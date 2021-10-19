Failure to connect craters Portage/Poynette boys soccer in season-ending loss to DeForest

Keaton Coopman first fired home an assist from Casey Walton with 46 minutes, 41 seconds played. Just 66 seconds later, Owen Kramar tickled the twine as he tapped in a sliding goal on a low cross from Owen Chambers just inside the left side of the 18-yard box for a 4-0 advantage at 47:57.

“We kept our head up after the first goal and then the second one, going into halftime (down) 2-0, we felt motivated. The same thing happened though, where they got a couple more in and it got out of control for us,” Mayne said.

“That’s been a killer for us, and I’m not really sure. The guys come out, motivated and ready to go for the second half; we’re fresh but that just seems to happen and it was a big momentum changer.”

The pair of goals, which featured great link-up play, was an encapsulation of the entire game as the Norskies hounded possession of the ball, picking out open teammate after open teammate with a number of targeted passes.

It’s something the Warriors are struggling with currently, but definitely in the front of Mayne’s mind.

“That’s just going to come with practice, and a lot of our guys don’t do as much in the offseason so we have plans for indoor soccer and stuff that helps with that short passing,” he said.