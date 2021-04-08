BOYS SOCCER: Beaver Dam plays to a 2-2 draw with Fort Atkinson

“And they came right back.”

In fact, it was only 38 seconds later when Zach Ramirez found the back of the net to tie the game at 2.

“They took care of business,” Elgersma said. “That was great. Then we just kept the pressure up. They did. Instead of getting down like we did on Tuesday against DeForest. When they got one, you would see our shoulders drop a little bit. We weren’t as aggressive.

“When these guys scored, we picked it up. That’s exactly what we needed to do.”

Elgersma was happy to see Ramirez get a goal after struggling in the first half.

“He wasn’t making the runs and we talked,” Elgersma said. “He saw what Junior was doing up top and I told him, ‘Dude, you’ve just got to be as creative.’ We know Zach can do it. That’s why he’s in the position. When he made that run and was able to keep control of the ball pretty well, what was nice about the whole thing of what he did, he was technically correct. He had his head over the ball and everything down, so the ball stayed down. Zach has a strong leg and he has a tendency to go over.

“He did everything technically right and put it right where (the keeper) wasn’t going to be.”