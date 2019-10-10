COLUMBUS – The rain started to fall midway through the first half and according to Watertown Luther Prep coach Marty Pagel the wetter it got, the shakier the ground got, which only helped his boys soccer team in Thursday’s Capitol North Conference game against Columbus.
When the weather started to worsen is when the Phoenix scored five unanswered goals in a 5-0 shutout of the Cardinals.
“I don’t know if we have longer cleats or what,” Pagel said. “It definitely played to our advantage and we got the nice conference W.”
Three of the goals Watertown Luther Prep were direct results of Pagel’s game plan.
The first one was in the 42nd minute when Adam Brands headed in teammate Nate Schwartz’s corner kick into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“The first goal, that header, that was the spark that we needed,” Pagel said. “That was in the 42nd minute and, boy, did we need one. That was from our senior captain, our senior leader. He put one home – a 50-50 ball in the air. He won it and made the scoreboard move and that’s all we can ask for.”
The goal allowed the Phoenix to get the momentum in their favor heading into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
During the break Pagel said he noticed Columbus was susceptible on the weak side, defensively. If they had a chance to take a shot from long range or to find the back corner, the Phoenix were instructed to take the shot.
Schwartz used that approach to get one from the left corner past Columbus goalie Quinn Meinholz for a 3-0 lead in the 74th minute. In the 85th minute, Johannes Bourman did the same thing except his goal was from the right corner for a 5-0 lead.
“We said, ‘Take one from distance because the goalie creeps out and if it’s not from distance, find the back corner,’” Pagel said. “It was definitely part of our plan and when they put two in from the weak side, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Jesus Chavez-Alejandre scored in the 62nd minute to make it 2-0 and Brands scored his second of the night in the 82nd minute.
Pagel said the Phoenix had trouble with Columbus’ speed on defense in the early going, which is why it was scoreless in the first 41 minutes.
“Their defenders were quick,” Pagel said. “When we tried to do a through (ball) with the slip passes, their defenders for the most part beat us to it. They definitely had good containment, which frustrated our playmakers up front. To be honest, I think what helped us the most was the slick rain.”
After the game, Columbus coach Paul Genco declined an interview, citing a team policy that forbids talking to the media.
