Time was ticking down. Nate Jansen was either going to win it for his Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team or the game was going to end in a tie.
Three, two, one …
The senior has scored plenty of goals in his lifetime, but none can compare to this one — a highlight-reel shot from just inside the left corner of the 18-yard box that arced beautifully to the upper right corner of the goal and caromed off the upright and in, giving the Golden Beavers a thrilling 2-1 season-opening non-conference victory over Milton on Tuesday afternoon at Prairie View Elementary School.
“It was different scoring in the last five seconds, that’s for sure,” said Jansen, who beat a pair of defenders one-on-one in order to free himself to fire the game-winner.
He owes as much to his soccer IQ as he does to skill for executing the shot, too.
“I saw one of my teammates before go for the same shot and how the same two defenders that were on me defended him, so I had that in the back of mind when I was going,” Jansen said. “So I knew how they were going to defend me and I was just able to slip them and hang that shot in the back of the net.”
Neither team had an exact idea of how much time remained due to there not being a working scoreboard at Prairie View, and moments before Jansen’s goal — with Milton in possession of the ball on its third of the field — Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma, who was going off of his own watch, hollered to the referee that time was up.
He thought the contest was over.
“I did,” Elgersma said. “But hey, (the ref) said there were 30 seconds. At least we executed and (Jansen) picked his one moment to go. It was a heck of a shot.”
Beaver Dam also struck first in the contest, albeit not until the 72nd minute when Zach Ramirez crashed the goal box and controlled a rebound behind the goalkeeper, punching it into the empty net for a 1-0 lead.
That advantage didn’t last long at all, though, as Lukas Mullen fired a cross to Gavin Clarquist at the top of the 18-yard box in the 77th minute and Clarquist was able to beat charging Beavers keeper Dalton Jones one-on-one before firing into the wide open net for the equalizer.
Elgersma had no issue with how that sequence went down, however.
“Dalton played that ball exactly how he needed to play that ball,” he said.
Jones came in for Daniel Smolen to start the second half after Smolen saved one shot during the scoreless first half, and the latter’s performance was virtually flawless — with only the one goal allowed against three saves, one of them while leaping to redirect a ball ticketed for the back of the net just beneath the crossbar.
That set the stage for Jansen — an attacking center midfielder who sat for only five of the 90 minutes, all in the first half — to send the Golden Beavers home happy.
“I couldn’t feel my legs the last 15 minutes,” he said. “The ball was at my feet and I knew it was 1-1 and I didn’t want to go home 1-1 — I wanted to win that thing.”
Golden Beavers bullish on 2019
If all goes as planned for Beaver Dam, there will be a lot more outcomes like Tuesday afternoon’s — not all as dramatic, of course — on the horizon.
The Golden Beavers aren’t shying away from the fact they think this could be a pretty good year.
“Easily top third of our conference — easily,” Elgersma said of what he thinks his squad is capable of in the Badger North. “We know we’ve got (to contend with) DeForest that’s stacked up with seniors. But we’ve got a bunch of seniors here too who’ve been playing together for a long time.
“If these guys can play right and I can get a couple other guys back who are ineligible right now, we’re strong.”
Leading the charge are Ramirez and fellow striker Bradon Franke, both burners who Elgersma said also have some “nice creativity” to complement their speed.
Jansen is as versatile as they come in the center of the field and alongside him in the middle as part of Beaver Dam’s diamond formation are Ian Conlin and Alexis Rangel.
Behind them at center defensive midfielder on Tuesday was Evan Winter, who only got moved to that position during practice Monday.
“We plugged him in there last night because the other guys on the team were saying, ‘You know, you’ve got to give him a shot in there,’” Elgersma said. “And he struggled his first 10-15 minutes, but then when he settled in, he was huge for us in the middle.”
The biggest question mark, Elgersma admitted, is at goalkeeper — although the issue isn’t depth but rather who to go with among a talented bunch led by Smolen and Jones.
Of the senior Smolen, a hockey player by trade who’s out for soccer for the first time in his high school career, Elgersma said, “He’s shown us in practice, out of the seven guys we got going for the goalkeeper spot that right now he’s the number one guy — that’s why he started tonight.”
Elgersma added that Jones is a close second, though, and that the pair might even end up forming a formidable two-headed monster.
“Danny and Dalton are neck and neck right now. Those guys are just going to push each other to get better,” Elgersma said. “The way those guys are going to play and push each other, if it ends up by committee, it’s by committee. I’m not going to worry about it, and I don’t think they’re going to worry about it either if they can make each other better.”
It’s a long way from late September and October, when the cream will have risen to the top. For now, though, Beaver Dam is counting on Tuesday’s win as a tone-setter for things to come.
“Oh, I believe so,” Elgersma said. “I mean, this is how you start it — when you start out like this and you know that you’re in the 90th minute and you can finish like that in the 90th minute, that’s huge.”
