 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo soccer seeded 3rd; Sauk Prairie to host Reedsburg in opening round
0 Comments
alert
PREP BOYS SOCCER | WIAA TOURNAMENT

Baraboo soccer seeded 3rd; Sauk Prairie to host Reedsburg in opening round

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team is seeded third in the upcoming WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

The third-seeded Thunderbirds will host No. 14 Stoughton in a regional semifinal on Oct. 19 at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo. The winner will advance to face No. 6 Union Grove or No. 11 Westosha Central on Oct. 23.

Oliver Scanlan

Baraboo's Oliver Scanlan pushes up the field during a Sept. 30 home win over Reedsburg.

Baraboo carries a 14-5-2 record into Tuesday's home Badger West Conference championship game against Oregon (15-0-2), the second-ranked Division 2 team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

The T-Birds won the first regional title in program history last year. They were bumped up to Division 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, earning a No. 3 seed and claiming a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids in the regional finals. Johan Lopez scored both goals in the win, while also scoring twice in a 4-3 sectional-semifinal loss to Wausau West. 

PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo battles but can't escape halftime hole in 4-3 loss to Wausau West

Sauk Prairie (10-7-1), which qualified for the fourth state tournament in program history last season, is seeded fifth in 2021. The Eagles, who are in the same sectional as Baraboo, will see a familiar opponent in the regional semifinals, as they'll host No. 12 Reedsburg (5-13) on Oct. 19. The Badger West rivals met on Sept. 9, with Sauk Prairie claiming a 4-0 road win. The winner of the playoff matchup will take on No. 4 DeForest or No. 13 Portage/Poynette in the Oct. 23 regional championship.

Sauk Prairie reached state in 2020, claiming a 2-1 win over Delavan-Darien before suffering a 2-0 loss to Roncalli/Two Rivers in the Division 2 title game.

Oregon is seeded atop the Sauk Prairie sectional, while Elkhorn is seeded second.

+9 GALLERY: Baraboo vs. Reedsburg boys soccer
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News