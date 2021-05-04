BOYS SOCCER: White-hot Waupun has eyes set on making it to state

If it’s Mayville on Thursday night, the Warriors will be looking to redeem themselves in a sense as the Cardinals were able to keep Waupun in check this past Thursday, losing just 1-0.

“Mayville basically kept eight guys in the 18(-yard box) and didn’t pose any type of offensive threat. I think they touched the ball three times on the opposite side of midfield — it was down in their end the entire game long, we just couldn’t put it in the net,” said Buchholz, who added that after watching the tape his staff has put together a game plan in order to, they hope, “pull some of their players out of the box and get some better shots — better looks at shots; clean shots — instead of having two guys in front of the guy shooting.”

Leading the charge for the Warriors this spring is the senior tandem of defensive center back Cole Hicken and center midfielder Trevor Roecker, who has been on an absolute tear over the last two weeks.