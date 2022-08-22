Area high school boys soccer conference favorites, contenders and things to watch

The 2021 high school boys soccer season saw a plethora of quality teams in the area.

Arguably, the top three teams were Baraboo (16-7-2, 5-2-1 Badger West), Sauk Prairie (11-10-1, 4-3-1 Badger West) and Wisconsin Dells (14-2-0, 7-1-0 Capitol).

The Thunderbirds challenged Oregon in the conference title game on Oct. 12, but fell 3-0 to the eventual WIAA Division 2 state champions. Meanwhile, the Chiefs did some damage in the Capitol, but their only loss was 3-2 to Sugar River on Sept. 28.

The Lopez twins, seniors Johan Lopez and Ronaldo Lopez, combined for 65 goals and 25 assists. Johan led with 35 goals and nine assists while Ronaldo had 30 goals and 16 assists.

Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said his team has a nice mix of experience coming back to go along with some talented young players.

“Just having the experience of juniors and seniors will provide more stability than being in certain situations in the past,” Lang said.

The Eagles lost three quality players in midfielder Sam Drescher, defender Austin Keyser and forward Quinn Baier to graduation.

Eagles coach Drew Kornish said his team is going to be very young and have a lot to prove this season. They bring back juniors Will Judge, Elliot Carlson and Thiago Vieira to go along with sophomore Zinedine Herrera and freshman Cris Quezada.

What to know in each conference

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown and Waunakee.

Favorite: DeForest has seven returning starters who helped the Norskies finish 7-1-1 in league play last year.

Contenders: Waunakee won the Badger East last fall by defeating Monona Grove in the championship game. Both the Warriors and the Silver Eagles have a strong core of players returning that could push DeForest for the league title.

Something to know: Waunakee graduated 16 players last fall, but seniors Isaiah Jakel, Stepan Khamenka and Lindon Jonuzi, and junior Alex Nelson will lead the Warriors. Senior Will Reis will be the front man in net. Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said his team will rely heavily on a junior class that led the program’s JV squad. DeForest has two All-Badger East players in Owen Kramer, a second-teamer who scored 17 goals and six assists, and Casey Walton, who had three goals and six assists. Sam Piontek and Dillon Sommers are returning captains that will lead the Norskies as well. DeForest coach Kevin Krivacek said the Norskies have three talented goalies vying to replace Phillip McCloskey. Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said the Golden Beavers gained valuable experience playing through tough times the last two seasons. Beaver Dam will be led by seniors Adam Meyer, Riley VanPembrook and Luis Hernandez. They’ll also have JR Guerrero, Lochlann Monien and Aidan Schlagel to help out. Elgersma said ball movement is better in terms of quickness and getting the ball to the outside to the forwards.

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage/Poynette, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Coaches expect Oregon to reload because of the overall depth of the team.

Contenders: The Thunderbirds lose quite a bit of talent, but with the Lopez twins, they are expected to push the Panthers for the league title.

Something to know: The Panthers return six starters as well as six other key players to help them repeat as conference champs and vie for back-to-back state titles, which is something the program hasn’t done. Noah Malcook returns along with his 20 goals and nine assists from last season. Mason Diercks had 13 goals and three assists for the Panthers as well. Portage/Poynette has a new coach in Dan Rolling, but brings back a plethora of talent including Luke Wilson (nine goals two assists) and Emmett Brockley, who returns from a season-ending injury last year. Junior Griffin Butson, who had a 4.29 goal against average, returns as goalie. Edgewood brings back a “relatively young team” according to coach Chris Martinelli. He said it will be exciting to see his team have strong potential and growth coming off a 12-5-3 overall season. Senior Nick Gehring, who had nine goals and eight assists last season, will lead Edgewood. Mount Horeb brings back top scores Nate Thompson (18 goals, four assists) and Nam Ganch (seven, three) from last season.

Capitol Conference

Who’s in it: Cambridge/Deerfield, Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Sugar River, Watertown Luther Prep, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld

Favorite: Sugar River and Wisconsin Dells are the favorites to battle it out for the conference title. One coach described the Raiders as a perennial powerhouse, while the Dells returns quite a bit of talent.

