BOYS SOCCER: Waupun's Roecker heads up Flyway Conference awards list, named Player of Year

Trevor Roecker didn’t play the position typically associated with being a goal scorer. His was a position more synonymous with that of field general.

Turns out he was both.

The senior center midfielder for Waupun not only poured in a Flyway Conference-best 22 goals this spring during the WIAA’s alternate fall season, he also was second in assists with six and led the Warriors to the Division 2 sectional finals — feats that helped earn him the league’s Player of the Year award.

Roecker really got on a roll a few games into the year after scoring just once in the first six games. He broke out with four goals in a 7-1 victory over Lomira on April 19 and then proceeded to score 17 more times over the next eight, including a six-goal effort in a 10-1 victory over Lomira on April 20.

Waupun, which normally competes in the East Central Conference but came over to the Flyway this season because of having to switch from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finished second in the conference at 6-1, trailing only unbeaten champion Winnebago Lutheran Academy.