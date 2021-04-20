BOYS SOCCER: Roecker, Waupun roll to 10-1 victory over Lomira

Trevor Roecker had a hat trick Tuesday night against Lomira.

Actuallly, he had two of them.

The senior midfielder on Waupun's prep boys soccer team scored six goals, leading the Warriors to a 10-1, Flyway Conference victory over the Lions as they remained atop the league standings with the win.

"He scored goals in almost all ways imaginable," Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said via email following the game. "PK, off a corner kick, header, 30-yarder and a couple where he dribbled through a few players and placed in the corner of the net."

Roecker also assisted on a goal by Cole Hicken in the 6th minute that gave Waupun the early 1-0 lead and on a goal by Trent Ferris in the 29th minute that made it 3-0.

Ferris also scored in the 49th minute and Deszion Zuhlke tallied the Warriors other goal of the contest.

Waupun goalkeeper Levi Kastien stopped the only shot on goal he faced on the night.

The Warriors improved to 5-2-1 overall on the spring during the WIAA's alternate fall season and are leading the pack in the Flyway at 4-1-1.

Their one draw was a scoreless tie against Winnebago Lutheran, which is in second place at 3-0-1.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.