BOYS SOCCER: Stoughton's late goal enough to edge Beaver Dam, 1-0

Banes, who finished with 10 saves of his own, couldn’t read where the ball was going until it got close to him, and by that time, the ball had crossed the line for a 1-0 lead for the Vikings with 72 minutes, 30 seconds played.

“As high as that ball was, the wind and the spin that was on it, it was like, ‘Ok, it was what it was,’” Elgersma said. “That’s one of those ones that goes in. I’m not worried about that at all.

“We played exceptionally well tonight. … As a team, I’m really pleased with the way we played tonight. These guys, yes defensively played a really good game tonight. Those guys really stepped it up.”

The game-winning tally came during a stretch where the Vikings possessed the ball in Beaver Dam’s half for “about five minutes straight,” according to Elgersma.

Beaver Dam eventually generated a chance of its own as the Golden Beavers were awarded a free kick within scoring range with 10 minutes left. The spot kick was snared by a two-handed save from Benoy however, as he preserved the clean sheet.

The persistence continued and the Golden Beavers had one final chance in the waning minutes, but Junior Guerrero Gonzales’ shot inside the 18-yard box sailed wide.