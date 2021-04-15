BOYS SOCCER: Columbus/Poynette shows mettle in 5-1 loss to Sugar River

But while Columbus/Poynette is under .500 at the midway point of the WIAA’s alternate fall season, and all four of the losses are by scores of 5-1, Genco is pleased with where the team is at right now.

“I like the way these kids have responded. The two groups — Columbus and Poynette coming together — I think they’re really starting to jell,” he said.

Poynette is in the fold this spring because it opted out in the fall whereas the school it normally co-ops with, Portage, did not. That left Poynette to look for a new partner, and Columbus was a match.

Genco is hopeful that perhaps the two might continue to be a match moving forward as well.

“The flow of the team, I didn’t know how that was going to go. But the seniors here and their seniors — everything’s just been smooth as silk, and I love it. It’s been a wonderful year,” he said. “Gosh I hope it gets to continue to, I really do. We do a lot of youth stuff with them, so I’ve always had a good relationship with the Poynette youth program.

“It just blended seamlessly, so I hope we get to do it again.”

In addition to looking forward to the rematch with Lodi, Genco is also excited about going to Sugar River on April 26.