Baraboo's Johan Lopez best of the best in Badger West

Oregon led the first team with four selections — seniors Alex Rodriguez, Eli Lehmann and Quinn Belville as well as junior Noah Malcook — while Baraboo and Mount Horeb each had a pair.

Among area teams, Sauk Prairie’s Austin Keyser was the only other player chosen to the first team.

The Eagles’ senior led a defense that allowed only 10 goals in league play, helping Sauk Prairie tie with Edgewood for fourth in the conference at 4-3-1.

Sophomore Ethan Uptagraw was Baraboo’s only second team selection, having scored a half-dozen goals in league play. He was joined by Sauk Prairie seniors Sam Drescher and Quinn Baier as well as Reedsburg junior Marcelino Edison Alonso among area players picked as second-teamers.

Garnering honorable mention from the area in the Badger West were Baraboo seniors Oliver Scanlan and Zach Huffaker and sophomore Eliot Romano-Thompson; Portage/Poynette senior Mitchell Butson; and Sauk Prairie senior Isaac Homar.

Scanlan was fourth on the team for Baraboo in league play with five goals while Huffaker, the T-Birds’ keeper, saved 76 percent of the shots on goal he faced with a goals against average of 0.96. Romano-Thomspon was part of a defense that allowed 17 goals in league play.