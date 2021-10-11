Baraboo soccer seeded 3rd; Sauk Prairie to host Reedsburg in opening round

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team is seeded third in the upcoming WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

The third-seeded Thunderbirds will host No. 14 Stoughton in a regional semifinal on Oct. 19 at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo. The winner will advance to face No. 6 Union Grove or No. 11 Westosha Central on Oct. 23.

Baraboo carries a 14-5-2 record into Tuesday's home Badger West Conference championship game against Oregon (15-0-2), the second-ranked Division 2 team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

The T-Birds won the first regional title in program history last year. They were bumped up to Division 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, earning a No. 3 seed and claiming a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids in the regional finals. Johan Lopez scored both goals in the win, while also scoring twice in a 4-3 sectional-semifinal loss to Wausau West.