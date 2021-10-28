Baraboo soccer drops sectional semifinal at Elkhorn

ELKHORN — The Baraboo prep boys soccer team is trying to get to where Elkhorn’s been.
The third-seeded Thunderbirds couldn’t didn't have enough in the tank Thursday night, suffering a season-ending 3-0 loss to the second-seeded Elks in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Elkhorn Area High School.
It was the second straight year Baraboo's season has ended in the sectional semifinals, while Elkhorn (16-1-1) will face Oregon or DeForest on Saturday looking to punch its ticket to its third straight state tournament appearance.
"We just had a fantastic season," Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said after the loss. "And we're still a young team, we're progressing."
Baraboo (16-7-2), which has never been to state, won the first two regional titles in program history the past two years, inching closer to traditional Division 2 powerhouses like Elks and Panthers.
The gap showed fairly early Thursday night, as Elkhorn's Owen Backus got off a close-range shot in the opening minutes. Baraboo senior goalkeeper Zach Huffaker saved it, but Elkhorn kept coming.
The Elks converted 7 minutes, 48 seconds into the game as Tony Vogt started the buildup with a pass to Rey Paniagua, who assisted Raymond Beilman to give Elkhorn a 1-0 lead.
That duo of Beilman and Paniagua stayed aggressive . It paid off just 1:07 later, with Beilman assisting Paniagua to give the Elks a 2-0 advantage at 8:55.
"They made it hard for us the whole game, and they were playing those through balls over the top," Lang said.
The T-Birds held off the next few Elkhorn opportunities, with Vogt's 22-yard free kick missing the net in the 13th minute, Huffaker making a diving save in the 15th, and Huffaker also stopping an Aaron Paniagua shot on a give-and-go in the 19th.
Baraboo's first real scoring chance came at 18:47. Ronaldo Lopez found some room on the right side of the field and sent a cross in to his brother, Johan, whose touch went wide of the goal. The twins, who combined for 65 goals this season, were able to create a couple scoring opportunities in the following minutes.
A 35-yard Ronaldo Lopez free kick went over the crossbar in the 23rd, and a 23-yard Johan Lopez free kick was briefly bobbled by Elkhorn goalie Cole Kowalski in the 30th minute. Oliver Scanlan also created a couple chances along the left side, while Luke Statz's 29th-minute shot was saved right before Michael Barahona got his head on a corner kick at 28:50.
But the T-Birds came up empty each time, as they were shut out for the fifth time this season.
Elkhorn opened up a 3-0 lead at the 28:04 mark. Backus converted, taking a long-range through ball from Max Whiteman and scoring to give the Elks a 3-0 lead going into halftime.
They're used to playing with the lead, and they showed it on Thursday, limiting Baraboo's chances for the final 40 minutes to notch their 10th shutout of the season.
They've pitched shutouts in six of the past seven games they've played and have yet to give up a goal in the playoffs, which they started with a 17-0 win over Wilmot and a 6-0 win over Monona Grove.
Baraboo's playoff run, which was the longest in program history after the T-Birds were the beneficiary of a first-round forfeit last season, also included a 4-0 win over Stoughton and a 2-1 win over Union Grove.
The T-Birds will bring enough talent back to take another crack at it next year. Johan Lopez, the program's all-time leading scorer, and Ronaldo Lopez will be back after finishing their junior year with 35 and 30 goals, respectively. Ethan Uptagraw added 14 goals and five assists as a sophomore.
"We'll keeping working to challenge 50-50 balls and keep growing and being physical," Lang said. "And we'll just keep working on the fine details — timing of runs, challenging people, finding space. We'll just keep building."
They'll all have to continue to take steps forward next season, when the T-Birds will be replacing the seven-player class of 2022 — Huffaker, Scanlan, Charlie Gibbs, Jason Justus, Levi Kline, Dalton Harvey and Bryce Ballweg.