Jaymeson Sullivan. Junior Brady Link and senior Braxton Nachreiner both return at wide receiver. Senior corner Aren Ekern and senior safety Ty Cowell give the secondary some veterans.
Outlook: It’s not far-fetched to believe the offense and defense will be centered around Brunell (above). The stud running back ran for a school record 2,221 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. He was also a first-team all-conference linebacker who led the Cardinals with 79 total tackles and 44 solo with 10 tackles for a loss and six sacks. Teams will be gunning for him which will leave space for Cotter, Link and Nachreiner to make a splash on offense. Defensively, the Cardinals lost first-team linebacker in Pfeffer, but along with Brunell, they’ll have Cowell at safety and Jefferson Mobry. Selk will also play a crucial role on the defensive line.
RANDOLPH
Coach: Thomas Chase, third season, 22-9.
Last season: 8-3 overall, 6-1 Trailways Conference, Lost 30-0 to Black Hawk/Warren (IL) in Division 7 Level 1.
Outgoing: Big losses for the Rockets include Travis Alvin, Sam Grieger Ben Nieman, Traiton Lininger, Nate Kok, Owen Gould, Andrew Stephenson, Nolan Drews, Alex Alva and Ryan O’Donnell.
Returning: Quarterback/linebacker, Alex Hollander; defensive end/fullback Bryce Rataczak (above); defensive back Detrich Meyer; defensive back/running back Brady Prieve; offensive/defensive linemen Thomas Riley, Layne Jenkins and Jonathon Alva; defensive tackle/running back, Jacob Kile; and offensive lineman/linebacker Zander Padilla.
Outlook: Hollander will step in to replace Kok as the starting quarterback who threw for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns as well as ran for 200 yards and seven more scores. Rataczak is the top returning ball carrier with 341 yards and six touchdowns. The Rockets will have to replace last years leading runner as Lininger ran for 769 yards and seven touchdowns. They’ll have Cody DeVries, Prieve and Kile all vying for carries. They’ll also have to find a way to replace Grieger and Alvin, who combined to catch 40 passes for 716 yards. On defense, Alvin is gone to play tight end for Wisconsin and he leaves a big void at linebacker. He led the Rockets with 99 tackles (51 solo), 20 for a loss and pick-six. Kile was second on the team with 36 total tackles and Rataczak finished with 35 total tackles, but led with two sacks. This could potentially be a rebuilding year for the Rockets as they try to figure out and replace multiple big time players on both sides of the ball.
BARABOO
Coach: Steve Turkington, ninth season, 29-47.
Last season: 9-3 overall, 5-2 Badger Small Conference, lost 29-13 to Rice Lake in Level 3 of WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Outgoing: The Thunderbirds reached new heights last season thanks in part to an exceptionally talented 20-man senior class, led by the duo of Luna Larson and Kane Mahoney. Larson, now at Wisconsin, earned Badger Small Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as first-team all-league honors, while Mahoney was named the league’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was a second-team edge rusher. The pair accounted for 2,747 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, and Larson threw for 881 yards and another six scores. In all, Baraboo lost nine All-Badger Small picks.
Returning: Even with the significant losses, Baraboo isn’t in full rebuild mode. Senior Haeden Bowar and junior Ross Liegel return in the trenches after earning second-team honors at guard and defensive lineman, respectively, last fall. Bowar helped the T-Birds accrue over 3,800 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns, while Liegel had 37 tackles, four sacks and a tackle for loss. Also back are honorable mention selections Isaac Pelland, Kyle Felt and Ben Burgess.
Outlook: Even with the significant production losses offensively, Turkington believes this year’s group “could be the most balanced offense we’ve had.” Spearheading that charge will be first-year starting quarterback Luke Vittengl, who threw for 190 yards, a touchdown and five interceptions in four games. He’ll have plenty of help up front with Bowar and Felt returning, and Liegel jumping to the other side of the trenches. There’s plenty of weapons too, led by Teflon Lee (above) at wide receiver and a litany of running backs fueled by Pelland and Burgess. Pelland will lead the charge defensively but Turkington said they will rotate plenty of players. That should help them avoid the fatigue he said hurt the T-Birds in their season-ending loss to Rice Lake in the Division 3 quarterfinals.
WISCONSIN DELLS
Coach: Mike Janke, second season, 12-1.
