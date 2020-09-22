BOYS SOCCER: Strong 1st half not enough for Central Wis. Christian as Lakeside Lutheran rallies to force draw

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — Things didn’t go well for the Central Wisconsin Christian boy soccer team in the first half of either of its first two contests of the year, but both times the Crusaders ended up rallying to force a draw.

The opposite was the case Tuesday night against Lakeside Lutheran.

The result, however, was the same.

Julius Ogari’s rebound goal in the 41st minute gave CWC a 3-1 lead and that’s the way it remained at the intermission, but Lakeside struck twice in the span of 7 minutes early on in the second half to knot things up and the two sides couldn’t break the tie the rest of the way, ultimately ending in another draw for the Crusaders.

“Loving the tie,” CWC first-year coach Paul Stuebs joked about his team’s 0-0-3 start to the year. “We haven’t (played) a full game yet. In the first two games we came out just horrible in the first half and that put us in a hole, but this game we came out strong in the first half, we just couldn’t finish the game in the second half.

“Hopefully once those two go together we’ll have some confidence and put a W up for once.”