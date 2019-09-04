Gregg Zonnefeld is entering his 24th and final season as coach of the Central Wisconsin Christian prep boys soccer team, a tenure that’s included more than just a whiff of success.
The final chapter is looking like it could be another good one, too.
Zonnefeld heads into his swan song blessed with an experienced roster — the Crusaders have eight returning starters, including first-team All-Flyway Conference attacker Zach Vander Werff and second-team all-conference defender Arent Venheuzen, and 14 returning letterwinners in all — that is poised to contend for the conference title this fall.
“We made some initial strides forward as a program in 2018 on our path to returning to the high level of excellence we’ve expected in our program,” said Zonnefeld, who has led the Crusaders to state five times, most recently in 2011. “Our experience will be a definite asset.
“Our seniors have been playing heavy minutes at the varsity level since they were freshmen. They have worked extremely hard to improve and grow as young men and as players, and we see things continuing to trend upward this fall.”
Things are certainly off to a good start, with CWC winning 3-0 over Ozaukee on Tuesday night to improve to 4-1 on the young campaign.
Leading the way, at least in terms of scoring production, figures to be Vander Werff, who as a junior last year was the team leader in points by a wide margin with 49 on 20 goals and nine assists. He already has eight goals and an assist this year.
“He is a creative player and dynamic scorer who keys our offense,” Zonnefeld said of the midfielder, a position that the coach added is the strength of the team.
Alongside him this year will be newcomer Caleb Slings, a sophomore who Zonnefeld said “should team very well with our other players to make us very dynamic and diverse in our attack.” Slings has one assist thus far.
Adding punch to the equation is the fact that Zonnefeld said “increased size and strength as our upperclassmen have continued their maturation process physically and skill-wise will make us very explosive on the flanks and open up some options formation- and attack pattern-wise.”
CWC also returns versatile defender Riley Westra, who as a sophomore in 2018 was second on the team in points with 20 on eight goals and four assists. He has one goal so far this year.
In fact, the defense is perhaps just as strong as the midfield, with Venhuizen being a “college-level talent at sweeper” according to Zonnefeld, and three other starters — seniors Jacob Groenewold and Josh Hoogeveen and junior Benn McKean — all returning as well.
“As a whole, this unit really grew in our defensive intensity a year ago — and being another year older and stronger will pay dividends,” Zonnefeld said. “Several of our defenders have the ability to attack from the back, and that gives us another dimension offensively.
“We hope to return to the full-transition, high-pressure style that has been our trademark over the last couple decades.”
Behind that unit will be junior goalkeeper Maxwell Vander Werff, who missed all of last year because of a hand injury.
“He gives us a smart, athletic leader in the back,” Zonnefeld said.
The one uncertainty in the early going for CWC is how the forwards will come along, as Zonnefeld said “we are looking for someone to emerge as that scoring threat from the wings.”
Junior Connor Padron is the only returning starter among the strikers, although he does already have a goal and two assists this year.
And Zonnefeld is optimistic that things will shake out just fine around him.
“Development-wise, some of our kids have grown by leaps and bounds since last fall,” Zonnefeld said, “and now it’s a matter of that translating into finishes in the box.
“I’ve been very pleased with how our midfielders distribute, and now it’s up to our forwards to capitalize on the opportunities.”
Junior forward Julius Ogari, who scored Tuesday night and also has an assist on the year, and senior defender Kole Straks join Slings as newcomers who Zonnefeld expects to contribute quite a bit this fall.
And with numbers up enough so much so that CWC is fielding a JV team this year after a five-year absence, a handful of other players could emerge over the course of the year and make the leap up to varsity.
As good as CWC appears to be in 2019, it’ll be a tall task to climb to the top of the conference mountain due to the amount of depth in the league.
Zonnefeld — who boasts a 290-167-39 career record, 14 regional titles and conference titles in 2002, 2011 and 2013 — said Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran is the favorite, due in large part to having Kalan Narance in goal as the reigning Flyway Player of the Year. And Zonnefeld also said St. Lawrence Seminary “always has a skilled outfit” and Oshkosh Lourdes “has perhaps the strongest group of returnees.”
Defending champion Wayland had some big losses to graduation but is very well-coached, Zonnefeld said, adding that the North Fond du Lac/Oakfield/Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs/Rosendale Laconia co-op and Omro also return some “really good players.”
There isn’t an easy date on the Flyway schedule, Zonnefeld said.
But “we hope to contend with the top third of the league and see if we can develop and peak in time for the WIAA tournament series in October and November.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)