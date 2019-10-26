Coach Corey Beecher knew it was a matter of time before his ninth-seeded Wayland prep boys soccer team found the back of the net in Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 regional championship game against 17th-seeded St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy.
The Big Red went into halftime down a goal, but Jason Mndolwa stepped up his play over the final 45 minutes and finished with a hat trick to lift his team past the Lancers 3-1, giving Wayland its third regional championship in a row.
“We were taking our opportunities, we just weren’t finding the back of the net,” Beecher said of the first half. “It was one of those where you had Saran Wrap across the front of the goal. We couldn’t take it off and in the second half we finally took it off.”
The win for the Big Red (8-8-1) ended the Lancers (3-13-2) Cinderella story, as they came into the game having defeated No. 16 seed Lakeside Lutheran 2-0 in Tuesday's regional quarterfinals and then the top seed Central Wisconsin Christian in penalty kicks (3-1) in Thursday's regional semifinals.
“They were playing with a lot of confidence and they played their game,” Beecher said. “They looked good. For a No. 17 seed, you expect them to walk in here and for us (to have) an easier match. That wasn’t the case. We knew that wasn’t the case coming in.”
The Big Red founded out quickly that it wasn't going to be a cake walk, with Mariano Casares scoring the game’s first goal off a rebound shot by teammate Chase Hayden in the 10th-minute to give the Lancers an early 1-0 lead.
Wayland had opportunities to score in the first half but simply couldn't peel the Saran Wrap off the net. Still, trailing at halftime wasn't at all demoralizing.
During Beecher’s halftime talk with his team, he told them to “stay the course” and the goals would eventually come.
“We didn’t play bad in the first half, (the Lancers) just wanted it more,” he said.
It didn’t take long for the Big Red to get on the board in the second half. Just 5 minutes in, Mndolwa took a shot from about 10 yards out from the right side and it went past three Lancer players then ricocheted off a fourth player’s shin to find the opposite side of the goal, tying the contest at 1.
“We talk about in soccer you create your own luck at times,” Beecher said. “That luck comes from being disciplined, finding the game plan, taking your opportunities and sometimes you get lucky. We got lucky on that goal. It started with the shot. We don’t have that luck if the shot isn’t taken.”
Beecher said the first goal was luck, but the next two were direct result of Wayland's "sexy play." It’s a term Beecher said came about earlier in practice this season.
“Basically, that embodies our whole style of play,” Beecher said. “So, playing the way you face, playing simple, using our outside mids, limiting touches — we say that’s playing sexy. When the team did that to finish (the last two goals) off, that’s what we call playing sexy.”
Mndolwa’s second goal happened because he and Lukas Herlitz worked as tandem to get by several Lancer players and get an open lane to the goalkeeper. That’s when Mndolwa finished the job by blasting a shot into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead in the 72nd-minute.
The Lancers had a chance to score when Hayden shot at an open net in the 80th-minute, but the ball was redirected out of bounds at the last second by Wayland’s Amirabbas Jafari to maintain the one-goal lead.
“Amirabbas has really stepped up this year,” Beecher said. “He’s a guy who came in with not a lot of on-field experience … and he’s blossomed into one of our utility guys. I can put him at midfield. I can put him at outside back — he can go anywhere.
"He’s a competitor, he’s a gamer. Without him today, the score probably would’ve looked a little different at times.”
Jafari helped Wayland earn a two-goal cushion when he assisted Mndolwa on his third goal in the 83rd-minute.
“It starts with everyone,” Beecher said. “Jason likes to score. He’s a pure goal scorer. He likes to think his athleticism is maybe a little bit more than what it actually is, but when Jason is playing the way we want him to play and his teammates are incorporating him and he’s incorporating his teammates, he’s a very dangerous player because he’s not predictable. He can make you miss when it’s (one on one).”
