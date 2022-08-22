10 area high school boys soccer players to know this fall

There are many talented high school boys soccer teams in the Wiscnews area, including Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Dells.

The Thunderbirds (16-7-2 overall, 5-2-1 Badger West) finished the season second in the Badger West Conference behind Oregon (20-0-3, 7-0-1). A lot of the success the T-birds had last season was because of the Lopez twins, Johan and Ronaldo. These two return as seniors and expected to lead Baraboo.

Wisconsin Dells (14-2-0, 7-1) took second behind Sugar River (13-2-2, 8-0) in the Capitol Conference. The Chiefs lose forward Alejandro Salazar, defender Adrian Juarez and goalie Jeremy Paige to graduation. All three earned all-conference recognition. However, they do bring back senior Yair Perez to lead the way.

The Eagles (11-10-1, 4-3-1) were competitive and finished fourth in the Badger West. They lost Austin Keyser, Sam Drescher, Quinn Baier and Isaac Homar to graduation. Senior Ben Wilson is expected to pick up the slack.

The state tournament at Kohler Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee will be Nov. 3-5.

10 boys soccer players to watch

Johan Lopez, sr., Baraboo

Position: Forward

Something to know: He was seventh in scoring in the state last year with 35 goals and nine assists. He broke the Baraboo goal-scoring record, and was first-team all-conference and all-state honorable mention.

Quotable: Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said, “Johan is a top-level player with electric pace and a lethal eye for goal. His tenacity and strength allow him to maintain possession of the ball while running at his opponents. Johan's soccer intelligence helps him to see the run and play develop before the ball gets to him.”

Ronaldo Lopez, sr., Baraboo

Position: Midfield

Something to know: He was 11th in scoring in the state last year with 30 goals and 16 assists. He was first-team all-conference and all-state honorable mention.

Quotable: Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said, “Ronaldo is the midfield maestro that controls the middle, distributes accurate passes and has phenomenal ball control. Ronaldo also has great strength and a powerful shot, making him an excellent box-to-box midfielder. He provides stability on both sides of the ball and poses a constant threat to our opponents.”

Adam Meyer, sr., Beaver Dam

Position: Left outside back, fullback

Something to know: Meyer was a second-team All-Badger East Conference defender last season. He’s a captain this year.

Quotable: Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said, “He’s good at getting up (field) because the way we play the game is my backs give us our width and they’ve got to be on the attack when we’re on the attack. … He makes really good runs. Even as a back, he’s making really good offensive runs, which is really, really, really nice. He’s a heck of a guy to deal with for an attacking player.”

Neil Venhuizen, sr., Central Wisconsin Christian

Position: Defensive midfielder/defense

Something to know: He finished his junior season with one goal and one assist.

Quotable: Central Wisconsin Christian coach Paul Stuebs said, “Neil is the hardest worker on our soccer team. He always gives 110%. He is a force in the middle of the field winning balls and helping break up the attack. He also helps us transition from defense to offense. None of the things he does shows up on the score sheet in goals or assists, but he is a huge asset to the soccer team this year. His leadership on and off the soccer field is also something he should get recognition for. … He is the player that does all of the dirty work, the player that you want every other player to follow in regards to the drive that Neil has. The drive to go hard into tackles, to go up for every 50/50 ball, and the drive to keep playing whatever his role on the team is.”

Tony Genco, sr., Columbus

Position: Forward

Something to know: Genco’s also an accomplished golfer. His favorite pizza is a chicken, bacon, ranch pizza from James Street Pizza, in Columbus. Ranch is considered a main food group for him.

Quotable: Columbus assistant coach Lucas Aplin said, “Tony’s technical ability is what sets him apart as a player. His skill on the ball and willingness to take opponents on creates a lot of opportunities for both himself and his teammates. Looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish his senior year.”

Connor Pecard, jr., Lodi

Position: Forward/midfield

Something to know: He finished with nine goals and three assists in 14 games as a sophomore. He was an honorable mention All-Capitol Conference player.

Quotable: Lodi head coach Derek Callahan said, “What makes Connor special and important to our team is his skill, work rate and love for soccer. He lives and breathes the game. He’s constantly studying, attending camps and looks for any way to improve his game, and has an unlimited gas tank and can run for days. Last year, he was our top goal scorer, tied for top in assists while dueling in cross country. All as a sophomore. We are extremely excited to see what he can do as a junior.”

Luke Wilson, sr., Portage/Poynette

Position: Forward

Something to know: Moved from defense to forward during the 2021 season and shared the team lead in goals with nine on the season.

Quotable: Portage/Poynette coach Daniel Rolling said Wilson has a constant motor, is always active, has good touch on the ball and finds the open spaces.

Ben Wilson, sr., Sauk Prairie

Position: Midfield

Something to know: According to WisSports.net, Wilson finished with seven goals and two assists for the Eagles last season.

Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said, "Drew has ability to create his own space for scoring. As one of only five seniors in the program, we will rely on him early this season."

TJ Haddy, sr., Waupun

Position: Center midfield

Something to know: Last fall Haddy was the team’s MVP and earned second-team All-East Central Conference honors as a midfielder.

Quotable: Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said, “TJ is just starting to realize his talent and gain confidence on the field. He has become a leader on the team as a junior, he’s starting as a central midfielder controlling the game. TJ has great character on and off the field and is unquestionably the captain of this team.”

Yair Perez, sr., Wisconsin Dells

Position: Forward

Something to know: Perez was a first-team All-Capitol Conference player.