Contenders: Lake Mills could battle for a top two or three spot with a few talented players returning this season.

Something to know: Lodi (7-7-5, 2-3) and Columbus (5-17, 1-7) finished in the bottom half of the conference standings. Both teams return talented players. The Blue Devils return nine starters, including junior Connor Pecard (nine goals, three assists), senior Nick Hoffman (four, one) and sophomore Kyle Hoffman, who started every game in net as a freshman. Columbus, which finished last in league play last season, has senior Tony Genco (eight, eight) return to lead along with junior Gavin Bruss (five goals). Sophomore Devin Pratt (seven, four) also returns.

Flyway Conference

Who’s in it: Campbellsport, Central Wisconsin Christian, Hustisford/Dodgeland, Lomira, Lourdes/Valley Christian, Mayville, NFDL/Oakfield/Spring, Omro, Saint Lawrence Seminary, Wayland Academy, Winnebago Lutheran.

Favorite: Saint Lawrence Seminary is returning multiple quality players from a season ago, including Flyway Player of the Year, senior Benisio Gamino. The Hilltoppers finished 16-2 last season with a WIAA Division 4 sectional appearance against Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran last fall. They were a perfect 10-0 in the Flyway Conference last season.

Contenders: Three teams that could potentially battle for the league crown will be Winnebago Lutheran, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield/St. Mary’s Springs and Mayville. All three teams have talented young players returning from successful seasons last year, including Vikings junior attacker Seth Schroeder, North Fond du Lac co-op juniors Brian Gonzalez Rodriguez and Christian Gonzalez return. All three were first-team All-Flyway players. Mayville has senior defenseman Zach Derkowski returning as well. North Fond du Lac co-op and the Cardinals finished with identical 5-3-2 conference records, and on the Sept. 14, North Fond du Lac co-op edged the Cards with a 3-2 victory.

Something to know: Central Wisconsin Christian (9-9-2 overall, 4-6 Flyway) finished eighth in conference play. However, the Crusaders were highly competitive against quality teams at the top of the standings. CWC coach Paul Stuebs said the Crusaders return a combined 15 experienced juniors and seniors this season, including senior goalie Will Syens (58 saves) and senior defenseman Neil Venhuizen. Junior Benn Mbah (seven goals, six assists) also returns for the Crusaders. Both Venhuizen and Mbah were honorable mention All-Flyway players. The Big Red (5-10, 4-5) finished in the middle of the pack in league play. They’ve got second-team attacker Emre Kocer, a junior who had a team-high 24 goals and six assists, returning this season. He’ll be paired with junior attacker Salva Huertas-Abad, who was an honorable mention player with 11 goals and eight assists last season. Hustisford/Dodgeland United will still have a lot of holes to fill from a season ago, when the team went 0-16 overall. The United had six games where it lost by double digits and eight games where opposing teams scored 10 or more goals. The United does return honorable mention All-Flyway attacker Klayton Bischoff, a junior, from last season.

Other Conferences

Who’s in it: Waupun (East Central Wisconsin), Mauston (South Central).

Something to know: Waupun (5-16-1 overall last year, 2-3-1 East Central) is ahead of the learning curve this season as it returns several varsity players. The team's only key loss from last year is Aston Sullivan and second-team All-ECC midfielder TJ Haddy, who had five goals and three assists, is also returning. They will bring back five seniors, including honorable mention defenseman Jaden Nowicki (two goals, one assist) and honorable mention goalie Payson Landaal (190 saves) to go along with Austin Wiersma. Jason Buchholz said experience at the varsity level will be a big improvement that could help them battle conference champion Plymouth as well as Kettle Moraine Lutheran and Ripon for a spot in the top three of the ECC. For Mauston, coach Jason Oliver feels the Golden Eagles (8-9-3 overall, 7-1-2 SCC) will have a fighting change for a South Central Conference title with 13 seniors returning (eight starters) and 12 underclassmen. They will battle it out with Wautoma/Wild Rose co-op, which lost some of its top scorers, for a conference championship.