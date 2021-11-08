Baraboo's Johan Lopez best of the best in Badger West

When it comes to postseason awards for boys soccer in the Badger West Conference, there is no Player of the Year handed out.
Not officially, anyway.
But by default, that award this fall went to Baraboo’s Johan Lopez.
A junior striker, Lopez was the only player on the league’s All-Conference awards list picked to the first team unanimously, standing above the rest as the best of the best.
Lopez had 23 points (10 goals, three assists) in league play, with a trio of those goals being game-winners. He helped the Thunderbirds to second place in the Badger West with a 5-2-1 record, trailing only Oregon (7-0-1), which this past Saturday night won the WIAA Division 2 state championship with a 3-1 victory over Whitefish Bay.
Joining Johan Lopez on the first team for Baraboo was junior Ronaldo Lopez, who had 24 points (nine goals, six assists) in league play and also had a game-winner.
Like Oregon, Baraboo made a deep postseason run. But the Thunderbirds’ bid to make it to the state tournament came up a bit short, with a 3-0 loss to Elkhorn in the Division 2 sectional semifinals.
Elkhorn took Oregon to the limit in the sectional finals, forcing overtime before eventually losing in a shootout.
Oregon led the first team with four selections — seniors Alex Rodriguez, Eli Lehmann and Quinn Belville as well as junior Noah Malcook — while Baraboo and Mount Horeb each had a pair.
Among area teams, Sauk Prairie’s Austin Keyser was the only other player chosen to the first team.
The Eagles’ senior led a defense that allowed only 10 goals in league play, helping Sauk Prairie tie with Edgewood for fourth in the conference at 4-3-1.
Sophomore Ethan Uptagraw was Baraboo’s only second team selection, having scored a half-dozen goals in league play. He was joined by Sauk Prairie seniors Sam Drescher and Quinn Baier as well as Reedsburg junior Marcelino Edison Alonso among area players picked as second-teamers.
Garnering honorable mention from the area in the Badger West were Baraboo seniors Oliver Scanlan and Zach Huffaker and sophomore Eliot Romano-Thompson; Portage/Poynette senior Mitchell Butson; and Sauk Prairie senior Isaac Homar.
Scanlan was fourth on the team for Baraboo in league play with five goals while Huffaker, the T-Birds’ keeper, saved 76 percent of the shots on goal he faced with a goals against average of 0.96. Romano-Thomspon was part of a defense that allowed 17 goals in league play.
Drescher and Baier formed a good scoring tandem in conference play for the Eagles, with the former notching seven goals and three assists and the latter a trio of goals and four assists. Homar, a midfielder, helped a Sauk Prairie team that was solid from the back end all the way to the top of the formation.
Butson had three goals and an assist in league play for a Portage/Poynette team that took last in the Badger West at 0-7-1.
Badger East champs also share awards
Waunakee and DeForest couldn’t decide the Badger East title, both beating every other league foe but each other, playing to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 30.
No surprise, then, that they also split spots on the first team of the league’s awards list, with DeForest senior Caleb Ekezie and Waunakee senior Decker Storch the only two picked unanimously, the Norskies landing three on the team and the Warriors getting five selections.
The Norskies and Warriors each had three second-teamers.
From the area, Beaver Dam junior Adam Meyer was picked to the second team while junior Riley Van Pembrook garnered honorable mention.
The Golden Beavers finished last in the conference at 0-7-1, with the draw coming at Stoughton.
Photos: Baraboo, Beaver Dam boys soccer teams square off on the pitch
Rafael Tostado, Eliot Romano-Thompson
JR Guerrero-Gonzalez
Francisco Martinez Padilla
Ronaldo Lopez
Ronaldo Lopez, Francisco Padilla Martinez
Juan Espinosa
Misael Rivera
JR Guerrero-Gonzalez
Ronaldo Lopez
Michael Barahona
Michael Barahona
Ethan Uptagraw
Zach Huffaker
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.