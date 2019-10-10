Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Soccer, powerlifting, wrestling.
Most memorable sports moment: Scoring the game-winner with 5 seconds left to beat Milton to start the season.
Game day superstition: I don’t have any.
Nickname: Nate.
Favorite sport: Soccer.
Favorite sports team: FC Barcelona.
Favorite athletes: Lionel Messi.
Favorite movie: “Red Dawn.”
Favorite book: “The Art of War.”
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Any team that’s talented.
Most underrated teammate: My brother, Nick Jansen.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Find an older role model.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A house.
What are three words that describe you? Precise, intelligent, observant.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Elon Musk.
Post high school plans: Play college soccer.
Role models: David Goggins.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “‘Til I Collapse.”
Pregame meal: Chocolate milk and carbs.
Game-day routine: Eat a good breakfast, stay hydrated, always think about the game, load the bus, play my game.
