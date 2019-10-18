WAUPUN — Central Wisconsin Christian and Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran split the pot in the first half of Friday evening’s high-stakes prep boys soccer match.
There was no sharing in the second half, though.
Despite a solid effort in goal by Maxwell Vander Werff and pretty crisp defense throughout, the Crusaders couldn’t muster enough of an attack to overcome the couple of goals they did allow and the Vikings won 2-0 at Mulder Field to claim the Flyway Conference championship outright.
CWC entered with 11 points (5-2-1) in league play following Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian and needed a win to garner the two points necessary to share the league title with Winnebago Lutheran, which started out with 13 points and ends as the undisputed champ with 15 points (7-0-1).
Neither team scored in the first 45 minutes and then traded attacks — both sides had a couple good chances over the first 10 minutes after halftime — in the early going of the second half.
But it remained scoreless until Nathan Schmidt fired a shot from inside the left portion of the 18-yard box and was able to just barely sneak it by Vander Werff, whose diving save attempt was a split-second late.
Zach Vander Werff had a good chance at the equalizer in the 71st minute when he wiggled his way free for a look at the net inside the box, but his shot went right at the goalkeeper and CWC remained behind.
Tyler Kuske added a goal in the 83rd minute to make it 2-0.
