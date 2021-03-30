BOYS SOCCER: Stoughton's late goal enough to edge Beaver Dam, 1-0

The sun was out most of the day Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the low 60s at one point.
Once the clouds covered the skies and the sunlight was nowhere to be seen around 5 p.m., a cold front came, and along with it was whistling winds.
Beaver Dam just couldn’t take advantage of the blustery conditions, suffering a 1-0 loss to Stoughton in a season-opening non-conference game at Prairie View Elementary.
“The thing is too when you only have three guys who on your field that have varsity experience makes a big, big difference,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said. “A lot of these guys are seeing this for the first time, at this level. I was extremely happy with the way these guys played.”
The wind made it hard for both teams throughout most of the game as Beaver Dam had several shots sail over the crossbar.
Still, the Golden Beavers had several opportunities to score in the first half, but they couldn’t tickle the twine against Stoughton’s Stephen Benoy. The Vikings goaltender made some brilliant stops among his 10 saves.
Beaver Dam’s defense was equally up to the task most of the game. But as good as that effort proved to be, sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way.
That was truly the case for the Vikings’ game-winning goal midway through the second half. A Stoughton shot ricocheted off the leg of Vikings freshman Elijah Hartberg, and with the wind, carried towards Beaver Dam goalie Noah Banes.
Banes, who finished with 10 saves of his own, couldn’t read where the ball was going until it got close to him, and by that time, the ball had crossed the line for a 1-0 lead for the Vikings with 72 minutes, 30 seconds played.
“As high as that ball was, the wind and the spin that was on it, it was like, ‘Ok, it was what it was,’” Elgersma said. “That’s one of those ones that goes in. I’m not worried about that at all.
“We played exceptionally well tonight. … As a team, I’m really pleased with the way we played tonight. These guys, yes defensively played a really good game tonight. Those guys really stepped it up.”
The game-winning tally came during a stretch where the Vikings possessed the ball in Beaver Dam’s half for “about five minutes straight,” according to Elgersma.
Beaver Dam eventually generated a chance of its own as the Golden Beavers were awarded a free kick within scoring range with 10 minutes left. The spot kick was snared by a two-handed save from Benoy however, as he preserved the clean sheet.
The persistence continued and the Golden Beavers had one final chance in the waning minutes, but Junior Guerrero Gonzales’ shot inside the 18-yard box sailed wide.
“He had that chance and it just came off his foot just the wrong way. He’s trying to do a half volley. It wasn’t on the ground or anything. It wasn’t an easy ball to handle. He got it going in the right direction and it was just wide,” said Elgersma, who praised his team’s fight.
The Golden Beavers will look to get on the winning side of things Thursday afternoon when they travel to Waupun. The Warriors opened their season with a 4-1 win over Jefferson on Tuesday, powered by a pair of Austin Wiese goals.
“We’re going to get right back to the same thing we’ve been doing,” Elgersma said. “Our passing was nice tonight. We’re going to continue to do that because we possessed the ball (well). Even at halftime, these guys were saying, ‘We’ve got them. We’ve got better possession than they do. Our passes were better. We were more crisp.’ We’ll just keep on working on that.
“As long as we keep on doing that, we’ll get (the goals). Obviously, we’ve got to finish a little bit better.”
STOUGHTON 1, BEAVER DAM 0
Stoughton 0 1 — 1
Beaver Dam 0 0 — 0
First half: no goals.
Second half: S — Elijah Hartberg, 72:33.
Shots on goal: S 11, BD 10. Saves: S (Stephen Benoy) 10, BD (Noah Banes) 10.
