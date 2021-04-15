BOYS SOCCER: Columbus/Poynette shows mettle in 5-1 loss to Sugar River

COLUMBUS — Scoreboards don’t keep track of effort, or other intangibles of the sort.
They keep track of the score.
And the score — a 5-1 victory for Sugar River — didn’t reflect how well the Columbus/Poynette prep boys soccer team played on a chilly Thursday afternoon at Columbus High School.
“We played aggressively and physically — didn’t back down from a quality team,” Columbus/Poynette coach Paul Genco said. “We played hard with them, got the first goal in — I was happy with that — and then continued to play tough.
“Just seeing them fight,” Genco added of his biggest takeway from the match. “They’re going against the number one team, and they didn’t back down. So that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Sugar River (4-0-1) — a co-op made up of Belleville and New Glarus — is, indeed, one of the top teams in the Capitol Conference, but Columbus/Poynette (2-4) held its own for the most part on Thursday.
Tyler Schluter scored on an assist from Kaden Moorad in the 26th minute to give Columbus/Poynette the early advantage, a 1-0 lead as Sugar River struggled to connect passes over the first quarter of the match.
But Ryan Downing would get the equalizer in the 33rd minute, beating goalkeeper Quinn Meinholz one on one from the top of the box after it looked like Downing may have been offsides first.
There was no whistle, and Sugar River would go in front for good in the 37th minute when Aiden Hatleberg scored on a header from the front left corner of the box on a perfect cross from Downing.
The Raiders added to the lead with a goal by Jack Leonard a minute before halftime, and they made it 4-1 in the first minute after the break when Breckin Faber struck from the top right corner of the box to the left corner of the net.
After that, though, Columbus/Poynette drew a line in the sand — albeit under heavy pressure from Sugar River’s attack.
“We revisited (our formation) in the initial part of the second half,” Genco said. “Sometimes as the game flows, it gets a little bit looser. But we went over that in the beginning of the second half to tighten some things up in the middle, keep our triangle in the middle and keep our defensive mid defensive.”
It worked. Sugar River’s lone goal the rest of the way came in the 70th minute as Columbus/Poynette worked tirelessly to keep the Raiders from finding the net with the same amount of frequency as they did over that stretch from the 33rd minute to the 46th minute.
A big reason for Columbus/Poynette’s modest measure of success — other than in that span of 13 minutes midway through, the two sides played to a draw — was the result of midfielder Nathan Koehler being back from injury after missing a few games.
His return to the lineup allowed for the tighter defensive triangle that Genco mentioned as a focal point.
“Getting Nate Koehler back was just tremendous to us," Genco said, "because his leadership back there — and his physicality, speed, and decision making — is just tremendous. He just makes a big difference for us back there. And then they just jelled.
“Nate’s kind of our security blanket. He gets to everything and leads back there — he points out where everybody should be. So when you have a kid who’s nicked up and can’t be back there and then comes back, it makes a big difference.”
Genco also mentioned Ian Reetz as a big part of why Columbus/Poynette was able to hold its own against Sugar River.
“Another one of our senior leaders,” Genco said of Reetz. “He does whatever we need at any time, and he never comes off the field. He refuses to come off the field — and I don’t want him to come off the field. He’s another fantastic leader.”
Meinholz did his part, too, with six saves in the first half and eight in the second for a total of 14 on the afternoon.
“His athleticism is amazing,” Genco said.
Columbus/Poynette travels to Lodi on Tuesday in a rematch of a game won by the Blue Devils, 5-1, last Saturday.
But while Columbus/Poynette is under .500 at the midway point of the WIAA’s alternate fall season, and all four of the losses are by scores of 5-1, Genco is pleased with where the team is at right now.
“I like the way these kids have responded. The two groups — Columbus and Poynette coming together — I think they’re really starting to jell,” he said.
Poynette is in the fold this spring because it opted out in the fall whereas the school it normally co-ops with, Portage, did not. That left Poynette to look for a new partner, and Columbus was a match.
Genco is hopeful that perhaps the two might continue to be a match moving forward as well.
“The flow of the team, I didn’t know how that was going to go. But the seniors here and their seniors — everything’s just been smooth as silk, and I love it. It’s been a wonderful year,” he said. “Gosh I hope it gets to continue to, I really do. We do a lot of youth stuff with them, so I’ve always had a good relationship with the Poynette youth program.
“It just blended seamlessly, so I hope we get to do it again.”
In addition to looking forward to the rematch with Lodi, Genco is also excited about going to Sugar River on April 26.
“I just thought the pace of play was good for us — good, physical play, and that’s what I wanted to see,” he said of Thursday. “Our effort level was up there, and we can play with these guys. So I think it proved to us that we can play with these better teams.