Central Wisconsin Christian finished third in the Flyway Conference, behind champions Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran and second place Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian co-op.
The success came because of senior attacker Zach Vander Werff who led the Crusaders with 27 goals and 10 assists. For his efforts, the league coaches voted him as a first-teamer.
“Zach continued to be one of the most dynamic and explosive offensive players in the Wisconsin Flyway Conference,” Crusader coach Gregg Zonnefeld said. “Despite being the target of the defensive scheme of nearly every team on our schedule, he continued to elevate his play and take control of our attack.”
Wayland’s Reece Walker finished the season with 14 goals and four assists, and accompanied Vander Werff on the first-team attacker as well, but as a unanimous selection. His teammate Jason Mndolwa led the Big Red with 17 goals and also had four assists, and was voted as a second-team attacker.
Zonnefeld had a lot of praise for defender Jacob Groenewold who was selected as a first-team defender.
“If there is one kid who personifies what we look for in a Crusader soccer player, it is Jacob Groenewold,” Zonnefeld said. “He is a team captain in the truest sense of the word -- every minute of every practice and match he is working at a high level to make his teammates and himself better. One of the points of emphasis that we placed on our defense this year is to control the center of the field, and Jacob did that from his stopper position.
“Coping with the injury to our sweeper and new players all around him he was the stabilizing force of our defense and the glue that holds our entire team together. When you watch the match the casual fan might not always see his contributions, but as a coaching staff we know the high value of his game in doing the little things that made our team successful.”
Groenewold’s teammate Maxwell Vander Werff and Mayville’s Jorge Munoz were voted as second-team defenders.
Maxwell Vander Werff was CWC’s starting goalie and finished the season with 86 saves and an 81.1 save percentage.
“A key reason why our season has been so successful is Max's work in the cage,” Zonnefeld said. “He is a difference maker and clearly the second best keeper in our conference.”
Other area players that were honorable mention attackers were Crusaders’ Riley Westra and Caleb Slings, Mayville’s Matt Adamovich and Ethan Zastrow, and Mayville’s Emre Kocer. Honorable mention defenders were Crusaders’ Arent Venhuizen and Mayville’s Myles Adamovich.
