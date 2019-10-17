Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Volleyball, softball, manage boys basketball, band, student council officer, class president.
Most memorable sports moment: My freshman year we played at a tournament in North Fond du Lac and we were part of a three-way tie for first. After playing the other two teams we ended up taking first. We worked so well as a team that day.
Game-day superstition: Every game day we are sure to sing “Buttercup” before we go out for warmups.
Nickname: I’ve got a ton! Ally, Alumni, Al-Pal….the list could go on forever.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Favorite sports team: Brewers.
Favorite athletes: Josh Thomsen and Peyton ‘Fish’ Marvin.
Favorite movie: “Hacksaw Ridge.”
Favorite book: I don’t think I read enough to have one.
Favorite food: Mushroom and swiss burgers...YUM!
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
Favorite team to play against: Hustisford.
Most underrated teammate: Emma Miller.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Always play as a team. Make sure you always support your teammates and always let them support you when necessary.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would take my best friends with me on that dream vacation to Bora Bora.
What are three words that describe you? Mentally strong, outgoing, and caring.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Justin Bieber!!
Role models: My Grandpa, Jerry Wald. Along with the rest of my family, he has taught me so much.
What songs do you listen to before a game? There are so many. We listen to anything from country music to rap.
Pre-game meal: Kwik Trip food.
Game-day routine: After school most of us always find something to do, whether it be going to someone’s house or just driving around. After that we go up to the high school to watch the JV game and cheer them on. Then we have a jam session in the locker room and get pumped until our game starts.
