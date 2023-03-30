From seniors to freshmen, the area high school scene was filled with top-tier girls soccer talent last season.

More of the same is anticipated this season when another group of skilled players is expected to grace WiscNews-area soccer teams and fields.

Sauk Prairie, which advanced to the WIAA state tournament last year, should have another solid team.

Here are 10 players to know.

Addy Hermsdorf

School: Sauk Prairie

Grade: Senior

Position: Defender

Things to know: Hermsdorf helped lead Sauk Prairie, coached by Drew Kornish, to its second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state appearance last season. She was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger West and an honorable-mention All-Area choice.

Reese Moorad

School: Columbus

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Things to know: Moorad was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Capitol last season for the Cardinals. She has committed to Bethany Lutheran College.

Quotable: “Reese Moorad is skilled with the ball,” Columbus coach Gerald Jacobson said. “Great movement off the ball and is always looking to combine or score. A great leader.”

Erelyn Apel

School: Sauk Prairie

Grade: Junior

Position: Goalkeeper

Things to know: Apel was a second-team all-conference choice in the Badger West last season for Sauk Prairie, which advanced to the Division 2 state tournament. She had 11 clean sheets and 18 goals permitted last year, said Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish, adding Apel is receiving interest from NCAA Division I mid-major schools.

Kaelyn Tatro

School: Lodi

Grade: Senior

Position: Defender

Things to know: Tatro, a Viterbo commit, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Capitol last year for the Blue Devils, who advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal round.

Sydney Addink

School: Mauston

Grade: Senior

Position: Defender

Things to know: Addink has committed to play soccer at Northern Colorado University. She was a first-team all-conference selection for Mauston in the Mid-Western Wisconsin last year.

Alexis Klemm

School: Sauk Prairie

Grade: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Things to know: Klemm had 13 goals and 13 assists last season for the Eagles, who advanced to the Division 2 state tournament. She was a second-team all-conference selection in the Badger West.

Riley Becker

School: Hustisford/Dodgeland

Grade: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Things to know: Becker was a first-team all-conference selection in the Flyway last season. She had four goals and 15 assists. The assists total led the conference, Hustisford/Dodgeland coach Otto Hopfinger said.

Caitlyn Frank

School: Baraboo

Grade: Junior

Position: Forward/midfielder

Things to know: Frank was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Badger West last season for the Thunderbirds.

McKayla Paukner

School: Sauk Prairie

Grade: Junior

Position: Midfielder

Things to know: Paukner helped lead Sauk Prairie to a Division 2 state berth. She was a second-team all-conference selection in the Badger West for the Eagles, who placed third in league play. She scored seven goals and had 13 assists. She is receiving interest from NCAA Division I mid-major schools, Kornish said.

Hadley Walters

School: Portage/Poynette

Grade: Senior

Position: Forward

Things to know: Walters had five goals and two assists last season for Portage/Poynette. Coach Dan Rolling believes Walters will be a key contributor on the attack this season in combination with her teammates.

Quotable: “Ellen Lofsjogard is a strong center mid, and the return of Emma McGlynn from an ACL (injury) should help up front as she is paired with Hadley Walters,” Rolling said.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

