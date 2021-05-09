BOYS SOCCER: Waupun edged by Fort Atkinson in overtime, suffers 3-1 loss in sectional finals

The defense was in position and so was goalkeeper Levi Kastien, it was just that the arc of the pass and the timing of the header were too good.

“The ball came in and it changed directions, so (Kastien) was thinking it was going to go a different way,” Buchholz said. “He didn’t get his hands up fast enough to where it went to the top part of the net.”

The Warriors didn’t budge after that and still trailed just 2-1 at the overtime intermission. But hopes of a comeback quickly faded when Dommerhausen was on the other end of a cross this time, finding senior forward James Keelty to set up a one-on-one opportunity that Keelty took advantage of with a low strike left-to-right for the 3-1 lead.

That goal came off a turnover by Waupun’s defense just outside the 18-yard-box and it really took the wind out of the Warriors’ sails

“We had our chances right after (the goal that made it 2-1) to tie it back up and then the turnover that we had right at the beginning of the second part of the overtime, that really deflated our team right there,” Buchholz said. “When the defense turned it over and it was a quick strike right at the beginning — that was tough to come back from.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}