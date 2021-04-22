BOYS SOCCER: Growing pains continue for young, talented Beaver Dam squad in 7-0 loss to Monona Grove

COTTAGE GROVE — Baptism by fire often times is to be expected when experience is lacking, and such is the case for Beaver Dam’s prep boys soccer team this spring.
It’s been particularly noticeable of late.
“Yeah, it has been,” Golden Beavers coach Dave Elgersma said following his team’s fourth straight shutout loss, this one a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Monona Grove on Thursday evening at picturesque Bakken Park. “But the guys who are playing (on the attack) are young, for the most part. Zach Ramirez is a senior, but the other guys that are playing up there are young guys.
“So it’s varsity inexperience. They’ve got to get used to the speed of the game. They’re getting there, it just takes some learning.”
One of the big lessons: Don’t dig a deep hole right out of the gate.
Monona Grove’s (5-1-2) Conner Bracken scored on an assist from Ignacio Gatica in the 7th minute then the Silver Eagles scored two more in the 13th and 14th minutes — the first by Alexander Plata Parra on an assist from Milo Kohl and the second by Bracken unassisted — to put the Golden Beavers in a 3-0 hole before they even had a chance to get settled.
Bracken would add a third goal — he finished with four on the night — on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute, but Beaver Dam (2-5-1) was much better, by and large, after withstanding that initial flurry by MG.
“We just start out too slow,” Elgersma said. “I said, ‘Kind of think about being down one-nil (before the game starts) and then let’s go.’
“But they’ll be alright.”
They were over the final two-thirds of this contest.
For one thing, goalkeeper Noah Banes helped stop the bleeding by finishing with seven saves on the night — two of them diving stops in the second half.
“When they scored their second one, he went down on himself and I got worried about him. But he brought himself back up,” Elgersma said. “One of the things we talked about at halftime is he just has to learn from it and move on; you can’t change it, learn from it and be ready to go.
“He had a nice second half, he really did. I was pleased with the way he played. And he was more aggressive.”
In fact of the three goals Banes allowed in the second half, the last one was on a penalty kick and the two before it were the result of him being overly aggressive — he got a little too high in the box and Brakken (in the 52nd minute for a 5-0 lead) and Gaston Marchetti (in the 63rd minute for a 6-0 lead) were able to beat him one on one.
“He’s just got to stay positive with himself and keep on going, and he did it,” Elgersma said of Banes. “That was a good thing tonight, so I’m very proud of the way he came back in the second half.
“This is his eighth or ninth game as a varsity goalkeeper. And we didn’t have any scrimmages or anything to start the year, so he’s learning as he’s going. I was very proud of the way he came back in the second half and he held his own.”
Overall, though, Beaver Dam didn’t have an answer for MG’s attack.
“They had a good counter. They had a lot of speed up top, and they were doing is playing that ball through — through or over us — and using their speed. Sun Prairie was a fast team, but these guys are right there, too.”
Sun Prairie was who Beaver Dam fell victim to on Monday night, losing 8-0 after last Thursday’s 5-0 loss at Waunakee.
But the Golden Beavers rebounded in a big way Tuesday, falling 2-0 at home to a talented Oregon (4-2-1) team.
That’s exactly what Elgersma is hoping will happen leading into Tuesday night’s home contest against Mount Horeb.
“You take the 7-0 loss tonight and you say, ‘OK, what can we learn from it?’” he said. “I’m not going to beat up on the guys — no reason to.
“Monday night we got hit pretty hard by Sun Prairie, and we came back on Tuesday and we played a whale of a game against Oregon.”
They also played hard on Thursday against MG, which amounts to little more than a moral victory in such a lopsided loss but is something to build upon nonetheless.
“They never did quit. And they don’t — these guys don’t quit, they just keep going at it,” Elgersma said. “Their intensity could be a little more, but at least they’re out there and they’re still trying, they’re still fighting and they’re still battling.
“I see a lot of promise in these guys.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.