All things considered, Beaver Dam’s prep boys soccer team played pretty well in the first half of Tuesday afternoon’s match against Sauk Prairie.
And then the levee broke.
The Eagles scored off of a corner kick in the second minute of the second half to go in front by three goals and they never looked back, overwhelming the Golden Beavers the rest of the way to claim a 7-0, Badger North Conference victory at Prairie View Elementary School.
“That was something we talked about at halftime is to make sure we came out strong in the second half,” Eagles coach Drew Kornish said. “The game still (hung) in the balance there — Beaver Dam had opportunities throughout the first half — but we knew if we could come out strong in the second half and kind of put the game away early, that we’d be able to see it (through) a little bit easier.
“So they answered that call pretty well.”
Beaver Dam (5-6, 0-3 Badger North), on the other hand, did not.
The Golden Beavers stemmed the tide a bit before halftime — “The last 10 minutes of the first half we played pretty well,” coach Elgersma said. “We were distributing pretty good and we were actually making some things happen. We didn’t really get a shot on goal, but we were actually playing the game, which was really nice. It was promising” — but any momentum they wrested away from the Eagles was quickly lost once play resumed.
Seven minutes after Quinn Baier — acting as a “safety valve” on the backside of the action, Kornish said — controlled a rebound in the box off of a corner kick and blasted it into the left corner of the net between a pair of defenders, Evan Carlson started his own personal scoring binge by scoring off of the cross bar to give Sauk Prairie (8-2-1, 2-0-1) a 4-0 advantage.
That goal — which came directly down off the cross bar before goalkeeper Dalton Jones corralled it — was a “tough call” for the referee to make, Elgersma said, because the ref was about 18 yards up the sideline and not even with the goal line.
Regardless, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back as Beaver Dam quickly fell behind 7-0 on three more goals by Carslon over the next nine minutes.
The Golden Beavers, who did manage seven fruitless shots on goal, were buried in the avalanche. For the Eagles, however, it was the emphatic ending they’ve been working at getting for a while now.
“We have been a team all year that struggles to put together 90 minutes of soccer,” Kornish said. “We controlled the game pretty well from start to finish, but coming out and playing the way we did in the second half, and really seeing it out, is something that we really haven’t seen out of this group yet.
“We’re capable of doing things like that, so to be able to put that together tonight was really nice.”
Beaver Dam is capable of playing pretty well, too. Things simply didn’t click in this contest is all.
“When we were moving the ball, and (utilizing) our nice little short passes, that’s what we do (well),” Elgersma said. “We practice that every single day, and they’re good at it. When they do that and they move the ball, and we build up from the back or the middle of the field and go up, good things happen.
“We just didn’t do it enough tonight — we had our moments, but just not enough. And we’ve got to be able to play like that for 90 minutes.”
