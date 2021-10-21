Central Wis. Christian's relentless attack not enough in playoff loss to Madison Tri-Op

WAUPUN — Don’t call them a Cinderella story. Not yet, anyway.
But the Madison Country Day/Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose Academy boys soccer team certainly looked the part in Thursday afternoon’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal against Central Wisconsin Christian.
Juan Calzada scored a pair of goals — his second delivering a punch to the Crusaders’ gut after they had just minutes earlier gotten within one — and the 12th-seeded Hawks turned away chance after chance by No. 5 CWC, resulting in a 3-1 victory at Mulder Field.
The thing is, though, the Hawks might not be a typical No. 12 seed at all. Maybe, maybe not.
But because of the way their schedule was constructed this season, they didn’t have much of a case to make for a better seed.
“I tried to pitch for a higher seed,” Hawks coach Benny Delgado said, “but we play a lot of the Madison area JV teams and so understandably so — that’s not varsity competition.
“But those games for sure helped us prepare.”
It showed on Thursday.
But it was CWC (9-9-2) that controlled possession for much of the match, playing to a draw in shots on goal (6-6) but generating nine corner kicks to the Hawks’ three.
Still, the Crusaders were playing from behind on the scoreboard almost the entire way.
Calzada, a junior forward, found the net in the 24th minute to make it 1-0 in favor of the Hawks, who because of their JV-heavy schedule, entered the postseason with a 3-3-1 mark.
That’s the way it would stay for the rest of the first half, but in the second minute after the intermission, Pamodou Barry made it 2-0 on a ball from just inside the 18-yard box that squirted off of the hands of CWC keeper Will Syens and made it in just under the crossbar.
It didn’t take long, however, for CWC to answer as senior midfielder Caleb Slings’ passed into a crowded box and senior forward Andrew Ohman cycle-kicked it in to make it 2-1 in the 47th minute.
The Crusaders kept their foot on the gas after that, generating a number of good opportunities and a shot on goal over the next few minutes. But they couldn’t get the equalizer.
And then momentum turned quickly. Keeper Colin Young’s goal kick sent the Hawks on the offensive and Calzada was able to strike in the 51st minute to make it 3-1, putting the Crusaders all the way back on their heels once again and ultimately sealing their fate.
“That didn’t help us at all,” CWC coach Paul Stuebs said. “We were on a roll — we had the ball on their end for a little bit there and we capitalized — and then to give one up is a huge letdown mentally.”
It was the opposite for the Hawks.
“We’re a team that, we accept teams are going to get chances against us, score against us. But one thing that we’re always big about is how we’re going to react to it,” Delgado said. “A bad game for us is if we don’t react well.
“They for sure had more chances than we had, but the clear chances that we had, we put away.”
Yes, the Hawks did.
It didn’t matter that they were playing backed up against their own net a lot, because an efficient attack — they converted 50 percent of their shots on goal — more than made up for their lack of possession.
“You don’t have to play pretty. All that matters is the ball’s in the back of the net and that we come out with the win. We did that to perfection tonight,” Delgado said. “We came into this game not cocky but confident because we knew what we were capable of and what we were going to do, and it feels good to execute.”
The Hawks now advance to face fourth-seeded Mayville — the Cardinals needed to go to a shootout before finally getting by No. 13 Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld — in Saturday’s regional finals, looking to pull off a second straight upset against a team they played to a 3-3 draw back on Aug. 31.
The Crusaders, meanwhile, see their once-promising season come to a close having lost seven of their last eight games.
They're young — they lose just four seniors from a roster loaded with talented sophomores and a handful of juniors, including their keeper, Syens, as well as co-captain Neil Venhuizen — so this match and the adversity they faced over the last half of the season should pay dividends in 2022.
After starting out 6-1-2, a stretch that included a 3-1 win over the Hawks, they couldn’t cash in this fall, however, owing their struggles down the stretch to a midseason roster glut — upwards of eight starters missed time for one reason or another — that robbed CWC of its momentum.
“Other guys stepped up which was really good — it gave them experience — but I really think that took a toll on us as a team,” Stuebs said. “And it was hard to get back the entire (rest of the) season.
“We just couldn’t get back to where we were at the beginning.”
Photos from regional semifinal tussle between Central Wis. Christian, Madison Tri-Op
Isaac Antonio, Benn Mbah
Neil Venhuizen
Aydenn Brown, Pamodou Barry
Benn Mbah
Caleb Slings
Pamodou Barry
Nathan Tibbe
Tony Kim, Caleb Slings
Andrew Ohman
Tony Kim, Benn Mbah
Caleb Slings
Matthew Palmer, Luke Shepley
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.