BOYS SOCCER: Possession, timely goal before half propel Beaver Dam to 4-0 win over Waupun

“Alexi just let it go from pretty good distance, but he put it in the right spot,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said. “They have a tall goalkeeper, but (Rangel) put it in a spot where he wasn’t going to get it. That did change the momentum.

“Something like that — these guys just got all excited and then we just started playing with even more energy.”

Senior striker Zach Ramirez would capitalize on that energy with a goal in the 55th minute and Conlin book-ended the game with another goal, his second coming in the 70th minute.

Waupun, which opened the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” with a 4-1 win over Jefferson on Tuesday, simply struggled to generate much of an attack throughout.

“We didn’t get the passes together like we were supposed to. We rushed the game — we tried to catch up — which wasn’t the right tactic,” Stephenson said. “But at the end of the day, I give my boys credit. They did well.”

Not quite as well as the Golden Beavers, though.

And a big reason the Warriors had such a hard time pushing the ball up the field was because of how much Beaver Dam controlled possession.