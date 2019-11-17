Central Wisconsin Christian finished third in the Flyway Conference, behind champion Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran and the second place Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian co-op.
Central Wisconsin Christian’s success came because of senior attacker Zach Vander Werff, who led the Crusaders with 27 goals and 10 assists. For his efforts, the league coaches voted him as a member of the All-Flyway Conference first team.
“Zach continued to be one of the most dynamic and explosive offensive players in the Wisconsin Flyway Conference,” Crusader coach Gregg Zonnefeld said. “Despite being the target of the defensive scheme of nearly every team on our schedule, he continued to elevate his play and take control of our attack.”
Beaver Dam Wayland’s Reece Walker finished the season with 14 goals and four assists, and accompanied Vander Werff on the first-team attacker as well, but as a unanimous selection. His teammate Jason Mndolwa led the Big Red with 17 goals and also had four assists, and was voted as a second-team attacker.
Zonnefeld had a lot of praise for CWC defender Jacob Groenewold, who was selected as a first-team defender.
“If there is one kid who personifies what we look for in a Crusader soccer player, it is Jacob Groenewold,” Zonnefeld said. “He is a team captain in the truest sense of the word — every minute of every practice and match he is working at a high level to make his teammates and himself better. One of the points of emphasis that we placed on our defense this year is to control the center of the field, and Jacob did that from his stopper position.
“Coping with the injury to our sweeper and new players all around him he was the stabilizing force of our defense and the glue that holds our entire team together. When you watch the match, the casual fan might not always see his contributions, but as a coaching staff we know the high value of his game in doing the little things that made our team successful.”
Groenewold’s teammate Maxwell Vander Werff and Mayville’s Jorge Munoz were voted to the second-team.
Maxwell Vander Werff was CWC’s starting goalie and finished the season with 86 saves and an 81.1 save percentage.
“A key reason why our season has been so successful is Max’s work in the cage,” Zonnefeld said. “He is a difference maker and clearly the second best keeper in our conference.”
Other area players that received honorable mention as attackers were the Crusaders’ Riley Westra and Caleb Slings, Mayville’s Matt Adamovich and Ethan Zastrow and Wayland’s Emre Kocer. Honorable mention defenders were the Crusaders’ Arent Venhuizen and Mayville’s Myles Adamovich.
ALL-FLYWAY CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kalan Narance, Sr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran.
First team: Attackers — Michael Tushar*, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian. Trevor Molitor*, Sr., Omro. Reece Walker*, Sr., Wayland. Jack Rabe*, Sr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran. Zach Vander Werff, Sr., Central Wisconsin Christian. Alex Gonzalez, Sr., North Fond du Lac. Axel Huichochea, Sr., St. Lawrence. Defenders — Kalan Narance*, Sr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran. Nathan Pausma*, Sr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran. Jacob Groenewold, Sr., Central Wisconsin Christian. Nathan Barfnecht, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian. Cody Schoeni, Sr., Omro. Isidro Vargas, Jr., St. Lawrence.
*Unanimous
Second team: Attacker — Kaleb Weston, Sr., Lomira. Isaiah Gutierrez, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian. Peter Chartier, Jr., Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian. Erin Clifford, Sr., Omro. Jason Mndolwa, Jr., Wayland. Nathan Schmidt, Sr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran. Kaleb Schroeder, Sr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran. Defenders — Maxwell Vander Werff, Jr., Central Wisconsin Christian. Jorge Munoz, Sr., Mayville. Dakota Krupp, Sr., North Fond du Lac. Ryan Pollack, Sr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran.
Honorable mention: Attackers — Riley Westra, Jr., Central Wisconsin Christian. Andrew McFarlane, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian. Matt Adamovich, Sr., Mayville. Jair Paz, Sr., North Fond du Lac. Emre Kocer, Fr., Wayland. Jacob Theisen, Soph., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran. Caleb Slings, Soph., Central Wisconsin Christian. Keely Mains, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian. Ethan Zastrow, Fr., Mayville. Ben Gamino, Fr., St. Lawrence. Tyler Kuske, Jr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran. Carter Sampson, Jr., Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran. Defenders — Arent Venhuizen, Sr., Central Wisconsin Christian. Gage Fleishman, Sr., Lomira. Kane Deer, Sr., Omro. Emiliano Ochoa, Soph, St. Lawrence. Eric Pilling, Jr., Lomira. Myles Adamavich, Sr., Mayville.
