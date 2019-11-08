Nick Jansen climbed one more rung up the ladder in 2019, an ascent the senior on Beaver Dam’s prep boys soccer team owes to being a force at his center back position.
The defender was almost impossible to get by this season, earning him first team all-Badger North Conference honors after making the second team last year as a junior and receiving honorable mention in 2017 as a sophomore.
“Nick is able to control the back line of the defense and make attacking players go around to the outside of the field,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said. “Teams attempted to go through our middle and learned quickly that that was not going to work.
“Nick is an intelligent soccer player and is able to make his surrounding players better.”
In fact, two of those players the two-year captain helped excel were seniors Nate Jansen and Dacoda Banes, who were picked to the second team and honorable mention list, respectively.
Nate Jansen was Beaver Dam’s leading scorer, notching 44 points on team-bests in goals (18) and assists (eight).
He started out the year as an attacking midfielder and, Elgersma said, “had some success at times.”
Then came a formation change, though, and Nate, another of the team’s captains, was moved to striker — which Elgersma said better allowed him to “play to his strengths and make us a better team.”
“Nate is able to handle the ball in very tight situations and when he gets into space, he can be very explosive,” Elgersma added. “Nate had some exciting moments this season, including scoring the game winning goal in our first match against Milton with 10 seconds remaining. This lifted the entire team.”
Meanwhile, Banes, also a team captain, got better as the season went along and over the second half of the year teamed with Nick Jansen to help hold opponents to less than two goals per game.
“His athleticism and physical strength allowed him to match up with anyone,” Elgersma said. “Dacoda has one move to beat an opponent and no one is able to stop him even if they know what he is going to do.
“All three of these players are very good technical soccer players and their hard work and commitment make them well deserving of these honors.
Beaver Dam finished sixth in the eight-team Badger North with a 2-5 record and was 12-9-0 overall. Sauk Prairie (6-0-1) edged out Mount Horeb (6-1-0) for the league championship by one point, 13-12.
