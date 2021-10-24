Baraboo soccer wins second regional title with home win over Union Grove

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team has won two WIAA regional titles in its history.
The current group of Thunderbirds has won them both, as third-seeded Baraboo claimed a 2-1 win over No. 6 Union Grove on Saturday to win its second straight regional championship.
It was the first Division 2 regional title in program history, as Baraboo advanced through Division 1 during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season.
The T-Birds (16-6-2) and Broncos (11-6-3) each created several scoring opportunities in the first 25 minutes Saturday, but both teams struggled to take control of possession.
Luke Statz subbed in and gave Baraboo a jolt. The junior took the ball down the right sideline and sent a cross in toward Ronaldo Lopez.
The junior forward split a pair of Union Grove defenders and touched the ball past goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin and into the right side of the goal to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead after 27 minutes, 7 seconds of play.
Union Grove tried to answer quickly, but Baraboo's Jordi Hidalgo Rodriguez made a tackle to end a threat, and a Jacob Howard shot sailed over the crossbar. Baraboo goalie Zach Huffaker saved a free kick a couple minutes later and the T-Birds took a 1-0 lead into halftime despite being outshot 6-5.
The Broncos came out aggressive in the second half, coming up empty on a free kick and a corner kick in the opening three minutes.
But Huffaker and the Baraboo defense held firm until the T-Birds tacked on another goal. It came off the foot of Johan Lopez, who chased down a long Ronaldo Lopez pass, beat a charging Curtin to the ball and buried it in the net to stretch the lead to 2-0 at the 67:45 mark.
Huffaker saved a point-blank shot moments later, but Union Grove cut the lead in half at 78:04, scoring on a 25-yard blast to pull the Broncos within 2-1. But the T-Birds' defense, which has given up more than three goals just once all season, held on for the final 1:56 to send Baraboo into sectionals.
Baraboo, which picked up a 4-0 home win over No. 14 Stoughton on Tuesday, advanced to play No. 2 Elkhorn in the sectional semifinals on Thursday. The Elks, who are ranked third in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, claimed a 6-0 home win over No. 7 Monona Grove on Saturday.
The winner of Thursday's game in Elkhorn will take on No. 1 Oregon or No. 4 DeForest in the sectional championship on Oct. 30. The 2020 T-Birds' run ended with a 4-3 sectional-semifinal loss to Wausau West.
DeForest 1, Sauk Prairie 0 (OT)
Sauk Prairie won't make it to back-to-back state tournaments.
The fifth-seeded Eagles' season ended with Saturday night's 1-0 overtime loss at No. 4 DeForest in a Division 2 regional final.
shut out for the sixth time this season
Sauk Prairie (11-10-1) had started the playoffs with a 6-1 regional-semifinal win over No. 12 Reedsburg.