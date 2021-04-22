BOYS SOCCER: Growing pains continue for young, talented Beaver Dam squad in 7-0 loss to Monona Grove

“We just start out too slow,” Elgersma said. “I said, ‘Kind of think about being down one-nil (before the game starts) and then let’s go.’

“But they’ll be alright.”

They were over the final two-thirds of this contest.

For one thing, goalkeeper Noah Banes helped stop the bleeding by finishing with seven saves on the night — two of them diving stops in the second half.

“When they scored their second one, he went down on himself and I got worried about him. But he brought himself back up,” Elgersma said. “One of the things we talked about at halftime is he just has to learn from it and move on; you can’t change it, learn from it and be ready to go.

“He had a nice second half, he really did. I was pleased with the way he played. And he was more aggressive.”

In fact of the three goals Banes allowed in the second half, the last one was on a penalty kick and the two before it were the result of him being overly aggressive — he got a little too high in the box and Brakken (in the 52nd minute for a 5-0 lead) and Gaston Marchetti (in the 63rd minute for a 6-0 lead) were able to beat him one on one.