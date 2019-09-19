WAUPUN — The Central Wisconsin Christian soccer team knew the game plan ahead of Thursday night’s match with Wayland, but the Crusaders didn’t do a particularly good job executing it over the first 45 minutes.
All they needed to get in gear was a little reminder.
“At halftime,” Crusaders coach Gregg Zonnefeld said of what adjustments his team made at the break, “it was really a matter of emphasizing the things that we know that we need to do.
“We started to play a little smaller, started to possess a little more, and that created some opportunities.”
It also created a victory.
CWC capitalized on one of those opportunities just 3 minutes, 30 seconds into the second half for the game’s first goal and that would prove to be the decisive blow as the Crusaders claimed a 3-0, Flyway Conference victory at Mulder Field.
The key was patience and spacing.
“We’ve talked a lot about how we have to play the ball side to side more; we’ve been playing quite direct more than what we’d like so we had to play the ball a little more side to side,” Zonnefeld said. “We were able to move the ball and get people at the back post, and that created some opportunities for us.”
Riley Westra was the first to cash in, scoring from the right side on a cross by Zach Vander Werff to jumpstart CWC’s (7-2, 2-0 Flyway) attack.
A little less than 14 minutes later, in the 63rd minute, Josh Hoogeveen cashed in again, firing a goal to the back post after controlling a cross through traffic from Caleb Slings.
Wayland (2-4, 1-2), though, would manage a couple of good chances to make things interesting.
The first of them came in the 69th minute when Emre Kocer nearly beat goalkeeper Maxwell Vander Werff one-on-one but couldn’t control the ball enough to get off a shot on goal, and the second came moments later on a corner kick that made its way into the box only to be cleared before a Wayland player could control it.
“We dodged a real bullet on the corner kick,” Zonnefeld said. “I’m really not quite sure how that didn’t go in.”
You have free articles remaining.
It was a rare misstep for the Crusaders defense on a night where, even though the Big Red manufactured a few drives and had the ball in the box on a number of occasions, CWC held Wayland without an official shot on goal.
“And in the second half in particular, we really dictated the way that the match was going to be played,” Zonnefeld said. “Our shape and positioning was stellar.”
Zach Vander Werff’s beautiful bending goal from 30 yards out in the 76th minute was the icing on the cake for the Crusaders, who Zonnefeld said played their “most complete 90 minutes of the season” in the win.
For Wayland, the opposite was the case.
“They made some adjustments — it looked like they kind of high-pressed our back line a little bit,” Big Red coach Corey Beecher said of the second half. “But it seemed like our head went down — we had one thing go wrong in the match and our head just went down. We need to practice being resilient.
“When we have our heads up and we’re playing our style of soccer, we’re a good team — we’re a hard team to beat; a hard team to break down.”
Wayland, which won the conference title outright last season and shared the title with Fond du lac Winnebago Lutheran in 2017, has certainly been hard to beat in recent years.
Right now, though, the Big Red are still trying to find their identity having seen nine players — eight of them starters — graduate following the 2018 campaign.
“That’s a great way to put it — we have to build our identity,” Beecher said. “It’s a completely different squad.”
He did add that, despite the rocky start to the season, there have been “glimpses of good soccer” thus far.
And Zonnefeld knows Wayland is a team capable of clicking at any moment.
“They’ve got some really skilled, talented players,” he said. “It’s a big win for us. As we look to make the next steps back in our program to where we really want to be, this is the kind of match that we need to play — and this is the kind of match that we need to win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)