BOYS SOCCER: Waupun's Roecker heads up Flyway Conference awards list, named Player of Year

Trevor Roecker didn’t play the position typically associated with being a goal scorer. His was a position more synonymous with that of field general.
Turns out he was both.
The senior center midfielder for Waupun not only poured in a Flyway Conference-best 22 goals this spring during the WIAA’s alternate fall season, he also was second in assists with six and led the Warriors to the Division 2 sectional finals — feats that helped earn him the league’s Player of the Year award.
Roecker really got on a roll a few games into the year after scoring just once in the first six games. He broke out with four goals in a 7-1 victory over Lomira on April 19 and then proceeded to score 17 more times over the next eight, including a six-goal effort in a 10-1 victory over Lomira on April 20.
Waupun, which normally competes in the East Central Conference but came over to the Flyway this season because of having to switch from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finished second in the conference at 6-1, trailing only unbeaten champion Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
The Warriors suffered a 1-0 loss to WLA on April 5, their second loss in a row to drop to 1-2, before going 10-0-1 over the next 11 games prior to suffering a 3-1, overtime defeat to Fort Atkinson in the sectional finals.
Also picked to the first team from Waupun was senior defender Cole Hicken, who helped the Warriors hold opponents to an average of 1.0 goals per game, including four straight shutouts — two to end the regular season, one in the regional finals and one in the sectional semifinals — before the loss to Fort.
Wayland played only a conference slate, finishing sixth at 2-4-1. But senior forward Jason Mndolwa certainly made the most of his limited time on the pitch, with 11 goals and a pair of assists en route to being picked as first team all-conference.
Mayville finished seventh at 1-5-1 and was 1-8-1 overall, and thus the Cardinals didn’t make a big dent in the awards list. Senior midfielder Connor Travis was the team’s only second team choice while junior forward Jimmy Held, senior defender Brett Hardegan and senior goalkeeper Nathaniel Hartwig received honorable mention.
Rounding out honorees for Wayland are sophomore forward Emre Kocer and senior defender Dmitri Moore. Kocer scored three goals and had seven assists while Moore had a goal and an assist.
Waupun rounded its list of award winners with senior midfielder Sawyer Williamson and junior defender Ashton Sullivan chosen to the second team.
Williamson had three goals and an assist and Sullivan was a rock alongside Hicken, scoring one goal to boot. Hicken also had a goal to go along with four assists.
ALL-FLYWAY CONFERENCE
Player of the year — Trevor Roecker, Sr., Waupun.
First team — Trevor Roecker*, Sr., Midfielder, Waupun; Michele Baranzini*, Sr., Midfielder, Winnebago Lutheran Academy; Carter Sampson*, Sr., Midfielder, WLA; Jason Mndolwa*, Sr., Forward, Wayland; Guillaume Geerts*, Sr., Defender, WLA; Adam Banerjee, Jr., Forward, Ripon; Leroy Cotton, Sr., Defender, Ripon; Cole Hicken, Sr., Defender, Waupun; Mason Musack, Sr., Defender, WLA; Braden Heltemes, Jr., Midfielder, Campbellsport; Jacob Theisen, Jr., Midfielder, WLA.
Second team — Christian Gonzalez, Fr., Forward, North Fond du Lac/Laconia/Oakfield/St. Mary’s Springs; Vasilios Mastorakis, Sr., Forward, NFDL/Laconia/Oakfield/Springs; Liam Gilfillan, Jr., Goalkeeper, Ripon; Sawyer Williamson, Sr., Midfielder, Waupun; Emre Kocer, Soph., Forward, Wayland; Dmitri Moore, Sr., Defender, Wayland; Cameron Guell, Jr., Midfielder, Campbellsport; Connor Travis, Sr., Midfielder, Mayville; Ashton Sullivan, Jr., Defender, Waupun; Dylan Schroeder, Jr., Goalkeeper, WLA; Dylan Kamin, Soph., Defender, Ripon; Cole Theisen, Sr., Midfielder, Campbellsport.
Honorable mention — Jackson Luedtke, Jr., Forward, Lomira; Spencer Schultz, Jr., Forward, Ripon; Isaac Whitrock, Jr., Forward, Ripon; Tyler Kuske, Sr., Forward, WLA; Jimmy Held, Jr., Forward, Mayville; Brian Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Fr., Forward, NFDL/Laconia/Oakfield/Springs; Gavin Peters, Fr., Forward, Lomira. Danielk Fidziukiewicz, Soph., Defender, NFDL/Laconia/Oakfield/Springs; Wyatt Clary, Sr., Defender, WLA; Eric Pilling, Sr., Defender, Lomira; Brett Hardegan, Sr., Defender, Mayville; Luke Bijl, Soph., Defender, NFDL/Laconia/Oakfield/Springs. Nathaniel Hartwig, Sr., Goalkeeper, Mayville.
*Unanimous selection
