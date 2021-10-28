Baraboo soccer drops sectional semifinal at Elkhorn

"They made it hard for us the whole game, and they were playing those through balls over the top," Lang said.

The T-Birds held off the next few Elkhorn opportunities, with Vogt's 22-yard free kick missing the net in the 13th minute, Huffaker making a diving save in the 15th, and Huffaker also stopping an Aaron Paniagua shot on a give-and-go in the 19th.

Baraboo's first real scoring chance came at 18:47. Ronaldo Lopez found some room on the right side of the field and sent a cross in to his brother, Johan, whose touch went wide of the goal. The twins, who combined for 65 goals this season, were able to create a couple scoring opportunities in the following minutes.

A 35-yard Ronaldo Lopez free kick went over the crossbar in the 23rd, and a 23-yard Johan Lopez free kick was briefly bobbled by Elkhorn goalie Cole Kowalski in the 30th minute. Oliver Scanlan also created a couple chances along the left side, while Luke Statz's 29th-minute shot was saved right before Michael Barahona got his head on a corner kick at 28:50.

But the T-Birds came up empty each time, as they were shut out for the fifth time this season.