Year in school: Sophomore.
Sports/activities: Cross country, basketball and soccer.
Most memorable sports moment: Finishing first for our team at the Marshall meet.
Game-day superstition: I have to have a smoothie in the morning and listen to the song, “All Roads Lead Home.”
Nickname: B, Bri.
Favorite sport: Soccer.
Favorite sports team: USA Women’s National soccer team.
Favorite athletes: Carli Lloyd.
Favorite movie: “Hoovey.”
Favorite book: “The Fault in our Stars.”
Favorite food: Sushi.
Favorite restaurant: Sake House.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Hardest cross country course: Poynette or Whitewater.
Most underrated teammate: Sayrah Benzing.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never compare yourself to others, only compare yourself to yourself.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would buy a mansion and then the next day sell it for more than a million dollars. Then I would have a millions dollars for longer than a day.
What are three words that describe you? Hard worker, leader and motivational.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Carli Lloyd.
Post high school plans: Go to college and major in Sports Management.
Role models: Julia Holtz and my parents.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “All Roads Lead Home.”
Pre-game meal: Smoothie, every morning.
Game-day routine: I have a smoothie for breakfast, eat a healthy lunch, listen to music up until we go to stretch, walk the course with my team and then put my game face on and zone into the race.
