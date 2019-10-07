Twice, the Portage/Poynette prep boys soccer team took the lead against Beaver Dam. And twice, Beaver Dam answered swiftly.
And after answering the second time, the Golden Beavers never looked back — getting three unanswered goals by Nate Jansen over the final 45 minutes to pull away for a 5-2 Badger North Conference victory Monday evening at Prairie View Elementary School.
“We moved the ball well and had several good looks throughout the night,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said via email. “This was our first conference win of the season, and the guys all worked hard for the win.”
The star of the night for Beaver Dam was Jansen, who had a hand in all five of the goals.
After Hunter Collins scored on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box with 5 minutes, 7 seconds gone by in the contest to give the United an early 1-0 lead, Jansen came through with the equalizer 70 seconds later.
You have free articles remaining.
Then with 11 minutes to go before halftime, Collins struck again. But once again, Beaver Dam answered — this time needing only 47 seconds, as Jansen assisted Zach Ramirez’s goal to knot things up at 2.
Jansen’s scoring binge in the second half made sure the Golden Beavers (7-6, 1-3 Badger North) wouldn't have to sweat down the stretch against the United (6-8-1, 0-4).
Beaver Dam controlled much of the game, finishing with 13 shots on goal to only three for the United.
Next up for Beaver Dam is tonight’s home game against Mount Horeb (6-4-1, 3-0) in what will be a golden opportunity to gain momentum for the season's home stretch. The Vikings are ranked fifth in the state in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)