HARTLAND – Coach Corey Beecher isn’t going to sugar coat it.
While his ninth-seeded Wayland prep soccer team played its heart out, fifth-seeded Hartland Lake Country Lutheran went one step higher, which is why the Lighting edged the Big Red, 3-2, in a Division 4 sectional semifinal game on Wednesday.
“They stepped up their level,” Breecher said of Lake Country Lutheran. “I think our level was high and I think they stepped up a little bit higher knowing the stakes, knowing that this is it. It’s not that our players didn’t step up today, because that would be a lie right to your face if I said that. I think they just found that extra gear and that’s what propelled them to a sectional final.”
The Lightning (13-7) advance to play second-seeded Lake Mills in the sectional final on Saturday at the Goodman Sports Complex in Madison.
Beecher said the Big Red (8-9-1) had a lot to prove, not just in the sectional semifinal, but in the entire postseason. The Big Red knew they endured a tough regular season that saw them lose 6-0 to the Lightning in just the second game of the season.
“We lost 6-0 to them earlier because we didn’t bottle them up,” Beecher said. “We didn’t play well. We showed how much better we’ve gotten since the second game of the year.”
Wayland came into Wednesday with three focal points: bottle up Garrett Lueth and John Daniels and quickly move forward on offense.
And for the most part, that’s exactly what the Big Red did.
“We worked on that at practice yesterday and the day before,” Beecher said. “I believe it showed even though the score line didn’t show it. I believe it showed on the field.”
The Lightning quickly got on the board in the 13th minute when Ben Schumacher found the back of the net off of a John Daniels assist.
The rest of the first half was controlled by defense. Once the second half came, Wayland’s energy picked up when Jason Mndolwa dribbled past several defenders and found the back of the net in the 49th minute to tie it.
Mndolwa was at it again in the 71st minute when teammate Gian Martinez’s pass put Mndolwa in an open lane for a goal to put Wayland up 2-1.
“When we can set up Jason or any of our forwards in a (one-on-one) we’re very dangerous,” Beecher said. “That’s our goal. That’s when we’re most dangerous. It showed today.”
That second goal by Mndolwa could’ve been Wayland’s third of the second half had Emre Kocer’s shot in the 63rd minute gone in instead of hitting the right post.
“We knew we needed that third goal to really put them on their heels,” Beecher said. “Obviously, when we’re up 2-1, (the Lightning) still believe they can win this. That’s the mentality they have. That’s the mentality they’re coached. Their coach instills that in all of them and it showed. I think if we go up 3-1, it’s a lot harder for them to come back because it’s a bigger gap they have to close. I also think that gives us a little more momentum. We had the momentum but it slowly started to trickle down after that shot.”
In the final 10 minutes of play, Lake Country Lutheran turned on the jets. In the 83rd minute, Wyley Carlson tied the game up when he took a corner kick by teammate Ty Brewer and headed it into the goal.
Daniels had a chance to take the lead when his header hit the cross bar in the 87th minute. He would not miss in the 89th minute to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead.
“Our defense was much better despite giving up three goals,” Beecher said. “They earned all three of those goals. The heartbreaker is obviously the game winner. I thought that was the easiest goal for them, but John Daniels put it to the corner. It was a curler and that’s tough (to stop). Our defense sold out today and they put their hearts on the line. I think that’s why it was so close.”
