Baraboo soccer wins second regional title with home win over Union Grove

But Huffaker and the Baraboo defense held firm until the T-Birds tacked on another goal. It came off the foot of Johan Lopez, who chased down a long Ronaldo Lopez pass, beat a charging Curtin to the ball and buried it in the net to stretch the lead to 2-0 at the 67:45 mark.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Huffaker saved a point-blank shot moments later, but Union Grove cut the lead in half at 78:04, scoring on a 25-yard blast to pull the Broncos within 2-1. But the T-Birds' defense, which has given up more than three goals just once all season, held on for the final 1:56 to send Baraboo into sectionals.

Baraboo, which picked up a 4-0 home win over No. 14 Stoughton on Tuesday, advanced to play No. 2 Elkhorn in the sectional semifinals on Thursday. The Elks, who are ranked third in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, claimed a 6-0 home win over No. 7 Monona Grove on Saturday.

The winner of Thursday's game in Elkhorn will take on No. 1 Oregon or No. 4 DeForest in the sectional championship on Oct. 30. The 2020 T-Birds' run ended with a 4-3 sectional-semifinal loss to Wausau West.

DeForest 1, Sauk Prairie 0 (OT)

Sauk Prairie won't make it to back-to-back state tournaments.