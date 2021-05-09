BOYS SOCCER: Waupun edged by Fort Atkinson in overtime, suffers 3-1 loss in sectional finals

LOMIRA — For 56 minutes in Saturday night’s WIAA alternate fall season Division 2 sectional finals, the Fort Atkinson and Waupun prep boys soccer teams were even-steven. Then after trading goals during a 5-minute window midway through the second half, they were knotted up again for the final 30 minutes.
Overtime was a different story.
Playing without leading goal-scorer Trevor Roecker, a center midfielder and one of the team captains who went out with a knee injury with about 12 minutes to go in regulation, the Warriors were a little bit out of sorts and the Blackhawks took advantage, finding the net twice in extra time for a 3-1 victory at Lomira High School.
“He’s such a key factor to our team in the middle,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said of Roecker, who scored both goals in the 2-0 victory over Campbellsport in the semifinals earlier Saturday to raise his total on the year to 22. “He’s been playing at another level all season, and when he’s out there controlling the middle, everyone else feels more comfortable in the way that they play.”
Without him, Waupun (11-3-1) still was able to steer its way to overtime.
But momentum was hard to find and Fort Atkinson (7-5-2) made it an uphill climb for the Warriors when with 4 minutes, 6 seconds gone by in extra time senior midfielder Landon Zorn launched a perfect cross into a crowded box that freshman forward Arion Dommershausen headed in for a 2-1 lead.
The defense was in position and so was goalkeeper Levi Kastien, it was just that the arc of the pass and the timing of the header were too good.
“The ball came in and it changed directions, so (Kastien) was thinking it was going to go a different way,” Buchholz said. “He didn’t get his hands up fast enough to where it went to the top part of the net.”
The Warriors didn’t budge after that and still trailed just 2-1 at the overtime intermission. But hopes of a comeback quickly faded when Dommerhausen was on the other end of a cross this time, finding senior forward James Keelty to set up a one-on-one opportunity that Keelty took advantage of with a low strike left-to-right for the 3-1 lead.
That goal came off a turnover by Waupun’s defense just outside the 18-yard-box and it really took the wind out of the Warriors’ sails
“We had our chances right after (the goal that made it 2-1) to tie it back up and then the turnover that we had right at the beginning of the second part of the overtime, that really deflated our team right there,” Buchholz said. “When the defense turned it over and it was a quick strike right at the beginning — that was tough to come back from.”
Waupun did come back once on the night, tying the score at 1-1 in the 61st minute when senior forwards Austin Wiese and Trent Ferris connected.
Weise sent a pass across the top of the box to Ferris, and when Blackhawks’ keeper Raymel Encarnacion was caught out of position trying to neutralize the threat Ferris was able to beat one defender for an easy goal into an open net.
“That kind of gave us some energy,” Buchholz said. “After we scored the goal to tie it, I thought we were starting to take over the game and control it.
“Then we lost our captain, Trevor Roecker, to an ankle injury. We still played hard, finished out the game and even had some opportunities. But it’s tough to go out there with one of your top players having to sit on the bench.”
Fort had gone in front 1-0 with exactly 56 minutes gone by when Zorn took a pass from Scott Buchta and beat Kastien one-on-one with a low shot into the right corner of the net.
Prior to that, Kastien had made a couple highlight-reel saves to preserve the scoreless tie.
The first was in the 37th minute when he redirected a laser shot just over the cross bar, and the second was in the 51st minute when he dove to his left to turn away a Fort chance. On that second standout save, Kastien also had to gather himself and stop a rebound opportunity.
“Our guys battled hard,” Buchholz said. “We had our opportunities. It could have gone either way I think, and it didn’t go ours.”
Waupun will lose Roecker, Ferris (10 goals, two assists this season) and Wiese (six goals, two assists) to graduation as well as Kastien, Rhyer Smit — who was out for soccer for the first time during his high school career because he’s a cross country runner in the fall — Nicholas Hicken, Omari Corujo and Sawyer Williamson.
But they’ll leave having left an indelible mark on a program that Buchholz thinks is prepared to have continued success moving forward.
“The future really looks good for us,” he said. “We have a lot of young players who hopefully will lead our team next year, but we’re definitely going to feel the loss of the seniors who are graduating.
“It’s just a bad break for us here at the end of the year, in overtime, but hopefully we can build on this in the future, for the next few years.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.