Last season: 12-1 overall, 7-0 South Central Conference, lost 35-0 to Freedom in Level 3 of WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
Outgoing: Wisconsin Dells loses a lot of production from last season’s unbeaten South Central Conference championship, including six two-way starters who were All-SCC selections. Headlining that group are league Offensive Player of the Year Matt Getgen (1,638 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns) and Defensive POY Will Michalsky (104 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions). Also gone are Brooks Slack, Peyton Knapton, James Sampson and Jacob Rockwell.
Returning: The Chiefs return six starters, headlined by the trenches trio of Dylan Warren (above) and fellow seniors Hunter Isaacson and Lennon Stroede. Isaacson led the Chiefs with 105 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six sacks, Stroede added 76 tackles (13 TFLs and six sacks), and both helped pave the way offensively alongside Warren. Starting quarterback Braden Buss also returns after throwing for over 1,700 yards and 18 TDs last season.
Outlook: After being a run-first team last season, Janke acknowledged that the Chiefs could open up the passing portion of their playbook this fall. Expect junior Degan Jensen and senior Yevgeny Dedun to be top targets for Buss following the departure of his three leading receivers. Janke is still confident Wisconsin Dells has the bodies to run the ball, with senior Patrick Metz likely succeeding Getgen as the go-to rusher. Seniors John Scott and Dom Dimond are other weapons at Janke’s disposal. Look for seniors Trey Morse and Spencer Garbacz to also feature in the trenches along the Chiefs’ top trio of returnees, as well as senior Westley Backhaus.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND
Coach: Jim Bylsma, 40th season, 260-131.
Last season: 5-5 overall, 4-3 Trailways Conference, first-round playoff loss.
Outgoing: Two big first-team All-Trailways Conference losses from a season ago were running back/linebacker Owen Jones as well as offensive lineman/linebacker Benji Szytz. Jones was the conference co-Offensive Player of the Year along with Fall River/Rio’s Gavin Wodill and Oshkosh Lourdes’ Wade Lindahl. Jones led the conference with 837 yards and nine touchdowns.
Returning: The Hilltoppers have a plethora of second-team All-Trailways players returning including senior defensive back Drake Burmania, senior offensive lineman Tate DeJager, senior defensive tackle Carlos Salgado and sophomore defensive end Trevor Krueger. Junior Isaac DeYoung was an honorable mention running back and junior Jason Weaver was an honorable mention tight end.
Outlook: The Hilltoppers might’ve lost two first-team conference players, but there are still a lot of talent on the team to help find success. Burmania was the starting quarterback last season who threw for 282 yards and three scores. In the backfield, he’ll have DeYoung (512 yards and seven touchdowns) and Krueger (475, 7) to help with the workload on the ground. They’ll also have sophomore Carter Drews (above) who played all over the field last season. He started on the offensive line as a tackle to begin the season, but eventually played every position besides center last season. Yes, that includes quarterback. Look for him to be an offensive threat as he’s also a leader on defense. He led the Hilltoppers with 75 total tackles at linebacker last season.
PORTAGE
Coach: Shane Haak, fourth season, 9-17
Last season: 5-5 overall, 3-4 Badger Small Conference, lost 35-8 to Waupaca in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Outgoing: The Warriors must replace 17 starters, including eight All-Badger Small Conference selections led by first-team wide receiver Jaden Kikkert, a UW-Whitewater commit, and linebacker Ethan Bleich. Also gone are second-team picks Hayden Steinle and Erik Brouette, as well as honorable mention selections Sam Horn, Jack Callen, Christian Erickson and Jordan Starr.
Returning: Despite its turnover, Portage does return some key pieces. Gavin Thompson (above), an honorable mention quarterback last season, will have plenty of weapons to work with led by senior running back Garret Crawford, who should also be a defensive leader at linebacker. Expect two-way senior linemen Javier Moyotl-Hernandez and Pierce Kristoff to anchor the trenches, alongside junior Andrew Steinle. Moyotl-Hernandez and Steinle helped round out the Warriors offensive line last season while Kristoff was a crucial defensive pass rusher.
