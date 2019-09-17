It was a tale of two halves for the Beaver Dam boys soccer team Tuesday night as the Golden Beavers dominated the first 45 minutes but faltered over the next 45, suffering a 5-2 Badger North Conference loss to host Waunakee.
Nate Jansen scored twice in the first 12 minutes of the contest, first on an assist by Bradon Franke then on an assist by Ian Conlin, to give the Golden Beavers an early 2-0 lead.
That score held up until halftime, but then the Warriors (7-3-1, 2-0 Badger North) flipped the script, scoring three times in the first 10 minutes of the second half to go in front for good.
Cole Kettner scored two of the goals, both assisted by Jacob Mouille, and Mouille scored the other, assisted by Kettner.
“We started out fast tonight with a lot of intensity for the first 45 minutes,” Beaver Dam (4-4, 0-2) coach Dave Elgersma said. “We played hard in the second half and were just outplayed by Waunakee — they were able to score quickly in the second half and the momentum just stayed with them the entire half.”
“We did not play poorly as a team; Waunakee was just able to make more plays than us,” he added of narrowly losing in shots on goal, 15-12. “We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities throughout the entire game.”
WAUNAKEE 5, BEAVER DAM 2
BD 2 0 — 2
Waun 0 5 — 5
First half: BD — Nate Jansen (Bradon Franke), 9:18. BD — Nate Jansen (Ian Conlin), 12:00.
Second half: Waun — Cole Kettner (Jacob Mouille), 48:31. Waun — Jacob Mouille (Cole Kettner), 54:17. Waun — Cole Kettner (Jacob Mouille), 55:00. Waun — Trent Jarvi, 76:47. Waun — Casey Fischer, 82:10.
Saves: BD (Dalton Jones), 10, Waun (Joey Fuhremann), 10. Shots on goal: BD 12, Waun 15.
