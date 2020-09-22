BOYS SOCCER: Strong 1st half not enough for Central Wis. Christian as Lakeside Lutheran rallies to force draw

WAUPUN — Things didn’t go well for the Central Wisconsin Christian boy soccer team in the first half of either of its first two contests of the year, but both times the Crusaders ended up rallying to force a draw.
The opposite was the case Tuesday night against Lakeside Lutheran.
The result, however, was the same.
Julius Ogari’s rebound goal in the 41st minute gave CWC a 3-1 lead and that’s the way it remained at the intermission, but Lakeside struck twice in the span of 7 minutes early on in the second half to knot things up and the two sides couldn’t break the tie the rest of the way, ultimately ending in another draw for the Crusaders.
“Loving the tie,” CWC first-year coach Paul Stuebs joked about his team’s 0-0-3 start to the year. “We haven’t (played) a full game yet. In the first two games we came out just horrible in the first half and that put us in a hole, but this game we came out strong in the first half, we just couldn’t finish the game in the second half.
“Hopefully once those two go together we’ll have some confidence and put a W up for once.”
CWC’s lead was cut in half when striker Kyle Main stole the ball a little bit outside the top of the 18-yard box and then beat goalkeeper Maxwell Vander Werff, one-on-one, to make it 3-2 in the 49th minute.
“Those little breakdowns and stuff like that, they’re going to happen in a game. We learn from them and we do better next game,” Stuebs said.
Then in the 56th minute Main connected on a penalty kick, finding the left corner of the net just beyond the reach of the diving Vander Werff’s outstretched hands.
That two-goal flurry by Main, who also had Lakeside’s first-half goal, capped off a stretch for the Warriors where they were playing with just a bit more urgency than the Crusaders.
“They just came out a little quicker,” Stuebs said. “The first 10 minutes is crucial in the second half. A lot of the game of soccer has to do with momentum — they just outplayed us those first 10 or 15 minutes.”
The same wasn’t the case over the next 30-plus minutes. But CWC, which got its two other goals in the game from junior Andrew Ohman, couldn’t capitalize on a handful of good chances — a couple of them in the final minutes.
The Warriors couldn’t, either — although they almost did on a shot that Vander Werff redirected beyond the left post with a diving save.
“He played a good game,” Stuebs said of the 6-foot-2 senior. “When he’s able to be aggressive out there and use his big frame that he has, it’s really advantageous for us. He’s key back there, for sure.”
In the end, that stop by Vander Werff didn’t end up saving anything more than a defeat as CWC also wasn’t able to strike the rest of the way.
“It could have went either way,” Stuebs said. “That’s the game of soccer. It’s 90 minutes and you’ve got to play 90 minutes if you want to win these tough games — you’ve got to play the whole game.
“But we learn from those and it’s a good opportunity for us to improve on that and hopefully we’ll click at the end of the season and get everything figured out and play our best toward the end.”
