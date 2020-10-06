BOYS SOCCER: Quick start for Wisconsin Dells leads to blowout victory over H/D United

But after the first half, United coach Scott Blome said they changed up offensive formations to put some pressure on the Chiefs’ defense in the second half.

“We ended up changing formation to instead of running the flat-back four, we switched to a more of a sweeper position,” Blome said. “That allows us to push a little bit more up and put pressure on the ball. When Brady (Held) got his goal, it sparked us a little bit. It put some more enthusiasm in them and we started going forward.”

Junior Jeremy Paige, who started in goal had three saves on the day, played a little on offense for the Chiefs. He scored a goal in the 55th minute to raise the lead to 9-0.

In the 69th minute, Held, a senior, scored his goal from about 15 yards out that went over the outstretched hands of reserve goalie Jacob Rodgers’ hands to make it 9-1.

“Brady’s always had a strong leg,” Blome said. “We’ve seen it and occasionally we’ll throw him up there because he’s got a strong leg. We know what we can do with it.”

Held started in net for United and finished with eight saves. He was replaced at goalie by senior Evan Nicholls, who finished with three saves, to give the offense some fresh legs.