Outlook: The Warriors have lots of offensive production to replace if they want to return to the postseason, including their top three rushers and two leading receivers that accounted for 2,272 total yards and 24 touchdowns. The cupboard isn’t bare at receiver with seniors Ian Karpelenia and Ashton Krasovec, as well as junior Griffin Garrigan posing providing lots of artillery at Thompson’s disposal. Portage doesn’t have the luxury of most teams with most players having to go two-ways, but it didn’t stop them from posting its first winning season since 2007 last fall. Expect junior Braxton Druchrey (linebacker/fullback) to take on a bigger load offensively, while Garrigan (free safety) will be a key voice in the defensive backfield. The Warriors offensive and defensive lines need some re-tooling following the departure of three all-league selections and both James Peters and Andrew Steinle will help fill the void.
SAUK PRAIRIE
Coach: Randy Wallace, second season, 0-9.
Last season: 0-9, 0-7 Badger-Small.
Outgoing: The Eagles lost leading receiver Brendan Larsen. Larsen had 20 receptions for 344 yards in 2021. Along with Larsen, the Eagles lost receiver Damien Wright-Rodriguez, Jr. He led the Eagles with two receiving touchdowns in 2021. Linebacker/guard Bo Kinney is also gone.
Returning: Starting quarterback Jackson Breunig returns for his junior season looking to make a jump. In 2021, he threw for 597 yards and three touchdowns. He added two touchdowns on the ground. The Eagles leading rusher last season Nolan Vils is back. Vils rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 53 attempts. He is listed as an offensive/defensive lineman this season, along with his usual role as a back. Offensive weapons Derek Hilden, Carson Brickl, Parker Hooper and Connor Breunig are also back. Hayden Brice joins Nolan Vils as a key piece on the line.
Outlook: The Eagles look to earn their first win under the helm of Randy Wallace. Continuity and chemistry will be key for an Eagles team returning a majority of upperclassmen, while trying to carve out an offensive identity in the Badger-Small. With Vils spending time on the offensive line and running back, Hilden seems to be the guy at running back. He ran for 37 yards on 11 attempts in three games in 2021. Jackson Breunig, in his second season as the starting quarterback, looks to help the Eagles earn their first victory since 2019.
(ABOVE: Sauk Prairie seniors and lifelong friends, from left, Carson Brickl, Derek Hilden, Sean Goodwin, and Tommy Pethan volunteered with a non-profit Christian organization and a service trip to Joplin, Missouri taught them some lifelong lessons.)
PARDEEVILLE
Coach: Bob Hepp, third season, 6-10.
Last season: 5-5 overall, 4-3 Eastern Suburban Conference, first-round playoff loss.
Outgoing: The biggest loss the Bulldogs will have to replace is Derek Lindert, a first-team Eastern Suburban Conference flex player on both offense and defense. He was also co-Defensive Player of the Year in the league with Marshall’s Bryce Frank. The offensive line took a hit with Ben Palen, a first-team all-conference offensive lineman graduating. Hayden Guenther, a second-team tight end/fullback, linebacker and honorable mention punter; quarterback Devin Seth, a second-team outside linebacker, honorable mention and honorable mention special teams; and Palen, a second team defensive end, are all gone.
Returning: The Bulldogs return three players that played crucial roles in the trenches last year. Seniors Jake Gunderson, Kelby Crotty and Royce Hepler all played on the offensive line while Gunderson and Crotty both are defensive tackles. Hepler was a linebacker. Senior Eyob Smith was also a defensive end while being a receiver on the offensive side last season.
Outlook: Gunderson, Crotty, Hepler and Smith will lead the young Bulldogs this season. Pardeeville amassed 616 yards and six touchdowns through the air while gaining 2,260 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground a season ago. That’s in large part due to a competitive offensive line. Hepp has to find a way to replace Lindert, Guenther, a quarterback and other weapons offensively. Sophomore Caleb Gard is the leading returning running back from a season ago and he only had 73 yards on the ground last season. Gunderson is the top returning tackler with 47 total last season. He also had six tackles for a loss. He and Smith could be menaces for the Bulldogs on defense this season.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville senior left tackle Jake Gunderson (54) has started on both offense and defense the last three seasons. He will lead an offensive line that includes, from left, Logan Schmidtke, Lucas Cunzenheim, Kelby Crotty and Royce Hepler.)
REEDSBURG
Coach: Calvin Zenz, second season (sixth overall), 2-7 (16-27).
Last season: 2-7 overall, 2-5 Badger Small Conference, missed playoffs.
Outgoing: The Beavers graduated 11 seniors from Zenz’s debut team last fall, but only lost one All-Badger Small Conference selection. Bryant Yanke was a second-team wide receiver after hauling in 23 catches for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season. Along with Yanke, who added 211 yards and five more scores on the ground, leading rusher Griffen Elder (307 yards, two TDs) and leading offensive lineman Ephraim Albers departed.
