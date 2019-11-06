Sal Genco found the back of the net plenty this season. He also found his teammates.
And for his efforts, he also found his way onto the all-Capitol Conference awards list.
The senior on Columbus’ prep boys soccer team scored 20 goals and had 11 assists, both team bests, and was chosen as second team all-league.
Genco was responsible for 80% of the Cardinals scoring in 2019 and was the second-leading scorer in the league. He also was 11th in scoring in WIAA Division 4, according to WisSports.net.
“He was a great leader on the field, in practice and in the classroom,” Columbus coach Paul Genco said. “He mentored the younger players and tirelessly recruited new players for the team.”
For his career, he had 37 goals and 26 assists for 100 points, leading Columbus in scoring all four years. His continued improvement helped the Cardinals score 40 goals this year after averaging only 23 goals per year from 2016 to 2018.
He wasn’t alone in being honored by the Capitol Conference this season, either, as senior midfielder/defender Hayden Ott received honorable mention.
“Tough and tenacious,” Paul Genco said describing Ott. “His work ethic is second to none — our defensive rock. In the three previous seasons we had given up an average of 100 goals per season. In 2019 the number dropped to 61. Hayden was also a big part of starting our counter offense, taking most of our free kicks in the defensive third.”
Paul Genco said that the two senior captains, along with senior captains Geki Saliu, Nathan Hallberg and Levi Schepp and fellow seniors Matt Suchomel, Peter Klokow and Riku Matsuo “will be dearly missed.”
Saliu, a forward had 8 points (3 goals, 2 assists), while Hallberg, a midfielder, had 6 points (1, 4) and Schepp, a defender, had 4 points (2, 0). Suchomel and Klokow, both defenders, didn’t score but did their part stopping the other team’s attack. Matsuo, a midfielder, had 4 points (1, 2).
