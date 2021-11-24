First-team trio leads Mauston boys soccer on All-South Central Conference team

The Mauston prep boys soccer team certainly didn’t have the start to the year it would have hoped, dropping each of its first five games.

However, like the old adage goes “It’s not always how you start, but how you finish.”

The Golden Eagles proved that to be right as they quickly shook off their early woes and turned in a good 2021 season which saw them finish 8-9-3 overall and as runners-up in the South Central Conference at 7-1-2.

Mauston was rewarded for its efforts too, as a total of eight players garnered all-league recognition in the league’s postseason awards.

Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was a trio of first-team honorees in seniors Vince Bellock and Dominic Golatt, as well as Isaac Bilka. Bellock and Bilka were named first-team selections and forward/midfielder, while Golatt was a top selection at central defender.

The attacking duo were key in helping the Golden Eagles get off the ground following a poor start. After mustering just five goals in its 0-5-0 start, Mauston scored 36 goals in its mid-season, eight-game unbeaten run, including a season-high eight goals in an 8-0 romp over Nekoosa on Sept. 30 and a half-dozen goals in a 6-2 win over Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro on Sept. 23.