Returning: Reedsburg returns four all-conference selections, led by second-team linebacker Connor Sukup. The senior led the Beavers with 69 total tackles, including 27 solo takedowns, to go along with 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery and interception apiece. Alongside Sukup, two-way honorable mention picks Carsen Brandt and Jesus Gonzalez return, as well as honorable mention defensive selection Devin Judd. Judd had 58 tackles, including a team-high 14 TFLs and two sacks, while Brandt had 37 tackles (six TFLs) and a team-high five sacks, and Gonzalez had 54 tackles, three TFLs and 2.5 sacks.
Outlook: While the wins didn’t pile up in Zenz’s first season, the Beavers gained a wealth of experience that they’ll look to put to good use in their opening season in the Mississippi Valley Conference this fall. Reedsburg returns seven defensive starters and 10 separate players that started at least one game offensively. Senior Kevin Green is back starting under center for the second straight year and Zenz has been impressed through camp with the righty’s retention of his new playbook from last year. He should have plenty of help up front with a wealth of options along the offensive line. Defensively, look for Sukup, Judd and Trey Schinker (above) to feast on opposing defenses, while newcomers Dane Tonkinson and Alex McCune could make an immediate impact.
WONEWOC-CENTER/WESTON
Coach: Jake McGlynn, first season.
Last season: 0-7 overall, 0-7 Southern Conference, missed playoffs.
Outgoing: The Silver Wolves must deal with just two departures from last season’s team, including honorable mention All-Southern Conference defensive back Landon Wohlrab. Wohlrab also started at quarterback, throwing for 117 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, while also rushing for 146 yards and a score. Wohlrab also had 101 yards and a touchdown on three catches, while offensive lineman Chase Connors also departs.
Returning: With so few exits, Wonewoc-Center/Weston returns nearly its entire team from its second year of eight-man football last fall. Offensively the Silver Wolves bring back plenty of firepower in junior Danny Roehling and senior Braeden Skrabel. Roehling had 386 yards of total offense, including a team-high 213 yards rushing, and four touchdowns, while Skrable added 159 yards on the ground. The senior duo of Carter Stout (above) and Nathan Degner return to anchor the offensive and defensive lines, while senior Myles Connors is also back at tight end and defensive back.
Outlook: The first two seasons of eight-man football haven’t been easy for Wonewoc-Center/Weston. After a 3-2 campaign in the 2021 alternate fall season, the Silver Wolves were shut out of the win column completely last fall. McGlynn takes over the reins this season and has plenty to work with. While primarily young — over half the team is juniors or younger — the team has plenty of experience. Expect the Silver Wolves to use a number of different weapons offensively. Roehling and Connor both took snaps last season, while six separate ball carriers return. The Silver Wolves have never qualified for the postseason since forming the current co-op but could be poised to break through this fall.
MAUSTON
Coach: Dustin Vickerman, first season.
Last season: 6-4 overall, 5-2 South Central Conference, lost 47-14 to Maple Northwestern in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
Outgoing: Noah Kratochvil and Adon Saylor lead the list of nine departures for the Golden Eagles. A pair of two-way All-South Central Conference picks, Saylor was a unanimous first-team defensive end after piling up 91 tackles and eight tackles for a loss, while Kratochvil was a first-team guard after leading the way for over 3,000 yards of total offense and 34 touchdowns. Also gone are first-team quarterback Spenser Lehman and second-team running back Antonio Najera.
Returning: Vickerman has plenty of experience returning, led by a pair of two-way all-league picks in senior Dalton Hoehn (above) and Brock Massey. Hoehn was a unanimous first-team inside linebacker with 75 tackles, one TFL, one sack and an interception last year, while Massey tallied 460 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns on 33 catches as a second-team wide receiver. Also back are first-team defensive lineman Kyle Dahl and second-team receiver Carver Goodman.
Outlook: After finishing second behind rival Wisconsin Dells last year, the Golden Eagles look poised to make a run at the top of the SCC once again. Vickerman will have plenty of athleticism in his ranks with a number of multi-sport athletes at his disposal. Junior Brady Baldwin will help lead a balanced backfield alongside Keith Hayes and Hayden Gyllin, while Hoehn, Nick Erler and Espyn Sweers will anchor the trenches. Tyler Link takes over the reins from Lehman under center, but Vickerman has been impressed with the sophomore so far this season, although the depth behind him is lacking.
