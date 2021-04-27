BOYS SOCCER: Beaver Dam can't find enough momentum, loses 4-1 to Mount Horeb

The Golden Beavers never went away and still battled, which pleased Eglersma. The determination led to an Ian Conlin goal in the 59th minute to cut it to 2-1.

“I was pleased when we were sitting at 2-1,” Elgersma said. “Any little counter and we’re right back even with them. When they got that third one, that (ended it for us). We just held them off for a while. We didn’t really get any good attack after that on our part.”

At the time that it was still 2-1, Beaver Dam had all the momentum. But in the 78th minute Elgersma said the referees missed a foul that allowed play to continue, ending with Banfield tapping the ball in midair past Banes for a 3-1 lead.

“Before (the goal) he didn’t call the foul against Adam (Meyer) down in the corner, which led to the cross,” Elgersma said. “He called a nice game tonight, but the guy swept Adam right to the side. It was what it was; it kept the play going for them. (Banfield) got in there and just had that little flick and that’s all that he needed.

“It was a nice little touch.”

Banes finished the game with 10 saves.