Baraboo soccer seeded 3rd; Sauk Prairie to host Reedsburg in opening round

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team is seeded third in the upcoming WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
The third-seeded Thunderbirds will host No. 14 Stoughton in a regional semifinal on Oct. 19 at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo. The winner will advance to face No. 6 Union Grove or No. 11 Westosha Central on Oct. 23.
Baraboo carries a 14-5-2 record into Tuesday's home Badger West Conference championship game against Oregon (15-0-2), the second-ranked Division 2 team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.
The T-Birds won the first regional title in program history last year. They were bumped up to Division 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, earning a No. 3 seed and claiming a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids in the regional finals. Johan Lopez scored both goals in the win, while also scoring twice in a 4-3 sectional-semifinal loss to Wausau West.
Sauk Prairie (10-7-1), which qualified for the fourth state tournament in program history last season, is seeded fifth in 2021. The Eagles, who are in the same sectional as Baraboo, will see a familiar opponent in the regional semifinals, as they'll host No. 12 Reedsburg (5-13) on Oct. 19. The Badger West rivals met on Sept. 9, with Sauk Prairie claiming a 4-0 road win. The winner of the playoff matchup will take on No. 4 DeForest or No. 13 Portage/Poynette in the Oct. 23 regional championship.
Sauk Prairie reached state in 2020, claiming a 2-1 win over Delavan-Darien before suffering a 2-0 loss to Roncalli/Two Rivers in the Division 2 title game.
Oregon is seeded atop the Sauk Prairie sectional, while Elkhorn is seeded second.