FALL RIVER/RIO
Coach: Josh Haas, first season, 0-0.
Last season: 4-7 overall, 4-3 Trailways Conference, first-round playoff loss.
Outgoing: The Rebels lose Gavin Wodill, the Trailways Conference offensive and defensive player of the year. Andrew Tavs (first-team All-Trailways defensive back), Clay Blevins (second-team All-Trailways receiver), Trevor Koegler (second-team All-Trailways offensive lineman) and Gavin Grams (honorable mention All-Trailways running back).
Returning: The Rebels return multiple starters including senior Manny Kingston to anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Kingston was a second-team All-Trailways offensive lineman as a junior. To battle in the trenches alongside Kingston will be seniors Robbie Starker, Josh Weirough and Joseph LaRoche. They’ll be blocking for senior Matthew Miller (honorable mention All-Trailways quarterback) returns along with senior running back Conner Richardson in the backfield. Senior Colin Vieth will be a target for Miller (above) at tight end as well.
Outlook: According to Miller the swag of the offense is high, but the Rebels lose Blevins, a receiver who caught a team-high 14 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Miller, who threw for 440 yards and two touchdowns, will have a chance to throw to junior running back Ayden Price, who caught five passes for 64 yards last season. Meanwhile the ground game focused on Miller weaving his way through defenses for a team-high 598 yards and 13 touchdowns. He could still be a big part of the running game as Price or Richardson look to fill Grams' shoes in the backfield. Price figures to play an integral part on defense as he is the top returning tackler with 38 overall and 24 solo. He will have to step up with losses of Wodill (62 overall tackles) and Blevins (42).
HORICON/HUSTISFORD
Coach: Shannon Mueller, 10th season, 32-34.
Last season: 0-9 overall, 0-7 Capitol Conference, no postseason.
Outgoing: The MarshFalcons only lose two All-Capitol Conference players from a season ago. Nathan Spoerl was a first-team punter and kicker while Blake Peplinski was a second-team defensive end. Peplinski led the team with 79 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five sacks and two interceptions. He was also the leading receiver with 19 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Spoerl finished with seven catches for 197 yards and one touchdown. Preston Bertz led the team with 270 yards and two touchdowns, and had 35 total tackles, five for a loss and one sack on defense. Gavin Hearley was the third-leading receiver with six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Defensive lineman Garrett Brugger was fourth on the team with 42 total tackles and had eight tackles for loss and three sacks.
Returning: The MarshFalcons have six returning players on both offense and defense. Junior Carter Schwartz (above right) will start at quarterback while classmates AJ Bushkie and Alex Davis will be the running backs. Sophomore Caleb Peplinski will be the top returning receiver and safety. Sophomore Austin Peplinski — Caleb's cousin — and junior Andrew Maas will be the top offensive linemen. On defense, junior Casey Grudzinski, Davis and senior Landon Hintz will man the linebacking core. Senior Ethan Fraze will be at corner. Austin Peplinski, Maas and junior Isaac Howard will front the defensive line.
Outlook: The MarshFalcons are young with five seniors, 11 juniors and four sophomores returning. The MarshFalcons switch to the Eastern Suburban Conference, leading to less travel. The coaching staff will have to find a way to fill the voids left by Blake Peplinski (receiver/safety) and Spoerl. It’s a new start with some familiarity as Schwartz returns as the starting quarterback with 538 yards and two touchdowns, but he’ll have to cut down on the 14 interceptions last season. Davis and Bushkie each had under 100 rushing yards and combined for just two rushing touchdowns last season. Hintz had six catches for 80 yards last season so he could see more time on offense, but his bread and butter will be with the linebacking unit. He was second on the team with 52 total tackles, four for a loss and two sacks. He will team with Davis and Grudzinski. Davis 35 total tackles and 26 were solo while Grudzinski had 44 total tackles, five for a loss and had one forced fumble.
POYNETTE
Coach: Greg Kallungi, eighth season, 24-35.
Last season: 5-4 overall, 4-3 South Central Conference, lost 56-14 to Belleville in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.
