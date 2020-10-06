BOYS SOCCER: Quick start for Wisconsin Dells leads to blowout victory over H/D United

JUNEAU ― All the Wisconsin Dells prep boys soccer team needed was 20 seconds.
That’s right, just 20 seconds into Tuesday’s game against Hustisford/Dodgeland at Wild Goose Park in Juneau, junior Alejandro Salazar found the back of the net. Then 25 seconds later sophomore Mark Bautista followed it up with a goal himself to give the Chiefs a two-goal advantage.
“Honestly, I think it was the fastest goal out of our entire season or the time I’ve been playing,” Salazar said of his goal that gave the Chiefs more than enough momentum to defeat H/D United 10-1.
The Chiefs (3-2-1) made it 3-0 in the 4th minute when Edwin Rivas scored an unassisted goal. After that goal, Dells coach Ernesto Arias said he started putting in his substitutes to make it a little more even, but five more Chiefs (senior Nick Sabey, senior Will Van Dinter, freshman Bryan Alva, senior Cole Wohlrab and junior Meghan Mendez) scored goals to raise the lead to 8-0 at halftime.
“We kept working and kept scoring,” Arias said. “We kept going.”
H/D United (0-4), which was coming off a 12-2 loss to Lake Mills a day prior, had several players absent and was forced to have just one sub the entire game. That hurt United as the team rarely crossed midfield in the first half.
“We’ve been practicing that for every team,” Salazar said. “During practice, we’ve been practicing keeping the possession on (the opponent’s) side. It’s been pretty cool that we’ve been doing that so well. Keeping the possession of the ball, we’ve been doing amazing.”
But after the first half, United coach Scott Blome said they changed up offensive formations to put some pressure on the Chiefs’ defense in the second half.
“We ended up changing formation to instead of running the flat-back four, we switched to a more of a sweeper position,” Blome said. “That allows us to push a little bit more up and put pressure on the ball. When Brady (Held) got his goal, it sparked us a little bit. It put some more enthusiasm in them and we started going forward.”
Junior Jeremy Paige, who started in goal had three saves on the day, played a little on offense for the Chiefs. He scored a goal in the 55th minute to raise the lead to 9-0.
In the 69th minute, Held, a senior, scored his goal from about 15 yards out that went over the outstretched hands of reserve goalie Jacob Rodgers’ hands to make it 9-1.
“Brady’s always had a strong leg,” Blome said. “We’ve seen it and occasionally we’ll throw him up there because he’s got a strong leg. We know what we can do with it.”
Held started in net for United and finished with eight saves. He was replaced at goalie by senior Evan Nicholls, who finished with three saves, to give the offense some fresh legs.
Dells freshman Gregorio Martinez rounded out the scoring with a goal in the 79th minute to make it 10-1.
Even with the lopsided score, Blome said he was happy with the effort set forth by his team in the second half.
“The second half was a big turnaround,” he said. “That’s when they should be more tired, but they picked it up and they ended the game on a high note. It ended up being a 2-1 game in the second half. That right there is almost a win in my mind.”
