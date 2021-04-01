BOYS SOCCER: Possession, timely goal before half propel Beaver Dam to 4-0 win over Waupun

WAUPUN — It was the first goal scored by Beaver Dam’s prep boys soccer team in Thursday afternoon’s match against Waupun that ultimately ended up being the game-winner.
The second one, though, was the dagger.
And it was a work of art produced by Golden Beavers’ junior midfielder Alexis Rangel — an arcing shot from a little bit outside the 18-yard box that got held up just enough by the wind to clear the crossbar in the far right corner above the outstretched finger tips of Warriors’ goalkeeper Levi Kastien, giving Beaver Dam a two-goal advantage 3 minutes before halftime.
“Ain’t nothing you can do about that,” said Waupun coach Marco Stephenson, whose team would go on to suffer a 4-0 loss. “At that point I thought we had a game going — I thought we would have scored and got an equalizer. But hey, it’s OK, we’ll be bounce back from it next week.”
For Beaver Dam, which got the early 1-0 lead thanks to a penalty kick by senior midfielder Ian Conlin in the 20th minute, Rangel’s goal helped rev the engine toward atoning for Tuesday’s 1-0 loss — on a fluky goal in the 72nd minute — to Stoughton.
The goal shortly before half was a tough one for the Warriors to take as they were battling to try and keep things close, but it was a big boost for the Golden Beavers.
“Alexi just let it go from pretty good distance, but he put it in the right spot,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said. “They have a tall goalkeeper, but (Rangel) put it in a spot where he wasn’t going to get it. That did change the momentum.
“Something like that — these guys just got all excited and then we just started playing with even more energy.”
Senior striker Zach Ramirez would capitalize on that energy with a goal in the 55th minute and Conlin book-ended the game with another goal, his second coming in the 70th minute.
Waupun, which opened the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” with a 4-1 win over Jefferson on Tuesday, simply struggled to generate much of an attack throughout.
“We didn’t get the passes together like we were supposed to. We rushed the game — we tried to catch up — which wasn’t the right tactic,” Stephenson said. “But at the end of the day, I give my boys credit. They did well.”
Not quite as well as the Golden Beavers, though.
And a big reason the Warriors had such a hard time pushing the ball up the field was because of how much Beaver Dam controlled possession.
“We controlled the middle of the field and (Waupun) really couldn’t do anything with it,” Elgersma said. “Ian Conlin had a spectacular night. He was beating anybody he wanted all over the field. He’s good with the ball and he had a whale of a night.”
His play in the middle of the field funneled right into Beaver Dam’s attack, which in addition to Ramirez also boasts a strong core of young players.
“I had four freshmen and two sophomores on the field quite a bit tonight, and those guys have earned the right to be here because they’re good technically,” Elgersma said. “They’ll get used to the physicality of a varsity game. Those guys are in that attack to be creative and see what they can do, and they did a pretty nice job tonight. I was pretty happy.”
That mood was mutual among the Golden Beavers, who after Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss to open the spring were glad to be back on the pitch just two days later.
“Yes,” Elgersma said, “especially with the way we dominated the game.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.