Outgoing: The Pumas lost top offensive weapon Jimmy Heath. Last season, Heath finished second in the South Central Conference with 1,169 rushing yards. He also tied for second in the conference with Adams-Friendship’s Aiden Livingston with 12 rushing touchdowns. Heath was the Pumas’ top kick returner as he ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns. Pass rusher Hunter Borgan will be without his partner in crime Owen Bahr. The edge duo combined for six of the Pumas’ 10 sacks last fall. Additionally, Bahr totaled eight tackles for a loss. Brock Chadwick won’t be patrolling the Pumas' secondary, where he had a team-high two interceptions. Leading tackler Dylan Esling is also gone. He had 74 total tackles and two fumble recoveries last year. The trenches also took a hit with William Plenty graduating.
Returning: The Pumas return quarterbacks Hunter Borgan and Brett Hackbart. Both took varsity snaps under center. Avery O’Dea (above) and Hans Mueller both return to man the Pumas' backfield. O’Dea also contributed in the running game as a sophomore. Linemen Jackson Geitner and Luke Romack are back as their contribution will be crucial in the Pumas' run-heavy offense.
Outlook: Offensively, the Pumas will have a much different look. With the loss of Heath, there are plenty of touches to go around. Borgan and Hackbart are in a quarterback competition. Much of the defense is returning, which provides consistency for a young group of players. O’Dea is the top returning running back. Among returnees, O’Dea had the second most carries (10) behind Borgan’s 23 attempts. It will be interesting to see if Kallungi changes the offense with a young crop of backs, or if quarterbacks Borgan and Hackbart step up and the Pumas take to the air. The defense returns three key starters with O'Dea and Mueller at cornerback and Borgan as a pass rusher.
WAUPUN
Coach: Adrian Harmsen, first season, 0-0.
Last season: 0-7 overall, 0-7 East Central Conference, no postseason.
Outgoing: The Warriors lose a pair of running back/linebacker players in Lucas Meyer and Ashton Campbell. Meyer led the Warriors with 434 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Campbell ran for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Meyer also led the Warriors with 14 receptions for 165 yards. Meyer was second on the team with 35 total tackles and four for loss. Campbell contributed with 23 total tackles.
Returning: The Warriors return three top players from a season ago. Senior Anthony Nighbor at safety finished with 44 total tackles last year while juniors Abel Kooima and Owen Kooima could play huge roles. Abel Kooima finished with 29 total tackles, two for a loss and two forced fumbles and will play as a linebacker and make the switch from offensive line to tight end. Owen Kooima will be an offensive guard and stick to defensive tackle where he had 15 total tackles last season.
Outlook: The 2022 season will see an improved and competitive Warriors squad. Senior Easton Hull started at quarterback last year and threw for 354 yards, but he had no touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He has been battling for the starting nod with freshman Chase Beahm. Whoever trots out with the No. 1s will see depth at the receiver position with junior Max Wittlief, junior Kade Christian, senior Hunter Kamp, senior Emmett Hull, senior Jack Legler, sophomore Brayden Torres. Nighbor will be a do-it-all running back and get some snaps as a slot receiver. Senior Zeke Kelly and sophomore Haiden Rieder will see some carries in the backfield as well. All of these skilled players will will be behind an experienced offensive line with returning senior Garret Glewen at center and senior Cameron Borth will be at left tackle tackle, Owen Kooima will be at right guard along with sophomore Landon Potratz as the other side with sophomore Clayton Taylor. Both Kooima and Potratz will be defensive tackles this season.
(ABOVE: The Kooima triplets consist of, from left, Abel, Josie and Owen.)
ROYALL
Coach: Kole Huth, third season, 6-7.
Last season: 2-7 overall, 0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference, missed playoffs.
Outgoing: The Panthers graduated just six seniors last season, including a pair of All-Scenic Bluffs Conference selections. Bryce Gruen garnered second-team all-league honors at running back after leading Royall on the ground with 419 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Also gone is honorable mention pick Ethan Palamaruk. The Panthers’ defensive leader had a team-high 61 tackles, including 45 solo takedowns, and added 315 yards and three scores on the ground. Rounding out the departures are Tristin Shefelbine, Jacob Hanratty, Evan Palamaruk and Brentnal Sullivan.
