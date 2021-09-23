Beaver Dam's offense struggles in 3-0 Badger East shutout by Monona Grove

The offense just couldn’t get going for the Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team against Monona Grove during Thursday’s Badger East Conference matchup at Prairie View Elementary.
The Golden Beavers were outshot 15-2 as the Silver Eagles found the back of the net three times for a 3-0 shutout victory, their first of the season.
“No it didn’t,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said. “We worked all week long on playing the ball wide and deep. They did wonderful last night (at practice). We were able to go 25 or 30 minutes of doing it. We just didn’t do it. We were better the second half. We got it out there a few times, but we were trying to go through them and we can’t.
“We’re going to continue learning to play the ball wide. When we do get it out there and way from their centerbacks, we have some success.”
While the offense was struggling against the Silver Eagles (3-7-2, 3-1-1 Badger East), the defense for Beaver Dam (1-8-1, 0-4-1) was the bright side.
Beaver Dam goalkeeper Brnadon Freber finished with 12 saves, including one in the 79th minute where a shot from his left side came whistling across him, but he was able to poke it up and hit the cross bar to preserve the three-goal deficit.
Elgersma said the save “was incredible.”
“He was off his line,” Elgersma said. “If he’s not off his line, he doesn’t make that. He was doing what he needed to do, and that’s the Brandon we know that he can do.”
The bad part is, he did let up a few shots — one he should’ve stopped. That occurred in the 41st minute when Monona Grove’s Marcus DeGroot hit a ball so high in the air that Freber should’ve been able to snag it, but didn’t and it went to Nathan Haberli, who scored his second of the night for a 3-0 lead.
“Brandon has got to get that ball,” Elgersma said. “When the ball is in the air that long, to see that, he has all kinds of time to get there. He’s got to get there. We’ve been working on trying be more and more aggressive. He knows what he has to do, it’s just executing it in the game.”
Haberli scored an unassisted goal in the 14th minute for a 1-0 lead. Then Monona Grove’s Lester Bumm rolled one past Freber for a 2-0 lead in the 19th minute.
“The one, the guy was coming in deep and the next one, Brandon had in his hands,” Freber said. “I don’t know how that one scooted by there.”
Next up for the Golden Beavers is a home quad that will have Menasha, West Bend East and West Bend West on Saturday.
“We just got to get back to the basics – get the ball wide, deep and let it come across, then we should be alright,” Eglersma said.
