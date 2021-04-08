BOYS SOCCER: Beaver Dam plays to a 2-2 draw with Fort Atkinson

There’s something about a wet pitch the Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team likes, especially at their home field on Prairie View Elementary.
When the rain came during the second half of Thursday’s non-conference match with Fort Atkinson, the Golden Beavers played well enough to hold off the Blackhawks in a 2-2 draw.
“The second half we outplayed them,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said. “The weather had nothing to really do with it, but we like a wet pitch anyway. (The rain) seemed to play to our advantage. We handled the ball very well. They weren’t getting the touches they were used to getting in the first half.
“I was really happy with the way we played tonight.”
The Golden Beavers (1-2-1) trailed for much of the match, especially the first half. In the ninth minute, Henry Olmos kicked a deep ball into Beaver Dam territory where keeper Noah Banes tried to snatch it out of the air. The ball bounced off of Banes and into the waiting possession of Fort Atkinson’s James Keelty for an empty net goal to go up 1-0.
“We didn’t play the ball clean as a keeper,” Elgersma said of Banes, who finished with 11 saves on the day. “He was still there, being aggressive and doing what he’s supposed to do.”
The Blackhawks (1-2) possessed the ball for much of the first half while the Golden Beavers were feeling them out.
That is until the 43rd minute when Beaver Dam tied the game with a penalty kick by Junior Guerrero Gonzalez that beat keeper Andrew Davis to the right side.
“It was huge,” Elgersma said of Gonzalez’s penalty kick. “We talked all last week about playing the ball wide to the corner. Ian Conlin gets the ball to Ethan Haucke, we get wide, we hit a little freshman in Junior and he makes that run to the corner. Then he uses his skill to get in the box and make something happen. The guy, unfortunately for them, fouled him.
“I’ve never seen Junior take a penalty kick before and he stood up there and was like, ‘Well, I guess I earned it. I can take it.’ He put it right there.”
The rain started coming down a little bit during the break, which gave the Golden Beavers a little pep in their step for much of the second half. It seemed like they had more energy while the Blackhawks were lacking.
So when Fort Atkinson’s Landon Zorn scored on a breakaway in the 63rd minute, the Golden Beavers didn’t back down.
In fact, they seemed upset that after all their hard work, they allowed a goal to pop through Banes to go down 2-1.
“Yes, we actually talked about this (Wednesday night),” Elgersma said. “I asked a question to the guys, ‘What are the critical points in a game? It’s the first five, last five and the five minutes after a goal is scored.’ That’s what’s huge.
“And they came right back.”
In fact, it was only 38 seconds later when Zach Ramirez found the back of the net to tie the game at 2.
“They took care of business,” Elgersma said. “That was great. Then we just kept the pressure up. They did. Instead of getting down like we did on Tuesday against DeForest. When they got one, you would see our shoulders drop a little bit. We weren’t as aggressive.
“When these guys scored, we picked it up. That’s exactly what we needed to do.”
Elgersma was happy to see Ramirez get a goal after struggling in the first half.
“He wasn’t making the runs and we talked,” Elgersma said. “He saw what Junior was doing up top and I told him, ‘Dude, you’ve just got to be as creative.’ We know Zach can do it. That’s why he’s in the position. When he made that run and was able to keep control of the ball pretty well, what was nice about the whole thing of what he did, he was technically correct. He had his head over the ball and everything down, so the ball stayed down. Zach has a strong leg and he has a tendency to go over.
“He did everything technically right and put it right where (the keeper) wasn’t going to be.”
Ramirez had a couple more chances to score in the final minutes of play, but was stopped by Davis to keep the draw intact.
“That would’ve been really nice if we could’ve gotten one through there,” Elgersma said. “I’m just ecstatic they played as hard as they did. That’s how we’ve been playing. We can play hard like this.
"I'll take being a second-half team all year long. I'll be good with that. They see how they're doing in the first 45 minutes, make adjustments and do what they've got to do."
DEFOREST 4, BEAVER DAM 0
The draw with the Blackhawks was a positive result after Golden Beavers were shut out by DeForest on Tuesday.
"They are a fast team and that speed affected us," Elgersma said. "We gave up three goals in the first half on a couple of good plays by them. We needed to be more aggressive to the ball. We adjusted better in the second half and played better. The only goal we surrendered in the second half was a rebound off of a diving save by Noah Banes."
Elgersma said the Golden Beavers were "too impatient at times" causing turnovers.
"I am proud of the way these guys picked up play in the second half and we created some very good opportunities for shots, we just didn’t hit the net," he said.
DeForest's Nick Anderson scored in the 27th minute while Triston Yitzak doubled the Norskies' lead in the 33rd. DeForest's Owen Chambers assisted Blake Olson six minutes later to make it 3-0, before Keaton Coopman found Casey Walton for a goal in the 78th minute to cap off the scoring.
Banes finished with nine saves on the night. The Golden Beavers will travel to Monroe next Tuesday.
GALLERY: Action from Thursday's boys soccer game between Beaver Dam and Fort Atkinson
Logan Heim
Marco Villa
Noah Banes
Aidan Schlagel.jpg
Alexis Rangel 2.jpg
Alexis Rangel 3.jpg
Alexis Rangel 4.jpg
Alexis Rangel.jpg
BD huddle.jpg
Ian Conlin 2.jpg
Ian Conlin 3.jpg
Ian Conlin 4.jpg
Ian Conlin.jpg
JJ Espinosa 2.jpg
JJ Espinosa.jpg
Logan Heim 3.jpg
Logan Heim 4.jpg
Logan Heim 5.jpg
Logan Heim.jpg
Marco Villa 2.jpg
Misael Rivera.jpg
Noah Banes 2.jpg
Noah Banes 3.jpg
Noah Banes.jpg
Simon Loomans 2.jpg
Simon Loomans 3.jpg
Simon Loomans 4.jpg
Simon Loomans.jpg
Will Kaufmann.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.