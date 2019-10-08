For 60 minutes, the Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team was every bit as good as one of the best teams in the state.
But then Mount Horeb — the fifth-ranked team in Division 3 according to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association — found a couple openings and was able to carve out a 2-0 victory over the Golden Beavers on Tuesday evening in a Badger North Conference game played at Prairie View Elementary School.
“I am proud of the way the guys all played tonight,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said via email. “They all left it out on the field and that is all I can ask.”
Beaver Dam (7-7, 1-4 Badger North) was able to keep the game close the whole way despite losing in shots on goal, 10-4.
Mount Horeb’s (7-4-1, 4-0) George Schultz finally found the net with 60 minutes gone by to make it 1-0, and 15 minutes later Mason Buttner provided a little cushion.
Both goals were scored on nice crosses in front of the net, Elgersma said.
Beaver Dam goalkeeper Dalton Jones had eight saves to for the most part stymie the Vikings’ attack.
CWC stays in control of own destiny
It took until late in the 74th minute for the Central Wisconsin Christian prep boys soccer team to find the net, and once would be enough as Julius Ogari’s goal on an assist from Riley Westra held up for a 1-0, Flyway Conference win over host Omro.
The victory keeps CWC tied atop the league standings with Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, both at 4-0-1. Meantime, Omro (3-2-1) falls into a tie with Wayland (3-4-1) for fourth place with seven points, both trailing third-place St. Lawrence Seminary (3-1-2).
“We had a tremendous effort tonight in a very physical game — perhaps our best defensive performance over the past few years,” CWC coach Gregg Zonnefeld said via email.
CWC goalkeeper Maxwell Vander Werff finished with 12 saves to neutralize Omro dominating in shots on goal, 14-6. And sweeper Arent Venhuizen added the other two saves to help preserve the shutout.
“I was proud of how we handled adversity in the match and stuck with our game plan and executed very well in key moments of the game,” Zonnefeld said. “ It was a big win to keep us on top of the conference race.”
