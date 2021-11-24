First-team trio leads Mauston boys soccer on All-South Central Conference team

The Mauston prep boys soccer team certainly didn’t have the start to the year it would have hoped, dropping each of its first five games.
However, like the old adage goes “It’s not always how you start, but how you finish.”
The Golden Eagles proved that to be right as they quickly shook off their early woes and turned in a good 2021 season which saw them finish 8-9-3 overall and as runners-up in the South Central Conference at 7-1-2.
Mauston was rewarded for its efforts too, as a total of eight players garnered all-league recognition in the league’s postseason awards.
Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was a trio of first-team honorees in seniors Vince Bellock and Dominic Golatt, as well as Isaac Bilka. Bellock and Bilka were named first-team selections and forward/midfielder, while Golatt was a top selection at central defender.
The attacking duo were key in helping the Golden Eagles get off the ground following a poor start. After mustering just five goals in its 0-5-0 start, Mauston scored 36 goals in its mid-season, eight-game unbeaten run, including a season-high eight goals in an 8-0 romp over Nekoosa on Sept. 30 and a half-dozen goals in a 6-2 win over Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro on Sept. 23.
Meanwhile, Golatt helped anchor a Golden Eagles backline that also rounded into form as the season progressed, keeping four clean sheets during that same span.
Mauston had some success in defeat as well, in particularly scoring three goals in a 10-3 loss to Wisconsin Dells on Oct. 11. Despite suffering a seven-goal defeat, it was the most goals the Chiefs conceded all season.
Along with the trio of first-team selections, five more Golden Eagles garnered second=team picks.
Included in that group were juniors Reece Gray (goalkeeper), Trevor Gottshall (midfielder), Sam Oliver (forward) and Jackson Whitney (midfielder), as well as senior central defender Tyler Locken.
The group helped Mauston reach the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal after knocking off Jefferson, 4-2, before suffering a season-ending 5-0 loss to Belleville/New Glarus. The group of five all-conference returnees should have the Golden Eagles looking to fly even higher next season.
Player of the Year — Alek Erickson, sr., Wautoma.
FIRST TEAM — Vince Bellock, sr., Mauston; Dominic Golatt, sr., Mauston; Isaac Bilka, jr., Mauston; Jacob Thomas, jr., Nekoosa; Bryan Enriquez, sr., Wautoma; Alek Erickson, sr., Wautoma; Victor Barcenas-Delgado, sr., Wautoma; David Miller, sr., Wautoma; Zachary Mertes, soph., West Salem Coulee Christian; Trey Cowley, jr., BRF/Bel-Min; Benedict Althoff, fr., West Salem Coulee Christian; Brandon Gomez, jr., Wautoma.
SECOND TEAM — Reece Gray, jr., Mauston; Tyler Locken, sr., Mauston; Trevor Gottshall, jr., Mauston; Sam Oliver, jr., Mauston; Jackson Whitney, jr., Mauston; Noah Hanson, jr., BRF/Mel-Min; Seth Goodwin, jr., Adams-Friendship; Isaac Salinas, sr., Adams-Friendship; Jaymie Rubeck, sr., Adams-Friendship; Jonah Neevel, sr., Nekoosa; Christian Moran, sr., Adams-Friendship; Sebastian Esperes, jr., Wautoma.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.