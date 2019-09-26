WAUPUN – Waupun started the prep boys soccer season off slow, losing four of the first five games.
However, since a blowout victory over Manitowoc Lincoln on Sept 7, the Warriors entered Thursday’s East Central Conference game against Kewaskum winning eight of their last nine games, which included four games where they scored 10 or more goals.
The Warriors’ winning ways continued Thursday with an 11-1 drubbing over the Indians, which ended in the 79th minute due to the 10-goal mercy rule.
“We’re on a good run here,” Waupun coach Jason Buchholz said. “We always start out slow and I did have a couple of pretty strong teams at the beginning of the year just to get our footing down. We had a hard time getting that footing right away and now we’re starting (to score).
“We’re finally starting to find the gaps.”
Senior Baron Buchholz found the back of the net three times in the first half to put the Warriors (10-5, 7-1 East Central) up 6-1 at the break. Buchholz scored his team’s final two goals of the half in the 43rd and 44th minute.
“It’s good to get goals early, especially on these guys.” Baron Buchholz said. “I got a lot of good balls from my teammates that helped us get to where we wanted to be in the first half.”
Baron Buchholz wasn’t the only Warrior to score more than one goal. Senior Daniel Benitez scored twice in the first half – with one assist by Baron Buchholz – and senior Brayden Sanders found the back of the net in the 20th minute and again at the 78th minute.
“We were able to move the ball at will,” Jason Buchholz said. “That’s what we want to be able to do is get good passing combinations, have good teamwork and a lot of these goals were because we had a lot of nice passes to set up guys for the goal.”
Baron Buchholz said the six first half goals put the Warriors at ease heading into halftime.
“It definitely calmed us down going into the second half,” he said. “We still had work to do, but it felt good getting that big lead early.”
In fact, the senior forward noticed that his team’s defense stepped it up against Kewaskum (8-7, 3-5) after it gave up a goal in the 12th minute to Ryan Buchel.
You have free articles remaining.
“Defense was really good today,” Baron Buchholz said. “We had our starting defenseman (Cole Hicken) out early in the game, but our other guys still did really well.”
Jason Buchholz said he warned his team of how good Buchel could be against them.
“I warned these guys that you can’t give that guy any space,” he said. “They did and it cost us. After that, they really did a good job of shutting him down in the game. Once we scored a couple goals, you could see (the Indians) were pretty much defeated.”
The Warriors defense allowed just six shots on net, and only one of them was in the second half. Meanwhile, the Warriors had 45 shots on net.
“In the second half, I don’t really remember them getting it down into our side of the field that much,” Jason Buchholz said. “They might’ve had it down there once, but we would win the ball back in the middle of the field and run it right back down.”
In the second half, Waupun’s Jarrett Buchholz, Trevor Roecker, Griffin Levey and Aaron Jahnke all scored.
“We got a lot of scoring from a lot of guys up and down the lineup,” Jason Buchholz said. “A couple of guys that don’t really get a chance to score were able to put balls into the net today.”
The Warriors are currently one game back from Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the conference standings. The Warriors lost to the Chargers on Sept. 5.
The Warriors have a nonconference game against Menomonee Falls on Saturday before a league showdown at home against the Chargers next Tuesday.
“We’re feeling really good,” Baron Buchholz said. “We’re coming off a big win Tuesday night against Plymouth who was in second place with us.
“Hopefully we can take this confidence into the next game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)