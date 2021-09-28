Baraboo soccer erases halftime deficit in 4-2 win over Watertown

Johan Lopez scored three goals, Ronaldo Lopez added one and the Baraboo boys soccer team turned a halftime deficit into a 4-2 win at Watertown.

"We moved the ball well and put up a great team performance," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said. "Very proud of how they played as a team tonight."

The Thunderbirds outshot the Goslings 30-11 and controlled 72% of possession, but it didn't lead to results early on. Following Johan Lopez's eighth-minute goal, the T-Birds gave up a pair of goals to trail 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

They turned it on during the second half. Johan Lopez found the back of the net in the 51st minute and 80th minute, while Ronaldo Lopez found the mark in the 78th as the T-Birds won their 10th game of the season.

Zach Huffaker made six saves for the T-Birds (10-4-2), who are scheduled to host Reedsburg, which is coming off a 6-1 loss at Beaver Dam, on Thursday.