Returning: Royall returns just one all-conference selection in senior Gabe Keenan (above). An honorable mention selection, Keenan finished second on the Panthers last season with 46 total tackles, including 32 solo, and one tackle for a loss. The two-way starter, who added a forced fumble, was part of a Royall offensive line that paved the way for 1,351 total yards and nine touchdowns, including seven on the ground. Along with Keenan, the Panthers also bring back three more two-way starters in juniors Colin McKittrick, Gunnar Wopat and Tucker Wildes. Wopat started under center, completing 29-of-57 passes for 347 yards with two scores and six interceptions, while McKittrick was the Panthers’ leading receiver (seven catches, 99 yards) and Wildes added 14 tackles and a sack on defense.
Outlook: Huth will look to get a Panthers youth movement up to speed quickly in a tough Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall returns just three seniors from last year’s team among 27 total players, “most of which are underclassmen,” according to Huth. The proverbial cupboard isn’t completely bare however. Coupled with the team’s four returning two-way starters, seniors Thomas Clark and Parker Friedl, junior Savon Wainwright and sophomore Samson Degner all started on one side of the ball most of the season. Clark (offensive line) and Friedl (tight end) joined the efforts to create holes up front while the latter was the team’s third-leading receiver with 65 yards and a touchdown on six catches. Wainwright was effective running the ball with 185 yards on just 33 carries with a touchdown, which should set him up to be the Panthers’ go-to rusher this fall, and will be expected to take on an even larger role defensively. With five of the seven teams in the league reaching the playoffs last year, the road back to the postseason for the first time since 2018 could be a bumpy one for the young Panthers.
NEW LISBON
Coach: Brad Bever, 32nd season, 160-67.
Last season: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference, lost 44-6 to Coleman in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs.
Outgoing: The Rockets graduated just five seniors from last year’s team that made a return to the postseason for the first time in five years. Chief among that group is first-team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference inside linebacker Marcus Forsythe, who had a team-high 103 tackles, including 63 solo, and five tackles for a loss. Offensive lineman Ean Quarne, a second-team all-league pick, also departs after helping the Rockets rush for 2,300 yards and 26 touchdowns, and adding 26 tackles and six TFLs defensively. Tyson O’Brien, Mason Baldwin and Tyler Schneider round out the departures.
Returning: New Lisbon brings back over three-quarters of last year’s team, including a handful of All-SBC selections, headlined by league Offensive Player of the Year Nikita Shankle, who rushed for 1,438 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. First-team defensive back Ashton Pfaff (above) is also back after he recorded four interceptions last season, as well as two-way second-team lineman Sam Duckworth and defensive end Chris Hart. Duckworth helped the Rockets average 25.9 points per game last season and added 29 tackles and six tackles for a loss, while Hart had 41 tackles and matched Duckworth with a half-dozen TFLs.
Outlook: After running wild on opponents last season, Bever’s offense could be even more potent on the ground this fall. Shankle should be more than capable of creating holes on his own, especially with the likes of Duckworth, and fellow lineman Domonik Quarne and Garrison Cowan returning. The other skill positions should also be sound with Pfaff entering his third season at starting quarterback, leading receiver Lucas Vercimak (208 yards, two touchdowns) and plenty of other running backs returning. Defensively expect Vercimak (54 tackles, five TFLs) and Hart to lead the way, while Carson Welter (38 tackles) and Jake Cox (33 tackles) will also help anchor the linebacking corps. With three home games in the opening four weeks, the Rockets will need to become road warriors down the home stretch if they want to push for their first SBC title since 2013.
NECEDAH
Coach: Chris Rice, fourth season, 12-14.
Last season: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference, lost 63-32 to Auburndale in Level 1 of WIAA Division 6 playoffs.
Outgoing: The Cardinals graduated eight seniors from last season’s team, including five All-Scenic Bluffs Conference selections. Among the honorees are two-way first-team selections Landen Murphy and Mekhi Baradji. Murphy threw for 1,501 yards and 19 touchdowns, while recording four interceptions on defense last season. Meanwhile Baradji had 1,385 total yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 63 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception defensively. Coupled with Murphy and Baradji, two-way selections Josiah Hansen and Stephen Daley, as well as second-team defensive end Domanic Bohn exit. Hansen led the Cardinals with 612 receiving yards and eight scores, as well as a team-high 99 tackles. Daley had a team-best 940 rushing yards and 11 TDs, and Bohn had 85 tackles along with a team-high 14 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks.
