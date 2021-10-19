Failure to connect craters Portage/Poynette boys soccer in season-ending loss to DeForest

DeFOREST — Linking together passing combinations is quintessential to the sport of soccer, and when teams are able to string together multiple connections, an offense is running like a well-oiled machine.
The Portage/Poynette prep boys soccer team looked like it was in need of a lot of WD-40 on Tuesday night.
The United continually had a hard time finding open teammates and failed to break into DeForest’s defensive third as the Norskies rolled to an 8-0 win in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at DMB Community Bank Stadium.
No. 4 seed DeForest led 2-0 at halftime before unleashing a six-goal barrage in the second half to put 13th-seeded Portage/Poynette on ice.
“That’s just something we need to work on, building possession, especially in the midfield and working our way up,” Portage/Poynette coach Cody Mayne said. “It shows in the second half as we get tired from chasing the whole time, and if we get a couple easy or quick ones in, we had some opportunities in the first half but it just didn’t go that way.
“That and a lack of possession, and a lot of the long ball, is not how we’re going to win these games against good passing teams.”
That lack of possession hurt at the start of the second half as the Norskies quickly doubled their lead. DeForest (12-2-3) scored a pair of goals just over a minute apart in the opening seven-plus minutes out of the break to stake its way to a 4-0 lead.
Keaton Coopman first fired home an assist from Casey Walton with 46 minutes, 41 seconds played. Just 66 seconds later, Owen Kramar tickled the twine as he tapped in a sliding goal on a low cross from Owen Chambers just inside the left side of the 18-yard box for a 4-0 advantage at 47:57.
“We kept our head up after the first goal and then the second one, going into halftime (down) 2-0, we felt motivated. The same thing happened though, where they got a couple more in and it got out of control for us,” Mayne said.
“That’s been a killer for us, and I’m not really sure. The guys come out, motivated and ready to go for the second half; we’re fresh but that just seems to happen and it was a big momentum changer.”
The pair of goals, which featured great link-up play, was an encapsulation of the entire game as the Norskies hounded possession of the ball, picking out open teammate after open teammate with a number of targeted passes.
It’s something the Warriors are struggling with currently, but definitely in the front of Mayne’s mind.
“That’s just going to come with practice, and a lot of our guys don’t do as much in the offseason so we have plans for indoor soccer and stuff that helps with that short passing,” he said.
DeForest continued to keep the foot on the gas, scoring four more goals over the course of the second half. Eli Engel, Owen Thoms, Jeffrey Wellhouse and Max Acker each found the back of the net, with Walton providing the final lead up pass on the last two tallies to cap off the Norskies’ shutout win.
Portage/Poynette (5-14-13) spelled the tide in the first half as DeForest threatened throughout the opening 40 minutes. The United conceded just under six minutes in as Blake Olson scored off a Thoms assist at 5:55 for a 1-0 lead.
The Norskies continued to push, but the United defense, in particular goalkeeper Mason Bolgrien, stood firm to preserve the 1-0 margin into the final 10-plus minutes of the opening half. The junior netminder made eight first-half saves, including a number up-close-and-personal stops, en route to a dozen over the course of the game.
Portage/Poynette eventually created some opportunities but never truly looked menacing. Senior Mitchell Butson forced a turnover and nearly got in on a breakaway attempt in the ninth minute, but he was tracked down by DeForest’s Sam Piontek.
Just eight minutes later United junior Luke Wilson followed suit, however he was taken down in the lead up to the play by Piontek, who got a yellow card for his efforts at 17:51. Butson proceeded to take the ensuing free kick and his in-swinging cross took a deflection off senior Emmett Brockley, but it was easily saved by DeForest goalkeeper Phillip McCloskey.
The Norskies cashed in on the missed opportunity as they quickly swung momentum back in their direction and scored through a great give-and-go from Kramer and Malik Victorine at 27:27. Despite the loss, Mayne was encouraged by the team’s defensive effort and was happy to get some of his outgoing seniors some more playing time.
“We lost seven seniors, six basically that played, and our sophomore and freshmen classes we’re bring up are huge,” said Mayne, noting the program has a combined 27 sophomores and freshmen. “There’s a lot of future ahead of us and those seniors have gone through a lot so we wanted to end it strong for them.”
Portage/Poynette 0 0 — 0
DeForest 2 6 — 8
First half: DeF — Olson (Thoms), 5:55; Kramar (Victorine), 27:27.
Second half: DeF — Coopman (Walton), 46:41; Kramar (Chambers), 47:57; Thoms (Walton), 61:43; Wellhouse (Walton), 67:44; Acker, 79:51.
Saves — PP (Bolgrien) 12, DeF (McCloskey 1, Kennedy 0) 1.
