Beaver Dam senior Pedro Rodriguez was happy with the way his boys soccer team played in the first half of Thursday’s Badger North Conference game against Reedsburg, which also happened to be Senior Night.
Seven Golden Beavers players scored as Beaver Dam went up by seven goals at the break, which had Rodriguez walking off the field with excitement, saying “Our last first half is completed, boys. Let’s go.”
The Golden Beavers scored two more in the second half to defeat Reedsburg 9-1 to end the regular season.
“Did I expect it to be a 9-1 game? No. I didn’t expect that at all,” Beaver Dam coach David Elgersma said. “They were just encouraging each other.”
The Golden Beavers (11-8, 2-5 Badger North) started off quickly as Jeff Bemis (55 seconds), Dacoda Banes (9:00) and Alexis Rangel (12:52) put Beaver Dam up 3-0 in the first 13 minutes of the game.
“We don’t want to screw too many things up,” Elgersma said. “With it being Senior Night, we have 17 seniors. The emphasis was if we can get ahead early and just see how it goes, those guys could play the majority of the game.”
That’s exactly what happened as all 17 seniors played the majority of the game.
But Reedsburg (2-14-2, 0-5-1), shorthanded because Tyler Crary, Conner Klitzke and Nic Nobbe each received red cards in Tuesday’s 3-3 draw with Portage/Poynette, had a rough go after giving up a goal in the first minute of the game.
“We pulled up some JV players tonight and it’s been a really hard season for us,” Reedsburg coach David Fitzpatrick said. “This is the last game of the regular season and it was tough. It was a tough one right from the get-go. We’ve had trouble scoring and when you give up a quick goal like we did tonight, the air kind of gets out of you. It was hard to pick the boys up after that.”
Beaver Dam’s Christian Hinojosa scored in the 25th minute with an assist to Gus Aguilar to make it 4-0. Then in the 39th minute, Nick Jansen scored his first goal of the season for a 5-0 lead. Bradon Franke and Aguilar scored to close out the second half.
Aguilar finished with one goal and assisted on both of Hinojosa’s goals. Hinojosa scored his second of the night in the 70th minute to go up 9-0. In the 59th minute, Banes scored his second of the night to make it 8-0.
Elgersma was pleased with the way Aguilar, Banes and Hinojosa played all night.
“It was good to see those guys (perform well),” Elgersma said. “Christian, Dacoda and Gus have all been playing really well. Given the opportunities it’s just a matter of time before they really get in there and do it.”
Even with the ugly loss, Fitzpatrick said he was impressed with his seniors not letting the team get distracted away from the game. It was why senior Will Fuhrmann scored in the 89th minute to avoid a shutout.
“I felt like they really kept guys focused,” Fitzpatrick said. “Will Fuhrmann was able to get a really nice goal at the end of that game when really all the pressure was on us. Even at that time they were really pushing all the way to the end of that game and we were able to get one. I’m proud of that.”