Returning: As significant as the losses are, albeit a small senior class, the cupboard isn’t bare for the Cardinals. Rice welcomes back two-way All-SBC pick senior Brandon Fuller (above). The first-team offensive lineman helped Necedah rack up over 3,600 total yards and 46 touchdowns, including 2,090 yards and 27 TDs on the ground. Fuller played an even bigger role defensively, finishing with 94 tackles, including 42 solo tackles, good for second-best among the team as well as three sacks. Along with Fuller, the Cardinals also return senior running back/linebacker Luke Kiesling, and offensive/defensive linemen Blaise Texley and Ian Godfrey.
Outlook: The Cardinals offense will be in need of a complete overhaul with the need to replace a litany of starters. The bright side is that Fuller returns to anchor the Cardinals line, alongside Texley and Godfrey. Kiesling got some touches last season at running back, rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a score, and will likely shoulder the majority of the ground game. Expect 6-foot-1, 221-pound junior Kadin Schultz to also play a factor in the trenches. With just four upperclassmen total, Necedah is likely to undergo a youth movement this fall. The Cardinals, who returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and just three years following a Junior Varsity-only season, do return six sophomores that will be thrust into more prominent roles.
DODGELAND
Coach: Eric Krivanek, first season, 0-0.
Last season: 1-8 overall, 1-6 Eastern Suburban Conference, no postseason.
Outgoing: Key losses for the Trojans will be fullback/defensive back Caden Brugger and offensive lineman/defensive end John Appenfeldt.
Returning: The Trojans will have starting quarterback junior Nathan Johnson (above) return and will play defensive back as well. Juniors Thomas Tredeau and John Shramek will return as a running backs and linebackers. Up front, senior Joey Statz and juniors Quentin Kramer, Ryan Fehrman and Landon Roy will man the offensive and defensive lines.
Outlook: The Trojans will have a lot against them this year. Krivanek was hired in late May as a first-year head coach who had previously been the defensive coordinator with the Fall River/Rio co-op the last 11 seasons with a 36-31 overall record. Krivanek added former Fall River/Rio coach Cody Schultz, who took the Wayland Athletic Director position this summer, to the coaching staff. He also brought the Rebels’ former offensive coordinator Bob Landsee to coach. Former Dodgeland offensive and defensive coordinators Tim Shramek and Steve Good also joined the coaching staff. He said the previous coaching staff stopped recording stats early on last season, so he didn’t know much about the Trojans until they started practicing in August. Krivanek said, “I feel a great wealth of coaching knowledge will be vital in restoring Dodgeland football back to excellence.”
LODI
Coach: Dave Puls, 19th season, 151-45.
Last season: 7-3, 5-2 Capitol Conference, lost 29-20 to Kewaskum in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
Outgoing: The Blue Devils’ lost leading rusher Jaylen Montgomery. Last season Montgomery ran for 1,056 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 attempts. He finished third in the Capitol Conference in yards and second in rushing touchdowns. Preston Nichols, the Blue Devils’ leading receiver and first-team all-conference punter, is also gone along with playmakers Alex Rashid and Erik Lincoln. Lincoln led the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2021. He was also a ball hawk on defense for the Blue Devils, as he totaled three interceptions and 26 total tackles. Rashid, like Lincoln, was a force on defense. The first-team all-conference linebacker led the team in total tackles (82) along with 10 tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Returning: All-conference honorable mention quarterback Keegan Fleischman is back for his senior season. In his first year starting last fall, he threw for 878 yards and nine touchdowns, while tossing seven interceptions as he was 81 of 157 (51.6%) on attempts. He was the teams’ second-leading rusher, scampering for 582 yards and seven touchdowns. Mason Lane returns as a backup quarterback. The junior only attempted one pass that went for a 13-yard touchdown. He should make an impact as one of the Blue Devils’ top defensive backs. He recorded two interceptions and had a fumble recovery last season. Another talent on defense returns in Kylar Clemens (above). Clemens had two picks, a forced fumble and two sacks in 2021. Clemens, along with Fleischman, are the top-two returning rushers.
Outlook: With a large pool of talent leaving due to graduation, the Blue Devils may turn to Fleischman to facilitate the offense. The senior is more than capable, the question is who will be his targets this season? Junior Jayce Kolinski may see an uptick in targets. He had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in four games last season. The Blue Devils have a plethora of young receivers, none with a varsity reception, so it’ll be compelling to see which rookie receiver breaks out as Fleischman’s top target. With both top running backs returning, the Blue Devils should have consistency on the ground as they look for their first playoff win since a first-round win against Lake Mills in 2018.