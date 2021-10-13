Baraboo loses Badger West championship, prepares for postseason

After breaking Baraboo’s single-season record with 30 goals in 2020, the junior forward one-upped himself this fall. Lopez has 33 goals and nine assists this season. He closed the year strong, scoring at least two goals in five straight games before Tuesday’s shutout loss.

Lopez, who scored four of Baraboo’s five playoff goals last year, has more attacking support around him this fall. His twin brother, Ronaldo Lopez, has broken through to the tune of 26 goals and 15 assists. The midfielder has more than doubled his tally from his first two seasons, when he scored 14 goals in 2019 and three goals in 2020.

Sophomore Ethan Uptagraw has added 14 goals and four assists this season. Meanwhile, senior Oliver Scanlan has six goals and six assists, and sophomore Michael Barahona and junior Luke Statz each have four goals and five assists.

“There are some guys that have been stepping up in that regard,” Lang said of Baraboo’s offensive attacking gaining more balance. “There are a number of guys who have contributed goals and assists. And then defensively, too. We’ve been really sound for the most part, making sure we’re helping each other out. The tactics have been great defensively and then (senior goalkeeper) Zach (Huffaker) has been huge in goal, making big saves in almost every game.”