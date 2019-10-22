A month ago, the Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team made the trip up to the Fox Valley and got shut out by Kaukauna at the Ghosts’ home invite.
The Golden Beavers made the same trip Tuesday night, only this time they headed back home in a different mood entirely.
Nate Jansen’s hat trick of goals sandwiched around goals by Ian Conlin and Justin Mangan paired with stingy defense to give the ninth-seeded Golden Beavers a 5-0 victory over the eighth-seeded Ghosts in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game.
“We controlled the match the entire night,” said Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma, who added that his team was intent on making amends for that 3-0 loss to Kaukauna back on Sept. 21. “We talked about this game over the past week and these guys were really fired up to play. I’m very proud of this entire team.”
The Golden Beavers got a goal from Jansen in the 20th minute to start the scoring, and he would add another — both were assisted by Bradon Franke — in the 41st minute to stretch the lead to 2-0.
Conlin’s goal came shortly after halftime, in the 52nd minute, and the rout was on thanks to a Beaver Dam defense that allowed Kaukauna to get only two shots on goal.
The Golden Beavers will hit the road again on Saturday to face top-seeded Brookfield East in the regional finals.
