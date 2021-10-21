Central Wis. Christian's relentless attack not enough in playoff loss to Madison Tri-Op

It was the opposite for the Hawks.

“We’re a team that, we accept teams are going to get chances against us, score against us. But one thing that we’re always big about is how we’re going to react to it,” Delgado said. “A bad game for us is if we don’t react well.

“They for sure had more chances than we had, but the clear chances that we had, we put away.”

Yes, the Hawks did.

It didn’t matter that they were playing backed up against their own net a lot, because an efficient attack — they converted 50 percent of their shots on goal — more than made up for their lack of possession.

“You don’t have to play pretty. All that matters is the ball’s in the back of the net and that we come out with the win. We did that to perfection tonight,” Delgado said. “We came into this game not cocky but confident because we knew what we were capable of and what we were going to do, and it feels good to execute.”

The Hawks now advance to face fourth-seeded Mayville — the Cardinals needed to go to a shootout before finally getting by No. 13 Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld — in Saturday’s regional finals, looking to pull off a second straight upset against a team they played to a 3-3 draw back on Aug. 31.