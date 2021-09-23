Beaver Dam's offense struggles in 3-0 Badger East shutout by Monona Grove

“He was off his line,” Elgersma said. “If he’s not off his line, he doesn’t make that. He was doing what he needed to do, and that’s the Brandon we know that he can do.”

The bad part is, he did let up a few shots — one he should’ve stopped. That occurred in the 41st minute when Monona Grove’s Marcus DeGroot hit a ball so high in the air that Freber should’ve been able to snag it, but didn’t and it went to Nathan Haberli, who scored his second of the night for a 3-0 lead.

“Brandon has got to get that ball,” Elgersma said. “When the ball is in the air that long, to see that, he has all kinds of time to get there. He’s got to get there. We’ve been working on trying be more and more aggressive. He knows what he has to do, it’s just executing it in the game.”

Haberli scored an unassisted goal in the 14th minute for a 1-0 lead. Then Monona Grove’s Lester Bumm rolled one past Freber for a 2-0 lead in the 19th minute.

“The one, the guy was coming in deep and the next one, Brandon had in his hands,” Freber said. “I don’t know how that one scooted by there.”

Next up for the Golden Beavers is a home quad that will have Menasha, West Bend East and West Bend West on Saturday.