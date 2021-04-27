BOYS SOCCER: Beaver Dam can't find enough momentum, loses 4-1 to Mount Horeb

Sometimes momentum is hard to maintain in prep boys soccer. And other times, momentum can quickly be attained, lost and then snatched back quickly.
Beaver Dam had a hard time gaining much traction in Tuesday’s spring soccer game at Prairie View Elementary against Mount Horeb. Meanwhile, the Vikings had spurts of willpower that spoiled the Golden Beavers’ Senior Night, finding a way to win 4-1.
“We played pretty good all night long,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said. “Once they got their third one, that fourth one followed right away.”
The first half both teams felt each other out, having multiple shots go wide of the net.
The Vikings were first on the board when Sam Severson made a couple moves past several Golden Beavers and took a shot that slid underneath goalkeeper Noah Banes in the 44th minute.
Elbersma said his team felt they were still in it, even with a halftime deficit. But a goal 4 minutes, 53 seconds into the second half by Tyler Banfield, who was on a breakaway, put the Golden Beavers in a 2-0 hole.
“They were like, ‘We’ve got this,” Elgersma said. “We were that confident and we felt good about what we were doing. They were playing hard and they were playing well. We’ve got to keep that up.”
The Golden Beavers never went away and still battled, which pleased Eglersma. The determination led to an Ian Conlin goal in the 59th minute to cut it to 2-1.
“I was pleased when we were sitting at 2-1,” Elgersma said. “Any little counter and we’re right back even with them. When they got that third one, that (ended it for us). We just held them off for a while. We didn’t really get any good attack after that on our part.”
At the time that it was still 2-1, Beaver Dam had all the momentum. But in the 78th minute Elgersma said the referees missed a foul that allowed play to continue, ending with Banfield tapping the ball in midair past Banes for a 3-1 lead.
“Before (the goal) he didn’t call the foul against Adam (Meyer) down in the corner, which led to the cross,” Elgersma said. “He called a nice game tonight, but the guy swept Adam right to the side. It was what it was; it kept the play going for them. (Banfield) got in there and just had that little flick and that’s all that he needed.
“It was a nice little touch.”
Banes finished the game with 10 saves.
“That’s one of those things where it’s goalkeeper confidence,” Elgersma said. “That’s what it takes. You can’t put your head down because the next shot is coming.”
The Vikings gained momentum and kept at it 2 minutes later when Nate Thompson tacked on another goal in the 80th minute.
Elgersma said he was optimistic Beaver Dam would host Sturgeon Bay on Friday before the postseason begins next week.
“We’re still trying to work out the details on that,” Elgersma said. “We may have another game Friday … which would be a good prep for us because they go to state just about every year.”
