First-half flurry of goals, Perez Ruiz's hat trick fuel Wisconsin Dells boys soccer by Waupun

Waupun did get on the board a couple minutes before halftime when a free kick into the box resulted in Jaden Nowicki getting goal that snuck into the lower left corner to make it 4-1.

And the Warriors did generate a little more effective attack in the second half, almost getting a second goal when sophomore Isaac VandeKamp’s shot from the top of the box bounded off the crossbar.

“We were passing the ball a little better. We had some opportunities,” Buchholz said. “But we’re young and it’s early in the season right now. A lot of these guys were not on varsity last year, and we’re learning how to play together.”

The same goes for the Chiefs, only they are a little further along at the moment as far as the learning curve goes.

“We’ve got some new players coming in, some freshmen, and we want to make sure that they get chemistry,” said Arias, who added that he tried some players in different positions on Thursday night in an attempt to find the right mix, a product of the fact this was Wisconsin Dells’ season opener.

Whatever the motive, it worked. The Chiefs had 15 shots on goal at the break and ended with a 25-6 advantage.

“Our players were passing the ball better; controlling the ball better,” Arias said.